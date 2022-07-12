ALERT DAYAfternoon Storms Likely, Flood Watch Issued For Parts Of Maryland
CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Baltimore Police, Carjacking, East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 63-year-old woman was hospitalized Tuesday after she injured in an East Baltimore carjacking, police said.

The carjacking was reported about 8:45 a.m. at a gas station along a stretch of Belair Road near Eutaw Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

READ MORE: 1 Person Hospitalized In Glen Burnie Shooting, Police Say

Officers met with the victim, who told investigators she was in the parking lot when someone jumped into her running car and a fight ensued. She said she was dragged by her vehicle as the suspect drove away.

The 63-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Her condition was not immediately known Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE: Public Officials, Religious Leaders Condemn Hate Crimes At Anne Arundel County Churches

Police said the vehicle is a blue 2019 Kia Rio with the Maryland tag 5EY5583. The suspect was described as a 5-foot-6 Black man who was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and gray New Balance sneakers.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detective at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Alert Day Due To Afternoon Storms

 

CBS Baltimore Staff