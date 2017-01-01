Latest Baltimore News

Television Broadcasting Pioneer George Mills Dies at 86Local television broadcasting pioneer George Mills lost his long battle with kidney disease Wednesday at 86 years old.
Harford County Honors Fallen Officers While Getting in ShapeDozens hopped on stationary bikes Saturday at the True Cycling Studio in Abingdon to raise money for fallen officers.
Marylanders Among Thousands In DC As Part Of Women's MarchHundreds of thousands of people gathered in Washington D.C. and across the country Saturday as part of the Women's March.
Women's March Protests Held Right Here In BaltimoreThere were thousands of people who gathered in Washington D.C., but groups here in Baltimore also joined in with protests and demonstrations here in the Charm City.
How Health Officials Plan To Stop 'Steep Increase' In Overdose DeathsIt's a number that continues to spike. Roughly 1,200 people died from drug overdose statewide last year, and close to half of those were in Baltimore City.
Hundreds Of Thousands Of Women Around The World Decry TrumpHundreds of thousands of women took to the streets in the nation's capital and cities around the world to send Donald Trump a message.

Towson Wins 4th Straight, Sweeps Aside Delaware 75-58Mike Morsell and Arnaud William Adala Moto pulled down a dozen boards as Towson won its fourth straight and a season sweep of Delaware with a 75-58 win on Saturday afternoon.
Keidel: NFL Championships All About OffenseThis year's NFL Championship round is fueled by pyrotechnic passing and overall offense. What teams will move on to the Super Bowl?
2017 NBA All-Star Game Starting LineupsThe votes are in and the 2017 NBA All-Star Game starting lineups have been announced. Who will start for the East and West and why?
CBS Sports' Clark Kellogg Breaks Down Arizona-UCLA Pac-12 ShowdownNo. 3 UCLA hosts No. 14 Arizona in an important Pac-12 matchup, and CBS Sports' Clark Kellogg takes a closer look.
Ravens Set to Play in London on Sept. 24The NFL announced Friday that the Baltimore Ravens will play the Jacksonsville Jaguars in London on Sept. 24.
Baltimore Ravens Standout Linebacker Zach Orr RetiringBaltimore Ravens linebacker Zach Orr is retiring at the age of 24, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoprt.

5 Valentine's Day Activities for Singles
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!
Best Stores In Baltimore For Secondhand Baby GearWhy spend a lot of money on baby items, when you can get gently used products for a fraction of the price?
Valentine's Day Dinner For Two
DIY Valentine's Day GiftsLooking for the perfect Valentine's Day gift while trying to stick to a budget? These DIY presents will leave your sweetie stuck with cupid's arrow!
Best Restaurants In Baltimore For Valentine's Day 2017Valentines Day can be a tricky holiday to plan. Let us make things a little easier for you.

Road Closures In Place In Preparation For Inauguration In DCIn preparation for the Presidential Inauguration, a large number of roads in the nation's capital have been closed or restricted to vehicles.
Librarian Of Congress Says Trump To Use Lincoln Bible For InaugurationLibrarian of Congress Carla Hayden says on social media that President-elect Donald Trump has selected President Lincoln's bible for his inauguration oath.
Obama Pens Parting Letter To American People: 'Thank You' On his last full day in office, President Barack Obama released a letter to the American people. "You made me a better President, and you made me a better man," says Obama.
Rep. Elijah Cummings Will Attend President-Elect Trump’s InaugurationRepresentative Elijah E. Cummings (D-MD) announced that he plans to attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.
Growing List Of Democrats Boycotting Trump InaugurationMore than 40 House Democrats plan to boycott President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday, casting the Republican businessman as a threat to democracy.
Poll: Trump's Approval Rating Around 40 Percentays ahead of his inauguration, president-elect Donald Trump has an approval rating of 40 percent, according to a new CNN/ORC poll.

