BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tens of thousands of Marylanders are out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving some to wonder where their next meal may come from.

A number of counties have set up meal distribution sites for those in need; keep reading for the full list.

Schools across Maryland are also providing free meals for students; for more information on that program and a list of sites, click here or here.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY

The Senior Nutrition Lunch Service will distribute seven meals per client on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at:

Annapolis Senior Activity Center: 119 S. Villa Avenue, Annapolis

Arnold Senior Activity Center: 44 Church Road, Arnold

Brooklyn Park Senior Activity Center: 202 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore

O’Malley Senior Activity Center: 1275 Odenton Road, Odenton

Pasadena Senior Activity Center: 4103 Mountain Road, Pasadena

Pascal Senior Activity Center: 125 Dorsey Road, Glen Burnie

South County Senior Activity Center: 27 Stepneys Lane, Edgewood

As of April 10, 82 community pantry locations are available in the county. Click here for the full list.

On Saturdays, free produce boxes are available at Hilltop Elementary School for students.

BALTIMORE COUNTY

On weekdays, limited takeaway meals for families will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at:

Cockeysville PAL Center: 9836 Greenside Drive, Cockeysville, Maryland 21030

Dundalk PAL Center: 15 Commerce Place, Dundalk, Maryland 21222

Hillendale PAL Center: 1111 Halstead Road, Parkville, Maryland 21234

Mars Estates PAL Center: 1498 East Homberg Avenue, Essex, Maryland 21221

Scotts Branch PAL Center: 3651 Rolling Road, Windsor Mill, Maryland 21244

Shady Spring PAL Center: 8876 Goldenwood Road, Rosedale, Maryland 21237

Winfield PAL Center: 8304 Carlson Lane, Windsor Mill, Maryland 21244

On Saturdays, food distribution will be available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 11 a.m. at:

Arbutus Community Center: 865 Sulphur Spring Road, Halethorpe, Maryland 21227

Bear Creek Elementary School: 1607 Melbourne Road, Dundalk, Maryland 21222

Cockeysville PAL Center: 9836 Greenside Drive, Cockeysville, Maryland 21030

Colgate Elementary School: 401 51st Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21224

Dundalk PAL Center: 15 Commerce Place, Dundalk, Maryland 21222

Eastern Regional Park: 11723 Eastern Avenue, Middle River, Maryland 21220

Edgemere Elementary School: 7201 North Point Road, Edgemere, Maryland 21219

Edmonson Heights Elementary School: 1600 Langford Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21207

Fullerton Elementary School: 4400 Fullerton Avenue, Nottingham, Maryland 21236

Grange Elementary School: 2000 Church Road, Dundalk, Maryland 21222

Halethorpe Elementary School: 4300 Maple Avenue, Halethorpe, Maryland 21227

Hereford Senior Center: 510 Monkton Road, Monkton, Maryland 21111

Hillcrest Elementary School: 1500 Frederick Road, Catonsville, Maryland 21228

Hillendale PAL Center: 1111 Halstead Road, Parkville, Maryland 21234

Lansdowne Elementary School: 2301 Alma Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21227

Mars Estates PAL Center: 1498 East Homberg Avenue, Essex, Maryland 21221

Martin Boulevard Elementary School: 210 Riverton Road, Middle River, Maryland 21220

Parkville Middle School: 8711 Avondale Road, Parkville, Maryland 21234

Perry Hall Elementary School: 9021 Belair Road, Nottingham, Maryland 21236

Randallstown Elementary School: 9013 Liberty Road, Randallstown, Maryland 21133

Reisterstown Senior Center: 12035 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, Maryland 21136

Rogers Forge Elementary School: 250 Dumbarton Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21212

Scotts Branch PAL Center: 3651 Rolling Road, Windsor Mill, Maryland 21244

Shady Spring PAL Center: 8876 Goldenwood Road, Rosedale, Maryland 21237

Warren Elementary School: 900 Bosley Road, Cockeysville, Maryland 21030

West Town Elementary School: 401 Harlem Lane, Catonsville, Maryland 21228

Western Tech High School: 100 Kenwood Avenue, Catonsville, Maryland 21228

Winfield PAL Center: 8304 Carlson Lane, Windsor Mill, Maryland 21244

Woodbridge Elementary School: 1410 Pleasant Valley Drive, Baltimore, Maryland 21228

Woodmoor PAL Center: 7111 Croydon Road, Gwynn Oak, Maryland 21207

CARROLL COUNTY

Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church: 21 Carroll Street, Westminster Bagged meals available on Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Immanuel Lutheran Church: 3184 Church Street, Manchester Bags of food will be available from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Saturdays

