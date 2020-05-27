ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The state of Maryland’s stay-at-home order ended May 15, Gov. Larry Hogan’s announced, but not every area of the state is ready to move into phase one of reopening.

Phase one of reopening Maryland includes reopening retail stores with 50% capacity, manufacturing may resume operations, personal services like barbershops and hair salons may reopen at up to 50% capacity and by appointment only. Pet groomers, animal adoption shelters, car washes and art galleries can open.

Churches and religious services can also open, with outside services encouraged, but inside services may be permitted at 50 percent capacity or less.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday, May 27, that restaurants, VFWs and Elks Lodge can offer outdoor dining starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 29.

Coronavirus In Maryland: What’s Allowed To Reopen, What’s Still Closed

Allegany County: The county is following the governor’s phased reopening plan.

Anne Arundel County: County Executive Steuart Pittman said Friday Anne Arundel County will become the first Maryland county to allow non-essential retail businesses to reopen with occupancy based on gross square footage. These changes will begin June 1, and apply to barber shops, beauty salons and other non-essential retail businesses. This does not include bars and restaurants. Barber shops and beauty salons are currently open for hair services only, but limited to one customer per establishment. Under the newest measures, the maximum number of occupants — including customers and employees — will be calculated based on 150 square feet per person.

Baltimore City: Baltimore City will allow curbside retail pick-up starting Wednesday, May 27, at 9 a.m. In addition to the opening of curbside retail, the city will create pick-up, drop-off zones to make it easier for customers and delivery drivers to pick up the food or goods. Those zones will be created in commercial districts. Mayor Young also announced that outdoor exercise classes will be allowed for ten or fewer people. Gyms must still remain closed.

Baltimore County: The county executive announced another phase of reopening. Starting Friday, May 22 retail businesses opened but with a limit of 10 customers inside, including staff. Barbershops and hair salons can reopen as well, also limited to 10 people inside and by appointment only. Nail salons, tattoo shops, tanning salons and massage parlours will remain closed. Religious institutions can hold services indoors with 10 or less people, or hold drive-thru or drive-in services with a larger crowd, as long as people stay inside their vehicles. Everyone will be required to wear masks inside and practice social distancing.

Calvert County: The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners voted for a second extension to the declaration of a local state of emergency for the county but is following the governor’s guidance in regards to reopening up its jurisdiction.

Caroline County: The county will be following the state’s guidelines largely, with some exceptions. Playgrounds must remain closed, and barbershops and beauty salons can open with modified operations. View their full breakdown here.

Carroll County: The Carroll County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to follow the state’s new executive order to begin phase one of the reopening plan.

Cecil County: County Executive Alan McCarthy announced Cecil County will reopen following the guidelines laid out by Gov. Larry Hogan for phase 1 of the state’s reopening plane. his means retail stores, manufacturers, personal services — like salons and barbers — and churches can reopen, but must only allow 50% of their capacity. All citizens are advised to follow the required social distancing and safety precautions to minimize COVID-19’s spread.

Charles County: The county’s board of commissioners voted 3-2 to institute phase one of Governor Hogan’s order beginning May 29th. The stay-at-home order has been extended until that time. After that, the county will begin a phased approach to initiate a safe and sensible path to reopen certain retail businesses, houses of worship and other personal services.

Dorchester County: The county is following the governor’s phased reopening plan.

Frederick County: County Executive Jan Gardener announced the county will implement a slower phase-in of Gov. Hogan’s phase one of his plan. Retail stores will open for curbside pickup, pet groomers, animal adoption shelters and car washes can open. In two weeks more establishments including religious services and salons could reopen, pending testing results.

Garrett County: The county is moving into Stage One of the governor’s recovery plan, and the Garrett County Health Officer rescinded the March 2020 order prohibiting the rental of transient vacation rentals. View their full explainer here.

Harford County: Retail stores, manufacturers, personal services — like salons and barbers — and churches can reopen, but must only allow 50% of their capacity. All citizens are advised to follow the required social distancing and safety precautions to minimize COVID-19’s spread. The county will also allow restaurants to reopen with outdoor dining starting on Friday.

Howard County: The county said it would begin to reopen but with some restrictions: retail shops can open for curbside pickup. Religious services can be held with 10 people or less. They are encouraged to be held outdoors at this time, however. Some of those stores include florists, furniture stores, jewelers, bookstores, clothing stores, lawn and garden stores, sporting good stores and tobacco stores, among others. Pet groomers, animal adoption shelters and car washes can also operate, but at a 50 percent capacity. Barbershops and salons can reopen, but by appointment only with just one customer allowed inside at any given time.

Kent County: The county has not released any information yet, but they have shared the governor’s “safer-at-home” guidelines on their health department’s Facebook page.

Montgomery County: County Executive Marc Elrich is issuing a new, local stay-at-home order that will go into effect on Friday when Gov. Hogan’s has expired. Until further notice, personal service establishments including barbershops, nail salons and hair salons will remain closed, religious institutions cannot do services indoors and the 10 or more people restrictions will remain in place.

Prince George’s County: County Executive Angela Alsobrooks issued a stay-at-home order for Prince George’s County through June 1. Until further notice, personal service establishments including barbershops, nail salons and hair salons will remain closed, religious institutions cannot do services indoors and the 10 or more people restrictions will remain in place.

If current trends continue, Alsobrooks said the county will move toward a modified reopening by June 1.

Queen Anne’s County: The county will follow the governor’s guidelines for Stage One.

St. Mary’s County: They will be reopening in accordance with the governor’s guidelines for Stage One.

Somerset County: The county is following the governor’s phased reopening plan.

Talbot County: The county is reopening in the same guidelines as Gov. Hogan for Stage One.

“Like the governor, I am hopeful that this stage will go well and we can quickly open other businesses,” says Talbot County Council President Corey Pack, “But we must continue to take precautions to keep our residents, businesses, and workers safe.”

Washington County: The county is following the governor’s phased reopening plan.

Wicomico County: The county is following the governor’s phased reopening plan.

Worcester County: The county is following the governor’s guidelines, and Ocean City, Maryland announced they are lifting short-term rental restrictions. The beach and boardwalk are also reopened but are still following certain social distancing guidelines.

WJZ is working to get more details on each county’s decision to reopen or stay closed. Check back for updates on yours.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.