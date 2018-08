Farmer's Almanac Predicts 'Long Winter Ahead'The Farmer's Almanac released its predictions, and forecasters said it appears it may be a very long, cold and snow-filled winter.

KFC Offering $11,000 If You Name Your Baby HarlandKFC is offering $11,000 for you to name your baby Harland, in honor of the Kentucky Fried Chicken's founder, Colonel Harland Sanders.

18-Year-Old Killed When His Motorcycle Is Struck By VehicleThe 18-year-old driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene as a result of his injuries.

2 Missing Girls Last Seen In EssexBaltimore County Police are searching for Cheyanne N. Karim-Cook., 11, and Michaela K. Mapanzi, 12.

Baltimore Police Detective's Widow: 'My Husband Did Not Commit Suicide'Nicole Suiter said she spoke to her husband less than an hour before he died and he was in a good mood.

Md. Prison Visits Suspended As Ohio Prison Guards, Inmates Treated For Possible Drug ExposureThe State Highway Patrol says more than 20 people have been treated for possible drug exposure at an Ohio prison.

Many Baltimoreans Not Sure What To Believe In Det. Sean Suiter's DeathThere are more questions than answers after a review board decided that Baltimore PD Detective Sean Suiter killed himself while on duty.

New Md. Law Would Empower Families To Flag Gun OwnersUnder the new law, family members or law enforcement can seek a court hearing to have guns removed from the home of people who they believe are at risk of hurting themselves or others.

Infant Found Dead In Motel Room; Parents Charged With AbuseRecords say the girl had visible bruises on her forehead, and the parents' timeline of events don't match with the girl's potential time of death.

Homeless Good Samaritan Suing Couple Who Raised $400K To Help HimJohnny Bobbitt received worldwide praise after he gave a stranded motorist in Philadelphia his last $20 so she could get gas last year.