Morgan Chapel United Methodist Church: 6750 Woodbine Road, Woodbine Drive-through service available on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pet Pantry held once per month. Visit the church’s Facebook page for more details

Mt. Airy Net, Cavalry United Methodist Church: 403 South Main Street, Mt. Airy Groceries available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays. Mt. Airy residents can visit once per month. ID required for new visitors

NESAP: 1046 South Carroll Street, Hampstead Food pantry available Mondays-Thursdays; call 410-239-6216 to set up an appointment

New Windsor Food Bank At St. Paul United Methodist Church: 200 Main Street, New Windsor Call 410-635-2470 to make an appointment

Reisterstown United Methodist Church: 246 Main Street, Reisterstown Food pantry open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for Finksburg residents.

Salvation Army – Brass Hat Cafe: 300 Hahn Road, Westminster Soup kitchen services will be take-out only on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Call 410-876-9358 to set up an appointment to visit the food pantry

St. James Lutheran Church – Union Bridge Food Bank: 14 South Benedum Street, Union Bridge Food pantry available on Monday afternoons

St. Mary’s Lutheran Church – Silver Run Community Food Pantry: 3978 Littlestown Pike, Westminster Drive-through food pantry held on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Click here for more information

St. Paul’s United Church of Christ: 17 Bond Street, Westminster Bagged lunches served on Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m.

Taneytown Caring and Sharing Ministries – St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church Takeout meals available from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 38 West Baltimore Street, Taneytown

Together We Own It Delivery service only; for more information, click here.

Uniontown Bible Church: 4272 Watson Lane, Union Bridge Drive-up food pantry available on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wesley Freedom United Methodist Church: 9961 Johnsville Road, Sykesville Bagged lunches served from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. The food pantry will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on April 25.

Westminster Church of the Nazarene: 27 East Main Street, Westminster To-go meals provided at 3 p.m. on Sundays

Westminster Rescue Mission: 658 Lucabaugh Mill Road, Westminster Call 410-871-4621 for information

Westminster United Methodist Church: 165 East Main Street, Westminster Bagged lunches served on Mondays from noon to 1 p.m. The Shepherd’s Table also serves a meal on Fridays from noon to 1 p.m.; call 443-240-0453 for more information



HARFORD COUNTY

American Legion: 501 Saint Johns Street, Havre de Grace Self-service food pantry

Bel Air United Methodist Church: Route 924 and Lindwood Avenue Food giveaways on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon Family food distribution from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month

Breathe 379: 2124 Nuttal Avenue, Edgewood Food bank available on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from noon to 4 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month

Centre United Methodist Church: 2409 Rocks Road, Forest Hill Drive-through food pantry available Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Christ the King Church: 410 Webb Lane, Havre de Grace Food pantry on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

EpiCenter: 1918 Pulaski Highway, Edgewood Food giveaway on April 17 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church: 224 North Main Street, Bel Air Self-service food panty on front steps

Grace United Methodist Church: 110 West Bel Air Avenue, Aberdeen Drive-through food pantry set up on Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Photo ID required.

Grove Presbyterian Church: 50 East Bel Air Avenue, Aberdeen Food pantry available on Wednesdays from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Photo ID required.

Harford Community Action Agency: 1321 B Woodbridge Station Way, Edgewood Drive-through food pantry set up on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon

Mason-Dixon Community Services: 708 Highland Road, Street Pre-bagged groceries available via drive-through for residents of northern Harford County Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mountain Christian Church Abingdon Campus: 3465 Box Hill Corporate Center Drive, Abington Food giveaway on April 25 from 9 a.m. to noon

Mt. Zion at the Tent: 1643 Churchville Road, Bel Air Food giveaway on Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m.

Oak Grove Baptist Church: 2106 Churchville Road, Churchville Food pantry on the third Saturday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Prince of Peace Sharing Table: 2600 Willoughby Beach Road, Edgewood Take-home meals and groceries available on Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church: 1450 Abingdon Road One bag of groceries available on Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon

St. Johns Episcopal Church: 114 North Union Avenue, Havre de Grace Groceries available on Tuesdays from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon

Tabitha’s House: 112 D Connolly Road, Fallston Must call 410-887-9730 ahead of time Open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church: 1100 Philadelphia Road, Joppa Food closet available on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Thursdays from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon

Wilson Ministries: 1024 Main Street, Darlington Families can receive three bags of free groceries from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month People can pick up one bag of groceries at the Twice Blessed Thrift Shop on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (except the third Saturday of the month)



HOWARD COUNTY

For the latest list of school sites offering meals for those ages 18 and younger, click here.