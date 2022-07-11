BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were hospitalized Sunday morning after they were stabbed multiple times in Frederick, authorities said.
Shortly after 2:30 a.m., patrol officers were called to a stabbing at an apartment complex on Waverley Drive, where they found the victims, Frederick Police said.
The men, whose ages and names were not immediately released, were taken to the hospital, where they are listed in stable condition, police said.
While few other details were clear Monday morning, police said they do not believe the stabbing was a random act of violence.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 240-549-4450 or the crime tip line at 301-600-TIPS (8477).