Ray Lewis Makes Controversial Comments About NFL Lockout

May 23, 2011 9:16 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Controversial comments. Ravens star Ray Lewis issues a stern warning. He says if there is no football, crime will increase across the country.

As Kai Jackson explains, not everyone agrees.

Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis is known for speaking his mind and that’s exactly what he did when ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio asked Lewis about the NFL lockout.

“We really gotta remove pride, seriously. There’s no other reason the issue’s going on,” he said.

Perhaps his most controversial statement was about the possibility of no NFL season. Lewis painted a grim picture across America of people without jobs and nothing to do on Sundays.

“Do this research. If we don’t have a season, watch how much evil, which we call it crime, watch how much crime picks up when you take away our game,” he said.

“I would hope that it would not increase crime without football. Baltimore is a place where we do have other things for people to enjoy,” said Baltimore City Councilwoman Helen Holton.

Another city councilman says if Ray Lewis is that concerned about the possibility of crime increasing, he should do something about it. He issued a challenge to the linebacker.

“Well, Ray…that’s pretty irresponsible. If you really feel that way, then come on down. We could use your help,” said Councilman Jim Kraft.

All council members agree that the NFL lockout will have a detrimental financial impact in Baltimore and other cities with NFL teams.

  1. William Cooper says:
    May 24, 2011 at 2:10 am

    Without entertainment people get board and do stupid things. Ray Lewis made a comment that is an educated prediction of what will happen.

    Reply | Report comment |
    1. marg1 says:
      May 24, 2011 at 8:19 am

      Build more jails then.

      Reply | Report comment
      1. rs says:
        May 24, 2011 at 8:27 am

        marg1 for president!

      2. Gene says:
        May 24, 2011 at 8:54 am

        We don’t need any more Jails. Send these people (whoever he is referring to) to the open areas of California and Arizona and let them fend for themselves. Better yet, Sheriff Joe will treat them just fine.in one of his Hotels

      3. Daryl Irwin says:
        May 24, 2011 at 8:59 am

        Lewis is Right! At least every hard-core dude is chillin’ on Sunday, hanging with their peeps, watching their boyz take a beating instead of going out and starting bum fights for entertainment … THIS is what Ray is talking about …

      4. Joe says:
        May 24, 2011 at 9:51 am

        DO NOT SEND ANY TO AZ WE DON’T WANT THEM!!!!

        and BTW… Sheriff Joe may soon be indicted.

      5. The Don says:
        May 24, 2011 at 10:32 am

        @Gene, why should they be sent to California or Arizona to fend for themselves. People in those states don’t want the problems from the other states as you imply. Why should we take your criminals we have enough problems of our own without having to fend off those from other states as well.

      6. Ben says:
        May 24, 2011 at 11:06 am

        Good call marg1……………….

      7. BRDG says:
        May 24, 2011 at 11:11 am

        I agree, he be knowin’ his peeps and what they be capable of. Time to build private prisons to avoid ridiculously lucrative government pensions.

      8. Doug Roberts says:
        May 24, 2011 at 11:33 am

        Build more jails?? Really!!?? The U.S. has the highest incarceration rate of any country in the world. How is that working out so far?

      9. LA Tax Payer says:
        May 24, 2011 at 11:36 am

        Shoot the criminals
        Soo glad the worthless Rams and Raiders bailed from LA in 94
        Hope the NFL never returns!

      10. whatever says:
        May 24, 2011 at 12:23 pm

        http://www.nytimes.com/2011/05/24/us/24crime.html?ref=us thanks but no thanks marg1. read the entire article. jails dont work. if you like the idea of them so much, why dont you go live in one and tell us what you think after 24 hours. (btw RayRay is right. sports keeps us in line. when it comes to violence, better them than us)

      11. dtech001 says:
        May 24, 2011 at 12:29 pm

        Doug – The incarceration rate is working out pretty well, actually. Big story today is the dramatic decrease in the violent crime rates (“FBI Says Violent Crime Rate Down Again,” Associated Press, May 24 2010 http://www.newsmax.com/US/US-FBI-Crime/2010/05/24/id/359937). A minority of the general population commits crimes; the vast majority are law abiding. There are probably other factors at work as well, but it stands to reason that if criminals are locked up they are not on the streets to commit crime. Logic works.

