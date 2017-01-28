WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory Overnight Sunday | Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Protesters Set For BWI Airport After Trump's Travel BanA protest is set for Sunday evening at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport for President Trump's travel ban.
Judge Blocks Order To Detain Green Card Holders At DullesFederal judge issues temporary restraining order to block green card holders arriving at Dulles International Airport from being removed from country.
2 Dead, 1 Critical After Homicide At Maryland RestaurantTwo people are dead and another critically injured after a homicide at a Prince George's County restaurant.
Police Seek Suspect Who Set Woman's Hair On Fire At InaugurationD.C. police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman who set another woman's hair on fire back on Inauguration Day.
Silver Alert Issued For 72-Year-Old Cancer PatientA silver alert has been issued for a 72-year-old man last seen early Sunday morning.
Snow Likely Sunday Night Into Monday MorningMuch of the state could see snow overnight Sunday, the eastern part of Maryland is under a winter weather advisory from midnight Sunday, until noon on Monday.

Mayweather: Fight against McGregor 'can happen'Floyd Mayweather Jr. says facing UFC star Conor McGregor in a boxing ring "can happen" and is something that would "give the fans what they want to see."
Orioles Fans Gear Up For 2017 Baseball Season At FanFestA day of fans, fun, and a full convention center. Orioles FanFest took over Downtown Baltimore Saturday, as fans got a chance to get up close and personally meet some of their favorite players during the annual event.
Pre-Season Excitement For The Orioles At FanFest 2017With Spring Training around the corner, Orioles fans gathered for FanFest at the Baltimore Convention Center on Saturday.
Mark Trumbo Was Adamant About Staying In BaltimoreIn his press conference before joining Scott and Jeremy on 105.7 the Fan, Mark Trumbo expressed how staying with the Baltimore Orioles was his first choice and he wanted to call Baltimore home.
Keidel: Ranking Bill Belichick Among Great NFL CoachesPatriots head coach, Bill Belichick, may be the greatest coach in NFL history, especially given this era of parity and free agency.
Five Best Moments From Pre-Pro Bowl FestivitiesThe NFL spiced up the normally staid Pro Bowl week with its first ever skills competition.

Best Comedy Shows Coming To Baltimore In Spring 2017As the Spring season starts to warm Baltimore County, people begin to attend live shows all across the city. With the rise in attendance, many venues across the city will begin to release their best in comedic performances. From dynamite stand-up performers to comedic plays and musicals, here are some of the best things to see live this Spring.
Romantic Valentine's Day DestinationsLooking for a romantic retreat? These Valentine's Day destinations are the perfect way to get away from it all!
5 Valentine's Day Activities For Singles
The Two-Day Hike: What To Bring And Why To Bring ItVenturing into the great outdoors? Be prepared, stay safe and have fun with this complete itinerary!
Best Stores In Baltimore For Secondhand Baby GearWhy spend a lot of money on baby items, when you can get gently used products for a fraction of the price?
Valentine's Day Dinner For Two

NYC Airport Becomes Scene Of Anguish After Trump Travel BanNew York City's Kennedy airport became a scene of anguish and desperation Saturday for the families of people detained after arriving in the U.S. from nations subject to President Donald Trump's travel ban.
State Prosecutor Alleges Mayor Pugh Took Out Improper Loan For CampaignThe state prosecutor is looking to an improper loan taken out by Mayor Catherine Pugh.
Road Closures In Place In Preparation For Inauguration In DCIn preparation for the Presidential Inauguration, a large number of roads in the nation's capital have been closed or restricted to vehicles.
Librarian Of Congress Says Trump To Use Lincoln Bible For InaugurationLibrarian of Congress Carla Hayden says on social media that President-elect Donald Trump has selected President Lincoln's bible for his inauguration oath.
Obama Pens Parting Letter To American People: 'Thank You' On his last full day in office, President Barack Obama released a letter to the American people. "You made me a better President, and you made me a better man," says Obama.
Rep. Elijah Cummings Will Attend President-Elect Trump’s InaugurationRepresentative Elijah E. Cummings (D-MD) announced that he plans to attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

