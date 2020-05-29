BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore restaurants are open for outdoor dining as of 5 p.m. Friday evening.

WJZ is compiling a list of places reopening over the coming days and weeks as the city and state continue to open up toward recovery.

Still prefer carryout and delivery to dine in? We’ve got a list for that too.

LIST: Baltimore Restaurants Where You Can Get Takeout, Delivery

If you have a restaurant to add please tweet at @wjz or use #BeOnWJZ, or email us to submit it. Include the restaurant’s procedures and hours, a direct web link and a phone number.

Azumi: Outdoor seating with regular hours.

Bo Brooks: Open Wednesday-Friday from 2-10 p.m., Saturday 12-10 p.m. and Sunday 12-6 p.m., according to their online menu.

Blue Hill Tavern: Open for outdoor dining with four tables, carryout is still available.

Claddagh Pub: Outdoor dining area and courtyard will be open at 5 p.m. Carryout is still available if you call 410-522-4220.

Hair of the Dog: Carryout is still open as well as outside seating. They’re asking people wait to be seated.

Kooper’s Tavern: Open as of 5 p.m. Friday

Lighthouse Tavern: Outdoor area open starting at 5 p.m. They’ll be selling face masks $15 each and hand sanitizer bottles $5 for each 4 oz.

Loch Bar: Outdoor seating with regular hours.

Looneys Pub: Outdoor seating, tables will be six feet apart and they are asking that no one stays more than two hours at their table. Reservations started being taken at 11 a.m. and patrons can call 410-675-9235.

Mahaffey’s Pub: Tables will be outside.

Maximon: Outdoor seating with regular hours.

Of Love & Regret: Outdoor seating with full craft cocktail menu, sandwich specials all weekend from 12-8 p.m.

Ouzo Bay: Outdoor seating with regular hours.

Ouzo Beach: Outdoor seating with regular hours.

Papi’s Tacos (Fells Point): Reservations only, with a limited menu. Learn more for hours here.

Tagliata: Outdoor seating with regular hours.

Italian Disco: Outdoor seating with regular hours.

The Choptank: Outdoor seating with regular hours.

The Point: Outdoor seating at 5 p.m. Friday and brunch on Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with regular dining until midnight. Learn more about reservations here.

Silk Canton: Outdoor seating, with a walk-up waitlist starting at 5 p.m. Delivery and to-go options are still available.

V-NO Wine Bar & Shop: Open for patio seating. Learn more about their hours.