      12. Jon says:
        May 24, 2011 at 12:52 pm

        That says alot about the average football fan. How come there isn’t a surge of crime after football season ends in February?

      13. Durazac says:
        May 24, 2011 at 1:22 pm

        We already have guys like “Joe” here – we don’t need any more bad guys. As for Sheriff Joe being indicted – the crooks, cartels, and illegal aliens, and screaming liberals are doing their best to get him, but until the feds want to open fire on the AZ population – we will stand with our sheriff – armed to gills.

      14. dtech001 says:
        May 24, 2011 at 1:40 pm

        Whatever – “If you like the idea of them so much…” Where to begin with that one? I will start with this: No, I don’t like the idea of jail – and I am not supposed to. It’s for punishment, not vacation.

        Secondly, it’s relatively easy to stay out of jail – as the vast majority of all races, creeds and colors do. You don’t have to obey all ten commandments, but “Thou Shalt Not Steal” and “Thou Shalt not Commit Murder” (or “Kill” in some translations) are a good start. You don’t have to be religious to recognize these as a good foundation for staying out of trouble and being a decent member of society.

      15. RufusVonDufus says:
        May 24, 2011 at 1:55 pm

        If the police simply shot criminals, Ray Lewis would have been dead years ago!

      16. TLC says:
        May 24, 2011 at 9:10 pm

        Precisely, build more jails! The state is suppose to punish criminals. The criminal is supposed to do pennance (Thus: penitentiary) and therefore be “corrected.”

        If the criminal does not re-pent (repentance) then the authority presses down even twice as hard. If the criminal does not repent keep him eternally warehouse or execute him (stop him from freely harming others by taking him out of this realm.)

        YES! You want to harm others? We have a terrible place to put you so you can think about it. If you don’t want to change you mind and actions…we will take you out permanently.

      17. marg2 says:
        May 24, 2011 at 10:45 pm

        That’s what we need! More jails! (idiot) How about quit locking up people for smoking crack, and quit letting violent criminals back on the street due to overflooding?

      18. Jerry says:
        May 25, 2011 at 12:50 am

        Ray Lewis is a joke like most people of his persuasion. He is a murder that got away with murdering twp people. First murder that occurs in his area he should be the first suspect. Jack Ass!!!!!!! read the following story and refresh your memory.

        At around 4 a.m. on January 31st outside of an Atlanta nightclub where a post Super Bowl party was winding down, an argument broke out between two groups. The altercation escalated from verbal to physical when one man struck another over the head with a champagne bottle. The actions to take place in the following chaotic moments were fast and furious, and it seems no two eyewitnesses saw the same thing. What is conclusive about the outcome is that a limousine sped away, gunshots were fired at it, and Jacinth Baker and Richard Lollar died from multiple stab wounds. If convicted along with his two friends, Ray Lewis of the Baltimore Ravens will go from three-time All-Pro to lifetime inmate.

        “I’m not trying to end my career like this,” Lewis reportedly said in his hotel room after the fatal fight. This will be the very same room that the prosecution will attempt to show a “blood trail” leading to, with the assistance of a forensics expert no less renowned than Henry Lee of the famed O.J. Simpson defense team. So far, the state of Georgia’s case against Lewis has been rather flawed. Since the trial began, several witnesses whose testimony would supposedly demonstrate Lewis’ guilt have altered the stories initially given to investigators. Their testimonies were supposed to show that Ray Lewis hit, kicked or stabbed someone, and that he even admitted as much afterwards. Instead, the vast majority of testimony has either been inconclusive, or else supports the defense’s contention that Lewis acted solely as a peacemaker, trying in vain to prevent a tragedy that he would be tied to. It is crucial that jurors believe this if Lewis is to be acquitted, for even though no one has placed a knife in his hand or claims to have seen him stab anyone, he can still be convicted of murder if it is proven that he participated in the brawl that led to two deaths.

