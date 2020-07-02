July 4th is Saturday and it’s hard to imagine celebrating Independence Day without fireworks, especially in Baltimore — the home of the Star-Spangled Banner. But the city’s annual show was cancelled back in May due to the pandemic.

With coronavirus still impacting Maryland and social distancing requirements and orders against large gatherings, there won’t be many options for live fireworks.

But, that doesn’t mean there won’t be other events to enjoy the day.

Maryland’s Office of Tourism has a full list of events.

We’ve made a list below and will continue to update the list as we learn more. Email cbsbaltimore@wjz.com if we’re missing something.

Fireworks

Aberdeen IronBirds: On Saturday, July 4 the parking lot of Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium will be hosting a drive-in Independence Day fireworks show. Aberdeen and Harford County residents can drive to the stadium after 7 p.m. to park their cars pointed toward the field. The show will begin at 8:30 p.m. Restrooms will not be available and pre-show tailgating is discourages. Attendees must remain inside their vehicles while parked inside the lot. Learn more.

Boonsboro: The Boonsboro Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks will take place at Shafer Park

(37 Park Drive Boonsboro, MD 21713) on July 3, 2020. Fireworks display begins at dark. Bring lawn chairs or a blanket.

Chateau De-Bu Winery, Bohemia Manor Farm: This Chesapeake City winery is hosting its own fireworks show on July 4th. But you must buy $10 tickets as attendance will be limited. Learn more.

Chesapeake City: The Fireworks Over The Bay have been rescheduled for September 5.

Deep Creek Lake: The Fire on the Mountain Fireworks Display will take place in the Deep Creek Lake Area in McHenry on July 4, 2020. The raindate will be July 5, 2020. Fireworks are normally launched from the top of the Bear Claw Tubing Park at Wisp Resort. You can view the fireworks at the scenic overlook on Rt. 219, Wisp Resort, the lawn at Garrett College, McHenry Cove on Deep Creek Lake and in McHenry.

Easton: The Fourth of July Fireworks at the Avalon Foundation will take place on July 4, 2020 at the field at Marlboro and St. Michael roads. Attendees should wear masks in they find themselves in a crowd. The fireworks will launch at 9:30 p.m. and last 23 minutes.

Hagerstown: The Fireworks at Fairgrounds Park will take place in Hagerstown on July 4th. A 30-minute long light show starting at 9:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19 there won’t be any vendors on site. Officials ask that people social distance and find alternative spots to view the fireworks.

Ocean City: The Fourth of July Fireworks celebration has been postponed. However every Thursday, Ocean City has a fireworks show at Talbot Street Beach for 10:30 p.m. So you could go July 2 and July 9. But you attend at your own risk and should social distance.

Queen Anne’s County: The Annual Independence Day Celebration will be a fireworks show only on July 1. Residents should remain in their cars and watch from the parking lot or in the Kent Narrows area. Free parking will be available at the “old outlets.” Fireworks will start around 9 p.m. and last 20 minutes. The rain date will be July 2.

Williamsport: The Independence Day Celebration will take place at Byron Memorial Park on July 3, 2020. Enjoy a concert by the Williamsport Community Band followed by a fireworks. Bring chairs and blankets and there will be ample space for physical distancing.

Washington D.C. President Donald Trump is also hosting a July 4th celebration on the mall in Washington D.C. If you don’t want to be in a large crowd, the celebration will be streamed on WhiteHouse.gov. Learn more here.