ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — While Marylanders waits for more covid-19 vaccines and the state to open six mass vaccination sites, local health departments are setting up their own plans to manage the demand for vaccines.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced that the state health department with the Maryland National Guard are preparing to open six mass vaccination sites in coming weeks so that once more doses of the vaccines arrive in the state, people can get easily vaccinated. A mass vaccination site is schedule to open at Six Flags America by Feb. 5.

But for now local jurisdictions are dealing with high volumes of questions, appointment requests and interest screenings.

To ease some confusion about the process we’ve broken down vaccination information county-by-county in one place.

Keep in mind, this list is for public government vaccination sites. You can also sign up through a health care provider.

For a complete list of COVID-19 vaccination clinics, visit http://covidvax.maryland.gov/

Here’s what we know about how to get a vaccine in Maryland:

Allegany County

Vaccines are available by appointment only for people ages 75 and older and will be given at the Barton Business Park Shelling Building in Rawlings, Maryland.

The vaccine provided is the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. It is a series of two injections separated by four weeks. When you get your first dose at your first appointment, you will be asked to schedule an appointment for your second dose.

According to Allegany County’s health department website, all appointments are currently full.

If you have trouble registering for an appointment online, please call your local HRDC senior center to register over the phone:

Cumberland Senior Center: 301-783-1721, 301-783-1809 or 301-783-1710

Frostburg Senior Center: 301-689-5510

George’s Creek Senior Center: 301-783-1842

Westernport Senior Center: 301-359-9930

Anne Arundel County

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is not in Phase 1C as of January 27. They are providing vaccine appointments only to Phase 1A and 1B’s residents who are age 75+.

If you qualify, you can pre-register on the COVID vaccinations sign-up form. As your priority group rolls out, you will get an email with available clinic locations and appointment times.

Baltimore City

Those in the priority groups available should fill out their interest form by clicking here.

You can find information on each group here.

Baltimore County

Baltimore County officials are asking residents to register ahead of time for the vaccinations on their website through a form registry. The county stresses that completing the form does not schedule an appointment.

It creates a registry for those interested in becoming vaccinated as soon as it becomes available. Once you complete it, you will be contacted by Baltimore County staff once you are eligible and once the vaccine is available to you with more information on how to schedule your appointment.

If you can’t complete it online, you can ask a friend, neighbor or family member for assistance.

You can fill out the form here.

Calvert County

Calvert County residents age 18 and older who wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccination may pre-register online. When you become eligible following guidance from Gov. Hogan, you will be contacted by the Calvert County Health Department.

There is also a call center to help those who cannot pre-register online. They are asking people to use the online form if possible due to heavy call volumes.

You can fill out the form here.

Caroline County

Caroline County is currently prioritizing residents ages 65 and older. As of January 27, all of their vaccine clinics are full. They will be scheduling more once they know vaccine distribution levels from the state.

Since clinics are full, you can no longer sign up through the state website. Instead, they ask people to complete a profile at www.Smart911.com. They will use that system to notify county residents when they become eligible for the vaccine and when appointments become available.

Carroll County

Carroll County is currently not sharing any public registration forms due to a lack of coronavirus vaccines.

You can fill out an interest form based on your priority group. Fill out the form here.

Cecil County

In collaboration with the Cecil County Health Department, ChristianaCare Union Hospital is now offering the vaccination to people age 75 and older, teachers and frontline health care workers per state guidelines.

They are prescreening people for eligibility before booking clinic appointments.

You can complete the prescreening here.

Charles County

Charles County’s registration link is temporarily closed, as of January 27, though they did begin Phase 1C on January 25. Once the link is back up they are asking people to fill it out and once you are in their system you will receive an email to schedule your appointment when slots become available.

Dorchester County

Currently in Phase 1B of the state’s plan, Dorchester County is prioritizing adults age 75 and older, education and the continuity of government. Anyone who is interested in getting vaccinated should fill out the interest form.

The county will contact those who qualify with instructions to register for vaccination when it becomes available.

You can fill it out here.

Frederick County

Frederick County has an online pre-registration system through an interest form. They are asking people to only complete the form once. If you are in the current priority group, the county will contact you through the email you provide on the form.

They warn it may take several days, weeks or long until you are contacted depending on vaccine availability.

You can fill out the form here.

Garrett County

The county currently has no appointments available. They are asking people who qualify to check back for updates.

There is no pre-registration list as of their last update on January 22.

Harford County

Like several other counties, Harford County is pre-screening people for eligibility to help expedite appointment scheduling. It does not register them for the vaccine.

The Health Department is e-mailing eligible residents a link to make appointments about a week in advance.

If you know someone in GROUP 1A who wants COVID-19 Vaccine please tell them to get in touch by sending the following information to debra.meredith@maryland.gov

Name of facility

Facility address

Contact person for the facility

Contact’s phone number

Contact’s email

You can access the form here.

Giant Foods and Walmart began administering the COVID-19 vaccine on January 25th for eligible groups. You can find a location HERE.

Howard County

They began vaccinating people at the Howard Community College Vaccination Clinic on January 27 by appointment only.

Each priority group is asked to fill out a survey. You will not get an appointment after you complete it, but you will be emailed in the next 10 days with more instructions on how to make an appointment.

Click here to access each survey.

Kent County

All appointments for public clinics through February 5 are full. You can register for an appointment if you qualify for the current priority group on this link.

Montgomery County

You can pre-register for an appointment now. If you qualify, you will get an email or text message with a link to schedule your appointment and a list of available clinic dates and vaccine times.

Click here to pre-register.

Prince George’s County

Prince George’s County is in Phase 1C as of January 25. They are asking all county residents and those who work in the county in the groups should fill out a pre-registration form.

The County Health Department is vaccinating people in Phases 1A and 1B. Those in 1C who have pre-registered will receive appointments as they become available, which we anticipate could take several weeks or longer.

Those who have signed up for appointments who do not live or work in the County will not receive a vaccination at our County sites, and their appointments are being canceled. You must provide proof of residency or proof of employment at the time of appointment.

Click here to find your pre-registration form.

Queen Anne’s County

They have an interest form for people to fill out. When they reach your group, they will reach out with the contact information you provide.

It is not a link to schedule your appointment.

You can fill out the form here.

Saint Mary’s County

The county is posting a new registration link weekly to sign people up in the current qualifying groups.

They will post it on this page when new appointments open up.

Somerset County

If you are in one of the qualifying groups, they are asking people to please send an email to Somerset.COVIDvax@maryland.gov

They began Phase 1C starting January 25.

Talbot County

The county said they are not able to proceed into Phase 1C due to “inadequate vaccine doses” allocated by the state government in the week of January 25.

They have a form for emergency personnel or licensed medical professionals in the county to schedule an appointment. Click here for the form.

Click here for interest forms for residents in each phase available.

Washington County

If you are in the current priority group, you can register to be on the vaccination wait list now.

Click here for the form.

Wicomico County

As of January 19, they do not have any available COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

They said on their website if you emailed wicomico.covidvax@maryland.gov, they have received your information and will send out registration links as soon as possible.

Click here for their dashboard.

Worcester County

They said they have been directed by the state to prioritize those 65 years and older. To register, go to marylandvax.org. Search Worcester County to find clinic dates and locations.

If you are unable to schedule your own appointment or not able to seek help from a friend or family member, please call 667-253-2140 and someone will help you to register.