        The lone person sticking to his assertion that Lewis acted violently has been Chester Anderson, not exactly an ideal witness. Anderson is an admitted con artist in jail on identification fraud charges. This has given the defense the opportunity to attack Anderson’s credibility, suggesting that he is falsely testifying in hopes of winning leniency in his own legal problems. It has been shown that Ray Lewis gave a false statement to the police, mentioning only two people in the limousine that fled the scene, omitting the names of his friends and now co-defendants, Reginald Oakley and Joseph Sweeting. However, Lewis has not been charged with lesser crimes such as lying to the authorities and obstruction of justice, but stands accused of murder. Unless there is a dramatic turn in the case, it appears that at most, Lewis’ guilt is strictly by association.
        The copyright of the article The Ray Lewis Murder Trial in Sports Issues is owned by Roy Pickering. Permission to republish The Ray Lewis Murder Trial in print or online must be granted by the author in writing.

    2. Tom Leone says:
      May 24, 2011 at 8:33 am

      I’ve got GUNS!

      Reply | Report comment
      1. Howie says:
        May 24, 2011 at 12:41 pm

        Yes it probably will. We will have all the thugs of the NFL that are in and out of jail all the time, on the streets instead of in the locker rooms and on the fields.

      2. fuzzysdad01 says:
        May 24, 2011 at 2:37 pm

        Me too

    3. Mike says:
      May 24, 2011 at 8:35 am

      Educated? Was Rashard Mendenhall’s comment “educated” also?

      The crime that happens during the lockout is because many of these players can’t do anything but play football and rob, rape, and steal. All the NFL does is help keep the local prison population down.

      Reply | Report comment
      1. TickTock says:
        May 24, 2011 at 10:28 am

        I hope you do not reproduce.

      2. bob says:
        May 24, 2011 at 11:11 am

        Just think what would happen if the NBA shuts down

      3. OBAMANATION says:
        May 24, 2011 at 11:21 am

        I’d like to report an ongoing crime, taking place at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., in Washington, D.C.

        Please arrest The Usurper-In-Chief http://www.BirtherReport.com

      4. LA Tax Payer says:
        May 24, 2011 at 11:41 am

        >Just think what would happen if the NBA shuts down<
        The College Basket Ball fills in the gap

        Sad the Lakers lost but very good for the tax payers and business around Staples Center without riots every time they win

      5. Charles Flanagan says:
        May 24, 2011 at 12:18 pm

        Yes Mr. Mendenhall’s comments were educated. Instead of bashing him for it, why not do a little research and find out if what he said was true. But you won’t! You will be just like the other millions of sheep out there who just go along with what the mainstream media and the government tells you. You will spend your time bashing someone who thinks for themselves. You should wake up.

      6. jon says:
        May 24, 2011 at 12:54 pm

        Yeah those couch potatoes will start rioting if they don’t get their feetsbawl.

    4. GMan says:
      May 24, 2011 at 8:40 am

      Wow that is really a stupid comment. If people are that mentally challenged that without a Sunday afternoon football game their alternative is crime – then there is a level of ignorance and stupidity running rampant among football fans.

      Reply | Report comment
      1. oarsman says:
        May 24, 2011 at 9:04 am

        Yes, GMan, they are that mentally challenged. And it isn’t merely football fans.

      2. LA Tax Payer says:
        May 24, 2011 at 11:45 am

        LA is just fine since the worthless Rams and Raiders left in 94
        As soon as USC and UCLA get their programs back up to speed
        There will be good football games again (with out the cry babiy NFL players!)

      3. Little_Johnny says:
        May 24, 2011 at 12:17 pm

        He’s not talking about the fans, he’s talking about the players in the National Felons League!

      4. Richard C Hamilton says:
        May 24, 2011 at 1:16 pm

        No G-Man. The level of ignorance and stupidity is rampant with Lewis.

