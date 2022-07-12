ALERT DAYMore Than 114K BGE Customers Lose Power Due To Storms
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives have opened an investigation into the death of a man who was found inside a building in South Baltimore on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Officers were sent to the 3400 block of Spelman Road to investigate a report of an unresponsive male who was inside of a dwelling, police said.

The officers noticed that the man had obvious signs of trauma to his body, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

