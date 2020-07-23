OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re headed to Ocean City, Maryland this weekend, you may want to know which restaurants are open or remain closed after several restaurants reported COVID-19 cases among employees.

We have a similar list for Baltimore, Maryland.

Here’s what we have so far, we’ll update the list as their status updates.

>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

Barn 34: Closed July 18. They reopened July 22.

“We are taking all necessary preventative measures to make sure our staff and customers remain safe. We are having our whole building professionally disinfected and all employees will be tested. We hope to be open late next week, after we receive test results back from all of our employees,” they said in a Facebook post.

Blu Crabhouse & Raw Bar: Closed July 11. Reopening TBA.

“With a member of our staff testing positive for covid-19 and others awaiting results, we believe this to be the best course of action. Once our staff is tested, quarantines are complete, and our facilities undergo deep sanitation, we will reopen,” they said in a Facebook post.

Buxy’s Salty Dog Saloon: Closed on July 11. Expected to reopen July 23 at 3 p.m.

“Dry Dock 28 and Buxy’s Salty Dog saloon will remain closed until Thursday, July 23rd.”

Dry Dock 28: Closed on July 11. Reopened July 23 at 3 p.m.

“The Salty Dog saloon and Dry Dock 28 will be closing this evening at 7 p.m. and remain closed until Wednesday at 11 a.m. This is to insure the safety of patrons, and staff!” they posted on Facebook.

Fish Tales OC: Closed on July 11. Reopening TBA

“We regret to inform you that Fish Tales will be closed until further notice. It was brought to our attention tonight that 3 of our staff members have tested positive for Covid-19. Upon receiving this news, we immediately closed,” they said in Facebook post.

Longboard Cafe: Closed July 7 after a staff member tested positive for COVID. Reopened on July 10.

“A staff member has tested positive for the Coronavirus after visiting family out of town, and while no one else has any symptoms whatsoever, out of an abundance of caution we are having the entire staff tested. As such, we will be closed for 3 days while we self quarantine pending the test results,” they said in a Facebook post.

Phillips Crab House: Closed July 15. Reopening TBA.

“Unfortunately, we have had a member of our staff test positive for COVID-19. We are closing to thoroughly sanitize our facility and are in contact with the health department to take every step needed to ensure the health and safety of our guests and staff. This is our absolute top priority,” they said on Facebook.

Purple Moose Saloon: Closed July 10. Reopening TBA

“Wednesday, July 7, 2020, two staff members from the Purple Moose Saloon were not feeling well, The Owner and Management decided to immediately close the Purple Moose for everyone’s safety. Later, in the day we were informed that the two staff members did indeed have Covid-19. We are having all employees tested and a cleaning company has been hired to disinfect all surfaces,” they said on Facebook.

Shenanigans: Closed on July 14 after a staff member tested positive. Reopened July 23.

28th St. Pit-N-Pub: Closed out of precaution on July 14, then continued its closure starting July 18 after several employees tested positive. Reopening TBA.

“As test results roll in, we are saddened to share that several of our employees have tested Positive for Covid-19. We thank you to those who understood that we needed time to test everyone responsibly and wait for these results to come in before making our “official” statement here,” they said on Facebook.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.