      5. Justin V. says:
        May 24, 2011 at 4:52 pm

        I don’t know what you’re saying. Was it a stupid comment, or is their a “level of ignorance and stupidity running rampant among football fans”? Maybe you’re saying football fans are all fantastic, law-abiding people? I gotta say, I disagree with you on your main point that 100% of the tens of millions of football fans (that’s right, every last one of them) are all angels that will redirect 100% of their energies toward lawful activity.

    5. Daystrom says:
      May 24, 2011 at 8:49 am

      An educated prediction,you mean like being “board”.

      Reply | Report comment
      1. cjw says:
        May 24, 2011 at 11:12 am

        Well said!

      2. Justin V. says:
        May 24, 2011 at 4:19 pm

        People who put down another’s opinion because said opinion contained a spelling mistake should shampoo my crotch.

    6. Daryl Irwin says:
      May 24, 2011 at 8:58 am

      Ray is Right! At least every hard-core dude is chillin’ on Sunday, hanging with their peeps, watching their boyz take a beating instead of going out and starting bum fights for entertainment … THIS is what Ray is talking about … San Diego already has this problem bad enough as it is and we are the sports capital of the world.

      Men HAVE to have a common testosterone denominator for many reasons … how bout we threaten to close down all the MALLS … You want to see the women of this country go on an axe-wielding rampage just threaten to close down all the shopping malls!

      Reply | Report comment
      1. Bud says:
        May 24, 2011 at 10:38 am

        Why is it that whenever they show these Mcdonalds, or Denny’s, or Dunkin Donuts, being trashed or fights are started, it’s always Black teens, or young adults doing the damage? They start fights and destroy things for the purpose of getting attention, well this country will soon get fed up with all the gang mentality, destruction ,and abuse these idiots are causing to innocent business’s and people. And soon , these criminals will be treated as the terrorists they are. It’s time to take responsibility for your actions..

        I’ve always said, get all the gangs in the Country takem to the dessert, give them all guns, and surround them with the US Military. Let the gangs go at it shooting their rivals until there is only one super gang member left. Then have the military shoot the last man standing. The crime in the country will drop by 95% and there will be peace in the streets of America.

      2. AeroJack7 says:
        May 24, 2011 at 11:24 am

        What a stupid statement. Making excuses for criminals to engage in bad bahaviour just because a football season is cancelled is moronic at best. Get a life and some morals.

      3. LA Tax Payer says:
        May 24, 2011 at 11:51 am

        >San Diego already has this problem bad enough as it is and we are the sports capital of the world<

        REALLY!! And what does that make LA or NY or Chicago?

      4. jon says:
        May 24, 2011 at 12:56 pm

        Ray ray will have more time to stab peeps to deaf

      5. Dyler Turden says:
        May 24, 2011 at 1:19 pm

        What a shame that a certain culture requires a diversion to keep from committing crimes. The rest of us avoid criminal activity because, well, we just find it morally repugnant.

        Fix your culture.

    7. Ed Remillard says:
      May 24, 2011 at 9:02 am

      Crime will increase because NFL players will have too much time on their hands.

      Reply | Report comment
    8. No_Unions says:
      May 24, 2011 at 9:28 am

      Coop’s right. With no season, those thug football playas will have nothing to do and will resort to looting and mayhem to sustain their bling-encrusted SUVs, jewelry and dope habits.

      Reply | Report comment
      1. BigBoa says:
        May 24, 2011 at 10:28 am

        The mighty Boa says let them,,,,,,,,

        In fact,,, let’s see them try to eek out an existence like most people have to do,,,,, working real jobs for barely over minimum wage………..

        They’ll change their tune quick,,,,,,,

    9. Yirmin Snipe says:
      May 24, 2011 at 9:56 am

      Of course that presumes that people aren’t able to turn the TV channel…. and guess what here is the other little thing people should consider. IF the NFL were to vanish then ESPN and ABC wouldn’t be having to pay billions for TV rights, that would mean that your cable bill would go down…. Hmmm… what do you really care about? watching some over paid thugs knock heads or having more money in your pocket.

