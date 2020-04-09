BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Coronavirus didn’t uproot Marylanders’ live until March, but it was present in the state at the beginning of 2020.

Read below for a comprehensive timeline of where we are and how we got here:

January 27: First Marylander tested.

After a few false alarms, including a passenger with flu-like symptoms who was escorted off a plane at BWI just days before, the first person in Maryland meets the CDC’s criteria for testing the coronavirus.

January 28: Some study abroad programs suspended in areas that are high-risk for the coronavirus

The University of Maryland, College Park suspends education abroad program in China for the spring semester, and so does American University.

January 30: The first person to meet testing criteria tests negative for the virus.

February 2: Maryland doctors say biggest threat to state is still the common flu.

February 9: A second Marylander tests negative.

February 28: A third person is tested in the state.

Gov. Hogan announces the state is getting ready for a possible spread, and will set aside $10 million for preparedness actions.

March 3: A total of 21 people tested in Maryland

March 5: First three Marylanders test positive for COVID-19.

The first three people in the state test positive for the coronavirus. All Montgomery County residents- a married couple in their 70s and a woman in her 50s- who all contracted the virus while traveling abroad.

Gov. Hogan put Maryland under a state of emergency that same day, and submitted emergency legislation to allow the state to use the “rainy day fund” of up to $50 million from the Revenue Stabilization Account for response efforts.

At this point, there are no official cases in Baltimore.

March 8: Two more Marylanders test positive.

Total cases are up to five at this point. The two new cases include a Harford County woman in her 80s who contracted the virus overseas and a Montgomery County man in his 60s who also traveled overseas. Both were hospitalized.

At this point, 67 people had been tested in Maryland.

March 9: A sixth person tests positive.

A woman in her 50s tests positive after she traveled outside the state.

73 people have tested negative at this point in Maryland. 78 tested total.

March 10: Nine cases in Maryland.

Gov. Hogan asks older residents and those with underlying health conditions to avoid large crowds and traveling, after three more cases are confirmed.

A couple in Prince George’s County test positive, and a woman in her 60s from Montgomery County test positive.

Nursing homes are asked to restrict access to visitors, and set up online communications and phone calls available to residents.

103 people tested so far.

March 11: 12 cases in Maryland.

The first case where a person is in their 20s, a man who had recently traveled to Spain. He was not hospitalized.

Another patient included a Baltimore County resident in his 60s who went to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) in Washington, D.C.

March 12: First “community transmission” case

The state announces the first “community transmission” case is a Prince George’s County resident in his 60s, and was the first person to get the coronavirus with no known exposure to it through travel or an infected person.

Three of the patients who tested positive are now “fully recovered,”

Maryland public schools close for two weeks starting March 16 to March 27, to disinfect the school buildings. The Archdiocese of Baltimore follows this move and closes all archdiocesan schools during that same period.

Gov. Hogan closes state buildings to the public and activated the Maryland National Guard. He also closes the cruise ship terminal at the Port of Baltimore.

Hospitals begin setting up triage tents around Maryland and set up more restrictive visitor policies. Visits to state prisons are halted.

March 13: 19 positive cases

March 14: Baltimore reports first case, total cases jump to 26.

The patient is a man in his 60s, and the number of total cases in Maryland jumps to 26, no child cases reported so far.

Johns Hopkins Hospital develops coronavirus test, rolls it out to five Baltimore-area hospitals to alleviate the shortages of available tests.

March 15: 31 cases reported, General Assembly to adjourn early.

Five more people contract the virus, a total of 31 cases in eight counties across the state.

Howard County announces its first case, a woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions living at Lorien Elkridge, a nursing home facility.

The Maryland General Assembly says it will adjourn on March 18 in response to the virus.

Gov. Hogan issued an emergency order to close all Maryland casinos, racetracks and simulcast betting facilities to the general public.

March 16: 43 cases, Gov. Hogan orders all bars, restaurants, other recreational businesses to close.

After many people did not follow the encouraged social distancing measures over St. Patrick’s Day weekend, the governor ordered all bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms close.

He also prohibits events and gatherings of over 50 people, and mandates telework for state employees.

2,000 National Guard troops called to help respond to the pandemic.

The governor also called on utility companies, prohibiting electric, gas, water, sewer, phone, cable TV and Internet service providers from shutting off any residential customers or charging late fees.

March 17: 60 cases, governor announces public transportation limitations, postpones primary.

Sixty-eight percent of the cases are from community spread and between the ages of 18 and 64 years old.

