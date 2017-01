Mayor Pugh And Police Commissioner Discuss Hopes For 2017Newly-elected Baltimore City Mayor Catherine Pugh, and Baltimore City Police Commissioner Kevin Davis spoke with WJZ's Vic Carter and Mary Bubala during the WJZ New Year's Special and took the time to address the year that's passed and their hopes for 2017.

Festivities All Over Baltimore To Ring In 2017People have come from all over Maryland -- and even farther, to ring in 2017 in Baltimore.

Hundreds Of People Gather To Celebrate New Year's Eve In BaltimoreA lot of people wanting to come to Baltimore's Inner Harbor just to have a good time and ring in the new year.

The State Continues to Battle Increasing Drug Abuse ProblemMaryland has seen it's fair share of deadly wrecks and homicides in 2016, but officials say drug overdoses are now killing far more Americans than both -- concerns that continue to grow in Baltimore City.

Preparations On For New Year's Eve In Baltimore's Inner HarborWith just hours to go until the clock strikes midnight, excitement is building for Baltimore to ring in a new year. The Inner Harbor is starting to fill up. The city expects thousands of people to visit tonight to watch the fireworks -- but first, they had to be prepared for the big show.

2 Brothers Charged in Home-Invasion Slaying in BaltimoreBaltimore police say two brothers have been charged with breaking into a home of a 21-year-old woman and killing her while there were children inside.