      Reply | Report comment
      Reply | Report comment
        May 24, 2011 at 10:38 am

        Hahah you actually believe that if the networks save money they will give it to YOU? Haha you truly are a moron.

      2. Justin V. says:
        May 24, 2011 at 4:57 pm

        And YOU presume that alternate programming can replace football in every fan’s opinion (that’s the only reason I’d ever turn a TV on on Sunday), and you also presume that being a football fan only happens on Sunday afternoon. Also, your cable bill wouldn’t go down without football. That’s a stretch.

    10. Steve Pickering says:
      May 24, 2011 at 9:56 am

      What to do think a thug like Ray Lewis is gonna say. He should know being
      an expert in crime and violence. What a punk.

      Reply | Report comment
      Reply | Report comment
        May 24, 2011 at 5:00 pm

        Yup, he’s an expert in crime and violence for obstruction of justice a dozen years ago. I must be a pro athlete for my 50% freethrows on the basketball court!

    11. Bob K says:
      May 24, 2011 at 9:59 am

      Ray doesn’t think much of Baltimore.

      Reply | Report comment
      Reply | Report comment
        May 24, 2011 at 10:35 am

        Who does? http://www.amren.com

    12. Tharrigan says:
      May 24, 2011 at 10:19 am

      “Ray Lewis made a comment that is an educated prediction of what will happen.”

      Wow. Ray Lewis and educated in the same sentence

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 10:28 am

      You’re right Ray . . . if it wasn’t for professional sports, many athletes would just be another inmate!

      Reply | Report comment
    14. Joe says:
      May 24, 2011 at 10:30 am

      Maybe then there should be 7 different leagues that have games every day of the week. That will reduce overall crime to almost zero! That will leave more room in the prisons for politicians.

      Reply | Report comment
      1. Great Idea says:
        May 24, 2011 at 1:28 pm

        OR resort back to the Roman way of “sport”. I would love to watch Ray, Ray fight a pack lions!!!!

      2. LA Tax Payer says:
        May 24, 2011 at 3:41 pm

        >”. I would love to watch Ray, Ray fight a pack lions!!!<
        If it was a pack of Detroit Lions it would not be a contest!

    15. Jam,es Strickler says:
      May 24, 2011 at 10:33 am

      His “educated” comment comes from a particular vantage point. One of the pinnacle qualities of an educated person is their ability to entertain themselves. If people learned to entertain themselves temporarily while the NFL folks come to agreement, crime rates would dramatically reduce. Reading a good book, visiting a significant other or shut in in a nursing home, learning to juggle while riding a unicycle are just a few of the meaningful possibilities that come to mind!

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 10:36 am

      Is William Cooper really Stephen Zane? Someone wants to know.

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 10:37 am

      William – I don’t understand what ‘get board’ is? Would that mean that people get a board? What would they do with that board? Build something? With no NFL I might get a little BORED on Sundays but I don’t think I’ll go get a board. I have no use for a piece of wood.

      Reply | Report comment
      1. Justin V. says:
        May 24, 2011 at 4:25 pm

        Given the choice between a guy who misspells words and a tool, I’d seal the latter in a rocket and fire it into the sun, and buy the former a beer.

    18. Cousin Eddie says:
      May 24, 2011 at 10:38 am

      If anybody knows about crime, its Ray Lewis.

      Reply | Report comment
      Reply | Report comment
        May 24, 2011 at 3:58 pm

        So much THIS!!!

    19. crustas says:
      May 24, 2011 at 10:39 am

      NFL exists for disabling the capacity of citizens to use the brain and think for themselves about their live and society.

      Weekend are the only time that citizens have time to reflect about what’s around them.

      But NFL entertainment is like anesthesia.

      And if people without entertainment become criminal, so there’s must be something wrong with them. Let them try to read a book, for a change.

      C.

      Reply | Report comment
      Reply | Report comment
        May 24, 2011 at 11:58 am

      2. Ron Langevin says:
        May 24, 2011 at 4:43 pm

        Who ever said they could read???????????