Gov. Hogan pushes Maryland’s presidential primary from April 28 to June 2. Early voting is now May 21 to May 28.

The special election to fill late Congressman Elijah Cummings’ seat is limited to mail-in ballots only.

BWI Airport discourages anyone not flying to enter the terminal unless they are working there or are a traveling passenger.

MARC train service is reduced by 50 percent and all local bus, LightRail and commuter bus services are reduced to prioritize medical trips.

MVA reduces its hours and suspends all non-commercial driver’s license tests.

Gov. Hogan calls on the federal administration to extend the REAL ID compliance deadline.

All emissions testing sites will cease operations on inspections and instead be repurposed into drive-thru coronavirus testing sites.

March 18: A first person in the state dies of the coronavirus, 85 cases reported.

The victim was a Prince George’s County man in his 60’s who suffered from an underlying medical condition.

Baltimore City reports its fifth positive case of the coronavirus, the city health commissioner says these cases are by community transmission. Mayor Jack Young issues a state of emergency to speed up the response efforts and restricts parking restrictions to help residents work from home.

Gov. Hogan also announced another round of sweeping measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 in Maryland, including travel restrictions, online instruction at universities, more hospital beds and a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people in all locations.

March 19: A five-year-old girl is the first child to contract the virus, more than 107 cases

The child was a student at Elkridge Elementary School, but she didn’t get the virus at the school so no staff or students were exposed.

Howard County declares a state of emergency and shuts down public access to county buildings, movie theaters and malls.

March 20: Second person dies of the coronavirus, 149 cases in Maryland.

The second death in the state from the virus was a Baltimore County man in his 60’s who suffered from underlying medical conditions, according to Gov. Hogan. It’s not clear how he got the virus.

Two more children have contracted the virus, a teenager and an infant.

March 21: Third person dies of the coronavirus, 190 cases.

The third death was a Montgomery County woman in her 40s who suffered from an underlying medical condition.

Notre Dame of Maryland University announces cancellation of all the University’s athletic season.

March 22: Cases jump to 244 in Maryland, Cecil County gets first case

Cecil County reports its first case, a woman in her 20s who had not traveled out of the country recently or been in contact with anyone who had done so.

Towson University students move out of dorms.

The University of Maryland College Park Sunday confirmed a fourth COVID-19 case involving its campus community, a staff member with the university’s College of Computer, Mathematical, and Natural Sciences. Officials said they have notified everyone who came in contact with the staff member, who was only on campus on March 12.

March 23: A fourth person dies of the virus, Gov. Hogan orders all non-essential businesses to close, 288 cases

The fourth victim is a Prince George’s County man in his 60s who suffered from underlying medical conditions.

Gov. Larry Hogan issues an executive order closing all non-essential businesses as of 5 p.m. Monday but didn’t go as far as issuing a “stay-at-home” order or “lockdown”

Penalties for breaking the order include up to a year in prison and a $5,000 fine.

He also signs an executive order to combat price-gouging as people continue to stock up and hoard supplies including food, toilet paper, and cleaning supplies.

March 24: Cases up to 349 in the state.

March 25: 423 cases, Maryland extends public school closures

Maryland State Schools Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon extends school closures until April 24, but doesn’t give a decision on closing for the rest of the academic year.

Baltimore City officials report 53 coronavirus cases in the city.

There are five pediatric cases in the state.

March 26: 580 cases, more than 42,000 unemployment insurance claims in state filed in one week

As businesses and companies are forced to close due to Gov. Hogan’s executive orders, over 42,000 unemployment insurance claims were filed in one week, up almost 1,000 percent from the week before.

Maryland receives a Major Disaster Declaration from the federal administration. The state is now eligible for reimbursement for the Emergency Protective Measures taken by state and local agencies and certain groups.

March 27: 774 cases, all child care providers in Maryland with some exceptions close

The only providers allowed to remain open are those serving essential personnel, and those must have a waiver. The programs available will be at no cost to parents.

A Maryland National Guard soldier tests positive for COVID-19, 20 additional soldiers from the same unit were quarantined.

March 28: Maryland tops 1,000 cases, 10 deaths. 66 nursing home residents test positive

State officials announce an outbreak of COVID-19 at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Carroll County, where 66 residents tested positive.

FEMA delivers 250 beds for the Baltimore Convention Center, which will serve as a field hospital as cases continue to grow in the state.

March 29: 1,239 cases, 15 deaths: including nursing home resident

Officials announce one of the residents who tested positive for COVID-19 in the outbreak at the Pleasant View Nursing Home had died, a resident in his 90s with underlying medical conditions.

