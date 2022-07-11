BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police officers have arrested a teenager following a car theft gone awry in Little Italy on Sunday night, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the southeast part of the city were sent to the 200 block of Albemarle Street to investigate a report of an attempted carjacking around 10:50 p.m., police said.

Officers learned that a 30-year-old man had been picking up a food order from a restaurant along the 800 block of East Pratt Street when a teenager tried to steal his car, according to authorities.

The man told officers that he had left the driver’s side door of his vehicle open when he stepped away to get his food order.

At some point, the man looked back and noticed that a teenager was inside the vehicle climbing from the back seat into the driver’s seat, police said.

The man returned to his vehicle and grabbed the teenager through the car window as he attempted to drive off, according to authorities.

The teenager dragged the man down the street and eventually lost control of the vehicle, police said.

He crashed it into the side of a building in the 200 block of Albemarle Street that once housed Segs in the City, a business that used to take visitors on tours of Federal Hill, Fells Point, and Inner Harbor, according to authorities.

The man was able to detain the teenager until officers arrived and placed him under arrest, according to authorities.

Officers later determined that the teen was 17 years old.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for injuries he sustained during the failed car theft, police said.