    20. Mitch says:
      May 24, 2011 at 10:45 am

      Ray Lewis and educated prediction…right.

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 10:49 am

      Educated guess? #1 You are claiming Ray Lewis is educated that in itself is funny. #2 Ray Lewis is talking about what he did when get got bored. Murdered people.

      Reply | Report comment
      1. Justin V. says:
        May 24, 2011 at 4:29 pm

        Nope, you’re wrong! An education is not required to make an educated guess, and if you knew what an educated guess was, why, you’d know that. You’re doubly wrong because most football players have a college education (to a debatable extent, I know), but they have one nonetheless. Ray’s one that does. Man, I’m having a great time defending Ray Lewis today, mostly because he’s a better man than any dipsh*& on this site.

    22. Ratt says:
      May 24, 2011 at 10:50 am

      Well, with this kind of reasoning then why don’t they have Football on TV 7 Nites a Week ?

      On another note: I assume you meant bored ?

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 10:55 am

      Right because the NFL has an audience every sunday of 330 million americans. This is the stupidest prediction since the end of the world last weekend.

      If crime rises, it will only rise in the places these players spend their time with their entourages causing fights in clubs, stabbing people outside stripclubs, etc etc.

      Ray is lucky he isnt doing time for being an accomplice to murder and still gets to live his charmed life. To be honest, there is no excuse for cancelling the season, if these clowns wont play for the millions they are getting paid, then find 500-600 guys who will, and let’s get ready for some football.

      Reply | Report comment
      Reply | Report comment
        May 24, 2011 at 10:59 am

        I quit being a baseball fan a long time ago during one of the many players strikes. The owners should NOT give in to union extortion.

      2. Justin V. says:
        May 24, 2011 at 4:40 pm

        Paul Revere?!? Pfff. Look midnight rider. The audience is in the tens of millions. Think of all the superfans you’ve ever met–these weirdos who just live for football. Don’t you think that just maybe, without football, some of them might cause trouble they otherwise wouldn’t? That the entertainment football provides acts as a sort of sedative? Only a handful would need to do so for Ray’s comment to be entirely correct. He could be wrong, but what he said wasn’t stupid. There’s also the clear, linear relationship between the economy and crime, and killing a 9 billion dollar golden goose for a year could contribute to that. So Ray’s not stupid.

        YOU, on the other hand, having all the benefit of typing on the internet with no cameras in front of you, and with the luxury of rereading what you write before submitting, have said demonstrably stupid things just now. That also includes blaming Ray Lewis for being an accomplice to murder, when he certainly was not; as anyone who cares to look into the facts will plainly see.

    24. Spanky says:
      May 24, 2011 at 10:57 am

      “Without entertainment people get board…”

      They do knot!

      Reply | Report comment
      Reply | Report comment
        May 24, 2011 at 11:23 am

        LOL
        Oh yea, their gonna git board fer sure.

      2. spike says:
        May 24, 2011 at 1:16 pm

        they dew two!

      3. Jimbo says:
        May 24, 2011 at 1:37 pm

        They need a “board” upside da hed

      4. dtech says:
        May 24, 2011 at 1:57 pm

        Very well played!

      5. Robert Miller says:
        May 24, 2011 at 4:01 pm

        Maybe some of those Dad’s can take their kids to the park and spend some time with them instead. Football is fun to watch, and is entertaining. These players, some of them, consider themselves to be more then entertainment. There is nothing lasting they are doing. Some of them are using their postion in a positive way, others are miiking the sytem for their selfish ways. Come on Ray, you can do better!!

      6. marg1 says:
        May 24, 2011 at 9:58 pm

        LOL!! My first laugh of the day; thanks 🙂

      7. marg1 says:
        May 24, 2011 at 10:03 pm

        I believe what Ray Lewis was doing was threatening us. He wants us to contact the owners to settle the strike in the players’ favor.

        Well, I’m shakin’ in my boots and I’m gonna do just what he wants.

    25. NFL4Life says:
      May 24, 2011 at 11:06 am

      Who’s going to be committing these crimes, disgruntled football FANS or disgruntled football PLAYERS?

