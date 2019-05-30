CBS Baltimore Weather
Sponsored By
Daily Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Daily Forecast
Weather Stories
Maryland Weather: Lightning Starts Transformer Fire, Tree Falls On HomeSevere storms passing through Maryland Sunday evening brought numerous reports of damage, from trees and power lines knocked down to a transformer fire started by a lightning strike.
Maryland Weather: Chance For Severe Storms SundayDon't get too comfortable, Baltimore.
'It was Like A Vortex' | Tornado Confirmed In Howard County Thursday AfternoonThe National Weather Service will be investigating a tornado that touched down in Howard County on Thursday afternoon.
Microburst Confirmed In Perry Hall Wednesday, Other Areas Also Impacted By Severe WeatherNational Weather Service crews are surveying damage caused by Wednesday evening's severe storms in Harford County.
Weather Blog: Possible Storms...AgainOne more day of, possible, severe weather on tap.
Weather Blog: Severe Storms Hit Area HardSevere storms moved across the region late in the afternoon and brought damaging winds and hail as well.
More Weather Videos
Meg McNamara Has A Look At Your Sunday Evening ForecastSevere storms moved through parts of Maryland Sunday evening.
Meteorologist Tim Williams Has Your Updated ForecastMeteorologist Tim Williams Has Your Updated Forecast
Meg McNamara Has The Final Look At Your ForecastMeg McNamara Has The Final Look At Your Forecast
Meg McNamara Has A Look At Your Saturday Evening ForecastMeg McNamara Has A Look At Your Saturday Evening Forecast
Meg McNamara Has Your Updated ForecastMeg McNamara Has Your Updated Forecast
Bob Turk Has The Last Look At Your Friday Night ForecastBob Turk Has The Last Look At Your Friday Night Forecast
Meg McNamara Has Your Weekend Beach ForecastFriday and Saturday look like the best bet for good weather if you're hoping to head to the beach.
Meg McNamara Has A Look Ahead At Your Weekend ForecastWeekend high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s.
Meg McNamara Has Your Friday Afternoon ForecastFriday's high temperature will reach 85 degrees.
Meg McNamara Friday Morning WeatherToday will be mostly sunny.
Bob Turk Has The Final Look At Your Thursday Night ForecastBob Turk Has The Final Look At Your Thursday Night Forecast
Bob Turk Has A Look At Your Thursday Night ForecastBob Turk Has A Look At Your Thursday Night Forecast