Gov. Hogan said in a news appearance he sees the Maryland, DC and Virginia area looking very similar to New York City by Easter.

March 30: Gov. Hogan issues “stay-at-home” order, 1,413 cases

As cases jumped to 1,400- including a one-month-old baby, the governor issued a “stay-at-home” order which became effective at 8 p.m. on March 30.

“No Maryland resident should be leaving their home unless it’s for an essential job or an essential reason such as obtaining food or medicine, seeking urgent medical attention or for other necessary purposes,” Hogan said.

A second resident at the Pleasant View Nursing Home dies from complications of COVID-19, a man over the age of 80 with underlying health conditions.

An employee at the Amazon fulfillment center in Sparrows Point tests positive for COVID-19.

March 31: 1,660 cases, 24 deaths: 3 more Pleasant View residents die

Three more residents of the Carroll County nursing home died from the coronavirus and the total is at this point 77 residents with a number of staff feeling symptoms.

There had been at least 24 deaths reported in the state from the coronavirus. The three latest as of Tuesday morning were a Carroll County man in his 80s with underlying health conditions, a Howard County man in his 80s with underlying health conditions and a Prince George’s County resident in his 40s, who had no underlying conditions.

Baltimore Mayor Jack Young announced the third death in the city due to the coronavirus, and Frederick County reported its first death, a woman in her 90s with underlying medical conditions.

April 1: Nearly 2,000 cases, 31 deaths: Gov. Hogan announces response pay plan

As the state creeps toward 2,000 cases, the governor laid out a plan where certain employees will receive a COVID-19 Response Pay differential of $3.13 for each hour actually worked, or approximately $250 a pay period.

April 2: Maryland tops 2,000 cases, 36 people have died.

The state hit 2,331 cases that morning.

18 staff members at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy test positive for the coronavirus.

Nearly 85,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment in the last week. 13,000 of those claims were in Baltimore County.

April 3: 2,758 cases, 42 deaths reported: Now at least 60 nursing homes, long term facilities have outbreaks

Gov. Hogan warns that the state now has “widespread community transmission,” and is a threat to everyone. He adds five infants have been infected total.

He also predicts that the Baltimore-DC area will be the next hot spot for cases in the U.S.

He also told Marylanders that there were now cases at 60 Maryland nursing homes and long term facilities, the worst outbreak at the home in Carroll County- where at this point six residents have died from the virus.

Health officials are now recommending that people wear cloth masks if they have to leave the house.

April 4: 3,125 cases, 57 deaths reported: UMD professor dies from virus

Three more people die at the Pleasant View Nursing Home, bringing the total to nine deaths out of the facility.

Five residents test positive at a Bowie nursing home and rehabilitation facilty.

A University of Maryland professor dies from the coronavirus.

April 5: 3,609 cases, 67 deaths reported: 10th resident dies at Carrol County nursing home

A tenth resident at the Pleasant View Nursing Home dies from the coronavirus, and at this point 77 residents and 27 staff members had tested positive.

Eight Baltimore Police Department employees, including two civilian employees and six officers test positive. 219 are self-quarantined.

Gov. Hogan announces more protections for nursing homes and long-term care facilities, including requiring PPE and separate observations and isolation areas for residents, as well as expedited testing through the Maryland State Public Health Laboratory.

April 6: 4,045 cases, 91 deaths reported: 12 cases at Frederick nursing home

Twelve cases and two deaths are tied to an assisted living facility in Frederick, five residents and seven staff members at the HeartFields Assisted Living. One death was a resident and the other was an employee, county officials said.

Baltimore Mayor Young announces Baltimore’s homeless residents will be moved from emergency shelters to motels in the area.

April 7: 4,371 cases, over 100 deaths reported: Cases reported at 90 nursing homes, care facilities

Amid this news, Gov. Hogan announced the state has also approved dozens of new assisted living facilities and other residential sites amid the pandemic, including 27 assisted living facilities, 42 sites for people with developmental disabilities and six residential service agencies.

In a press conference, he announced a new executive order granting local health departments the power to deem a business as unsafe if they are not complying to social distancing measures throughout the state. The health departments are now able to limit operations, limit movement from and to the facility and even shut the business down.

He also announced strike teams to combat cases targeting the elderly at nursing homes, which are made up of Maryland National Guard, local and state health departments, Maryland Institue of Medical Service Systems and state hospital systems to bring triage emergency care, supplies, and equipment to nursing homes.

The former Food and Drug Administration chief Scott Gottlieb joins Maryland’s coronavirus response team.