      Reply | Report comment
      Reply | Report comment
        May 24, 2011 at 1:02 pm

        When the repo man comes knocking on their door because they can’t pay their house notes. the players

    26. Grant Smith says:
      May 24, 2011 at 11:09 am

      I’d like to suggest that workplace productivity will actually increase because my idiot co-workers won’t be fiddling around with their fantasy football pools for a change.

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 11:21 am

      Oh, really. So should we have Pro Football 7 days a week. If that is all it takes to end crime then maybe we should make those babies play football 8 hours every day.

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 11:21 am

      Are they too “board” to read a book?

      Never confuse “educated” with “Ray Lewis”.

      Reply | Report comment
      Reply | Report comment
        May 24, 2011 at 1:05 pm

        do what? READ? Are you kidding? It is easier for them to play with their video games. doesn’t take brains, education or imagination to play thoes stupid games.

    29. bob says:
      May 24, 2011 at 11:22 am

      Hes right, if all those crinimal arents playing football, they gotta find something to do.

      Reply | Report comment
    30. Erin says:
      May 24, 2011 at 11:24 am

      Football season is 4 weeks for preseason, 17 weeks for the season, 5 weeks for playoffs and Super Bowl, and 1 week for the All-star game. What about all the other weeks of the year?!?! Ray, show me proof that football season weeks have less crime than other weeks. I would even bet that there is less crime, less drunk driving etc without football season.

      Reply | Report comment
      1. Justin V. says:
        May 24, 2011 at 5:05 pm

        Oh yeah? SHOW ME PROOF! Oh wait, you can’t. And that’s OK. You and Ray could both be right at the same time. If you can’t see how that’s true, stop commenting on the internet.

    31. Johnny Dangerously says:
      May 24, 2011 at 11:29 am

      People get “board”? Is that like the new planking craze? Get off of my internet you dope.

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 11:30 am

      What Ray is referencing is that the entire NFL roster will have idle time on their collective hands…idle hands lead to criminal mischief.

      Ivan

      Reply | Report comment
    33. Gorf says:
      May 24, 2011 at 11:34 am

      Yes, as he is only talking about the crimes he will personally committ.

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 11:40 am

      I thought he was refering to the NFL players….

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 11:50 am

      Ray should know, look what happened in Atl when he had a little free time.

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 11:54 am

      well, when you type board when you mean to type bored, you truly remove “educated” from your argument…. more like edu-ma-cated as I see it…YO!! homey….

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 12:02 pm

      Then let’s have football year round and stop all crime. What a dummy.

      Reply | Report comment
    38. bob says:
      May 24, 2011 at 12:04 pm

      Rapistberger will have alot more time out on the streets with no games played.

      Reply | Report comment
    39. Russ says:
      May 24, 2011 at 12:08 pm

      An educated prediction? Oh yes, very educated. And it says a lot for the level of humanity that follows football. Or plays it.

      Reply | Report comment
    40. Jason says:
      May 24, 2011 at 12:10 pm

      Ray Lewis speaking on issues of crime. That’s the kettle calling the pot black isn’t it?

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 12:12 pm

      Do you mean European- Americans or African Americans you JERK!!!!!

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 12:14 pm

      educated? based on what? all the statistical analysis that Ray is incapable of doing? stick to football Ray Ray

      Reply | Report comment
    43. Nick says:
      May 24, 2011 at 12:14 pm

      Haha they should make a show called Athletes Say the Darndest Things. So what he’s saying is that without the NFL the players would have nothing to do on Sundays and then turn to a life of crime to get their aggression out since they won’t be able to do it on the field anymore.

      Reply | Report comment
      Reply | Report comment
        May 24, 2011 at 5:06 pm

        That’s not what he’s saying, and you’re an idiot.

    44. Norman says:
      May 24, 2011 at 12:21 pm

      If a white man had made the same comments that Ray Lewis made they would not have been reported as controversial, they would have been reported as racist.

