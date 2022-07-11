BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s five sportsbooks handled more than $19 million in bets in June, paying out nearly $18 million in prizes to bettors, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission announced Monday.
The result was that the five sportsbooks raked in a combined $1.3 million from last month's wagers. Minus payouts and other amounts, that worked out to more than $1.2 million that was subject to a 15% tax by the state.
Nearly $200,000 ($189,323) of that figure went towards the Blueprint for Maryland's Future Fund, which supports the state's public education system. In total, sports wagering has generated over $2.8 million for the fund.
Leading the way was Live! Casino & Hotel, which handled nearly $79 million and paid out roughly $70 million. Next up was MGM National Harbor, which handled over $52 million and paid out $47 million.
Horseshoe was next with $26 million handled and $23 million paid out, followed by Hollywood ($9.5 million handled, $8.6 paid out) and Ocean Downs ($7.4 million handled, $6.3 million paid out).
Since sports betting began in Maryland back in December, the sportsbooks have handled nearly $175 million and paid out $155 million. That is netted nearly $2.9 million for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund.