Good Samaritans Face Fine After Rescuing Deer From Icy Water

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — They fought to save a life, and now they say they’ll fight the fine.
It all revolves around the rescue of a deer trapped in icy water Thursday night.
Alex DeMetrick reports that good deed was rewarded with tickets.
Strangers banded together to pull a deer out of the freezing water of the Patapsco River on Thursday night.
“We seen the deer going under,” said Khalil Abusakran. “It couldn’t maintain. It was starting to freeze, and it was really getting bad.”
Abusakran brought a raft, and Jim Hart joined him.
“We had oars and shovels to break the ice, for the deer to get out,” Abusakran said.
But in the excited aftermath of the rescue, a Natural Resources Police officer on the scene wrote both men a ticket.
“And he didn’t say anything,” Jim Hart said. “We went in and out of the water numerous times. He didn’t stop us at all.”
They say they were ticketed for not wearing life vests, although both are over the age for mandatory use of flotation devices.
“No, we didn’t have life vests on, but we’re not 16-years-old,” Abusakran said. “There were personal floating devices in the boat.”
Natural Resources Police would not go on camera, but told WJZ the rescuers were warned they would be violating Maryland law.
The ticket itself doesn’t check off any specific violation, just a $90 fine.
They’ll fight it in court, as they fought for the deer.
The two men ticketed say they will fight the citations at a court hearing in Annapolis set for Feb. 18.
Thanks to those who resciued the deer.
Thank you for saving the deer. You did the right thing.
“If you have men who will exclude any of God’s creatures from the shelter of compassion and pity, you will have men who will deal likewise with their fellow men.”
St. Francis of Assisi
Amen , Janet, my feelings exactly! St. Francis of Assisi was a man of wisdom and discernment. I wonder if he was the person who also wrote how Apathy and indifference is worse than hatred. No disrespect intended toward the officer- but I think in certain situations, one needs to bend towards the direction of the Heart and not always toward the left side of the brain.
I too thank those who saved the deer from a cold and watery death. They showed true compassion, integrity and willingness to save a struggling soul. They should be given a medal, not a fine. We need more like people willing to get out of themselves long enough to help others, animal and human. We need more people like these rescuers in this world. I would have done the same and would also fight the fine.
“The worst sin towards our fellow creatures is not to hate them, but to be indifferent to them: That’s the essence of inhumanity.” George Bernard Shaw
“The greatness if a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated”. Gandhi
Sorry state of affairs when the authorities simply lack common sense. Now the good samaratines have to waste time going to court, and the ticketing could deter others from undertaking efforts to be good samaratins in the future. Hopefully, senior authorities will offer an apology and the Court will throw the tickets out — if that could be done before the good samaritans have to waste their time going to court in the first place, all the better.
And a Bravo Zulu to Bruce for posting the perfect “where do we go from here” solution to the problem!
my son and his girl friend are the two carrying the deer in the photo, the dnr cops were called to help but we were wrong, they did nothing but stood there making smart comments, laughing, and writting tickets.
Several things , we do not live in a free country. That concept went out the window many decades ago. Then those that think we can get the crooks out of office. Good luck. All we have a choice of is what brand of crook.
Classic John N…LMAO!
so if a person is struggling in the water dont go save them, they may get drunk that night drive and kill a family??? and if the cop was following the law and just doing his job, why wasnt the citation filled out properly??? just my 2 cents
Following Ted’s stupid liberal idea, soldiers should not be allowed to carry a weapon because it could go off and hurt someone. Don’t play football because you could get injured. No basketball either – you could get an elbow in the eye. Don’t leave the house – it’s dangerous out there! Government sucks the life out of everything
“…and the cop was just following the law and also doing his job and also acquiring revenue for your city that keeps your taxes down. ” Yeah, the Nazi’s said they were only doing their job as well. How about considering the spirit of the law as well as the letter of the law. GET GOVERNMENT OUT OF OUR FACE.
This is a good friend of mine's husband who saved this deer along with another man not pictured. They were on that bridge and helping that deer for hours yesterday. They called the police and they did nothing but give him a ticket. They called D&R and they came and told them to let the deer drown.
Ask for a jury trial. No jury of real people would ever convict them.
I hope the people given the ticket file a multi-million damage suit against the officer who gave them the ticket & against the organization that hired that officer.
Exactly. What the heck was the gov’t guy thinking?
This happens when we elect corrupt politicians who use their armed enforcers to collect yet another unjust tax. Fight the ticket and toss out everyone in office until this type of offensive use of power comes to an end.
God Bless them Katie. They are good men!! God loves his creatures or HE would not have made them for us to care for. Animal Lover
YES that is EXACTLY how it should be. Upholding right and wrong is the duty of the CITIZEN. NOT THE POLICE.
My brother in law helped rescue this deer. We were watching fromn the bridge. They got it out, warmed it with blankets and took it to the park to be released. DNR told them to let it die.
Kahlil and the other guy were within 3ft in the boat and DNR made them come back. so my son SCOTT BRYANT is the one whom actually Lassoed the deer and pulled her to the shore and up the bank. we all then put our coats and some other brought blankets and warmed the deer they carried her up and transported her to the park and let her go. DNR said to me" LET MOTHER NATURE DUE HER JOB, LET THE DEER DIE"
The sad part is that they might not have to pay the ticket but might have to pay court cost……sad, sad, sad!!!!!!!!
Hey, generally when you get divorced, you lose the names, too.
A citation needs a charge recorded on it for it to be valid. A citation lacking a charge is a citation asserting nothing. Without that charge, the courts have no way of knowing what to put on the docket, so chargeless tickets are automatically voided.
http://www.dnr.state.md.us/nrp/contact.html
NAZISM …
Yup! we had a FISH COP in our area take away a young racoon that had been rescued when its mother was killed on the highway, kid had raised it for months, very friendly – BUT IT”S AGAINST THE LAW so he SHOT IT!
I’ll gladly contribute if the police officer gets fired for not helping them.
This is crazy. What have we become when we have tickets being written for saving a deer from drowning, for kids operating a lemonaide stand, children getting expelled for a piece of candy – have our government officials gone mad? People we have to do something to stop the tyranny that we are now living under on so many levels.
“Natural Resources Police Officer”? Ha! No such thing. That’s a tree-hugger with a badge. Abolish the positions and save some tax money.
Gotta close that budget gap somehow
