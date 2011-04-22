Video Shows Woman Being Beaten At Baltimore Co. McDonald’s

ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ)— A woman is badly beaten inside a local McDonald’s during the dinner rush with employees and customers looking on.

Weijia Jiang has more on the investigation and the video that’s bringing outrage.

A cell phone video of a vicious beating at a Rosedale McDonald’s quickly went viral, getting half a million hits on one website alone. In it, two young women stomp and punch a victim right inside the restaurant—for several minutes.

“I’m scared to go in there now. I’ll just go through the drive-thru,” said Linda Bell, of Rosedale.

Police say it happened on April 18 just shy of 8 p.m. at a McDonald’s on Kenwood Avenue.

At one point the suspects, identified as a 14-year-old girl and an 18-year-old girl, pull the victim to the floor by her hair, even ripping off a wig. They drag her into the main dining room. Then after a powerful blow to the head, the victim appears to have a violent seizure, and as she bleeds from the mouth, spectators warn the attackers to flee before cops arrive.

“She’s bleeding, yo. Her mouth bleeding, her mouth bleeding! She’s having a [expletive] seizure, yo! She’s having a seizure right now, she needs help right now! Ya’al better get the [expletive] out of here now!” the cameraman is heard saying

The police report reveals the victim told police she did not know her attackers.

It also says when police caught up with the suspects, they admitted to getting in a fight with a woman over using the bathroom.

“Where’s the managers? Where’s everyone at?” Bell asked.

That is what many customers are demanding to know.

One media outlet — The Smoking Gun — identifies the person shooting the video as an on-duty employee.

“No one did nothing. They left her in the corner when she was flipping out,” said Ian McBryant, of Rosedale.

“They should get fired,” said Sebastian Johnson, of Rosedale. “That’s setting a bad example. That’s making the whole McDonald’s company look bad.”

McDonald’s posted a statement on its national website that reads: “We are shocked by the video from a Baltimore franchised restaurant showing an assault. This incident is unacceptable, disturbing and troubling. McDonald’s strives to be a safe, welcoming environment for everyone who visits. Nothing is more important to us than the safety of customers and employees in our restaurants. We are working with the franchisee and the local authorities to investigate this matter.”

The 14-year-old has been charged for assault as a juvenile; the 18-year-old will be charged as an adult.

The victim was taken to Franklin Square Hospital for treatment.

The State’s Attorney’s office is investigating whether the attack was racially or gender motivated to determine if other charges will result.

Police say a customer tried to break up the fight and that she was also hit in the face, but refused medical treatment.

Click here to view the video.