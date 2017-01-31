Latest Baltimore News

A Devastated Community Comes Together To Honor 6 Children Killed In FireMore than 100 people gathered Sunday night to remember six young children killed in a devastating fire on Thursday morning.
Frederick Co. Schools Employee Speaks Out After Being Fired For TweetA Frederick County Public Schools employee is now speaking out after she was fired for a tweet she posted from the school's social media account, correcting a student's spelling.
Reverend Al Sharpton Involved In Initiative To Help City SchoolsRev. Al Sharpton was in Baltimore on Sunday to help launch a new initiative to help city schools and re-develop the community.
TSA Reports Increase In Guns Found At US AirportsThe TSA says its agents detected thousands of guns in traveler's carry-on luggage in 2016, and a large percentage of those guns were loaded.
4-Alarm City Fire Knocked Down After Crews On Scene For Almost 24 HoursAlmost 24-hours after responding to a building fire in downtown Baltimore, Baltimore City Fire crews were finally able to knock down a stubborn fire.
Official: Kids Hurt In Deadly Baltimore House Fire ImprovingA Baltimore fire official says two young children who were injured in a massive house fire last week that killed six of their siblings are improving.

Orioles Stars Machado, Britton Reach Deals At Over $11M EachOrioles star infielder Manny Machado and ace closer Zach Britton have gotten hefty raises and will make more than $11 million each after reaching agreements on one-year deals.
Former Baltimore Ravens' President David Modell Dead at 55David Modell, who served as President of the Baltimore Ravens from 1996-2004, passed away early Friday afternoon after battling cancer for almost two years.
Orioles Install Energy-Saving LED Floodlights At Camden YardsThe Baltimore Orioles are installing new LED floodlights at Camden Yards in the off season.
Manny Machado Agrees To One-Year Deal With Orioles Manny Machado and the Baltimore Orioles have agreed to terms on a $11.5 million deal, one-year deal to avoid arbitration.
Closer Zach Britton Reaches $11.4M Deal With OriolesThe Baltimore Orioles and Zach Britton have agreed to an $11.4 million deal.
Garceau: Predictions, Divisional Round Picks & MoreLast week, Scott Garceau went 4-for-4 on his picks with all four home teams winning in the wildcard round (the year before all four home teams lost). Here’s his best guess at this weekend’s games.

Valentine's Day Dinner For Two
DIY Valentine's Day GiftsLooking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift while trying to stick to a budget? These DIY presents will leave your sweetie stuck with cupid's arrow!
Best Restaurants In Baltimore For Valentine's Day 2017Valentines Day can be a tricky holiday to plan. Let us make things a little easier for you.
Best Consignment Shops In Baltimore To Sell Clothing And AccessoriesA good consignment shop is better than Good Will or any other donation program in that you get money back for your donations. In Baltimore, these are some of the best locations to bring your used-but-still-good clothing to get a little profit in return.
Best Signature Cocktails In BaltimoreHere's where you can find the best of the best signature cocktails in Baltimore, Maryland.
Book Gift Guide For The Sports Enthusiast In Your Life

Defiant Trump Denies Reports On Russia Ties: 'A Disgrace'President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday adamantly denied reports that Russia had obtained compromising personal and financial information about him.
Trump To Face Questions On Russia Hacking, Business TiesThe last time Donald Trump held a news conference, he was plunging into a heated general election campaign with Hillary Clinton and suggested Russia could help dig up some of his rival's emails.
Full Transcript Of President Obama's Farewell SpeechHere is the full transcript of President Barrack Obama's farewell speech
'Yes We Did' - Obama Bids Farewell In Nostalgic Last SpeechPresident Barack Obama bid farewell to the nation on Tuesday in an emotional speech that sought to comfort a country on edge over rapid economic changes, persistent security threats and the election of Donald Trump.
The Push For Paid Sick Leave In MarylandMaryland lawmakers are hoping to ease the burden of low-income workers by requiring employers to offer some form of paid sick days. Political reporter Pat Warren looks at the prospects of passing a law this year.
US Report: Putin Ordered Effort To Help Trump, Hurt ClintonRussian President Vladimir Putin ordered a hidden campaign to influence America's presidential election in favor of Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton, U.S. intelligence agencies declared Friday in the government's first formal allegation supporting sensational claims that Trump and his supporters have staunchly resisted.