      Reply | Report comment
      Reply | Report comment
        May 24, 2011 at 12:41 pm

        You are absolutely correct. And, if the white guy had pointed out that more white people watch football than black people, they would have said, “But that’s not what you meant.” because when it comes to white people making remarks about black people, the race-hustlers are great mind readers. Outside of that, they’re too stupid to find a bass drum in a broom closet.

    45. hugh jassol says:
      May 24, 2011 at 12:29 pm

      ohhhh palease, Wlliam cooper show me the stats that show the increased crime rate when the NFL season is over. People will move on and get tired of these over paid idiots, that think because they can run, catch or throw that their word is the gospel. They need to get over themselves and you need to stop drinking their koolaid

      Reply | Report comment
    46. Pete says:
      May 24, 2011 at 12:31 pm

      Crimes like having one of your boys kill someone, Ray?

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 12:37 pm

      Nothing to do on Sundays??? Maybe everyone should go back to church and “Change your evil ways….baby” Santana

      Reply | Report comment
      Reply | Report comment
        May 24, 2011 at 12:43 pm

        There’s these things called books and you can ever eat pizza and drink beer while you read them.

    48. J Harbaugh says:
      May 24, 2011 at 12:38 pm

      Board? Really. You do stupid things.

      Reply | Report comment
    49. mgee says:
      May 24, 2011 at 12:39 pm

      Fix the black American family, they have become unruly out of control animals.

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 12:40 pm

      Forget Football and the spoiled children (owners/players) of the NFL, real men play Rugby, Rugby is back in the 2016 Olympics!

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 12:45 pm

      Lewis is correct- If they’re not occupied with playing football, a great number of NFL players will be out committing crimes. Fact.

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 12:49 pm

      Educated?

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 12:52 pm

      Ray really meant that “Black People” will riot and commit crime …but they do that anyway ..perhaps a small uptick …..ain’t gonna be no white people using the NFL as an excuse to go out and strongarm old ladies or “flash-pack-rob” your local wal-mart.

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 12:55 pm

      Ray was speaking about what black people are gonna do ….no white people are gonna go out and strong-arm grandma or flash-pack-rob Walmart cause the football game is cancelled ….black people need no excuse for crime and violence but will use any excuse …

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 1:13 pm

      ray lewis knows a thing or two about violent crime…it’s one of his hobbies

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 1:21 pm

      Ray Lewis may have that kind of mentality because he comes from trash and is trash but categorizing the entire NFL audience as a bunch of thugs who will run rampant if they aren’t throwing a leather ball to each other once a week is insulting. Some people are still decent. Ray Lewis is a simple minded fool.

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 1:25 pm

      Yes, every educated person knows that “board” people do bad things…lol!!! knucklehead!
      After reading the headline I thought that the players would have more time to do stupid things like gamble, drink and drive, deal drugs and get into bar fights. 🙂

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 1:30 pm

      With entertainment, people do stupider things. Actually, I understand what he meant. Without football, the NFL players would be on the streets and we know how they’re magnets for off-field violent associations, right, Ray?

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 1:30 pm

      board? and you say Lewis made an “educated” prediction?

      Reply | Report comment
    60. kat says:
      May 24, 2011 at 1:32 pm

      board?? and you say he made an “educated” prediction?

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 1:33 pm

      Ray Lewis made a stupid comment. THIS is the type of individuals Americans revere as their idols, and you wonder what’s causing the downfall of America? Pay your stupid jocks millions and the average teacher minimum wage. Familiies cannot even afford to attend these games anymore, only corporate America.

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 1:40 pm

      Blacks will be the ones causing trouble. They always are – stats prove that! It must be the liberal policies of Hussein Obama that allow this. And they wonder why they’re called n-words. Buncha of no good blacks. Get out of my country!!!

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 1:41 pm

      He made a statement that is not supported by any empirical study at all. There is NO evidence that the absence of football games increases violence due to lack of alternative entertainment or any other reason.

      Complete and utter nonsense. Indefensible and irresponsible.

      Reply | Report comment
    64. 10-8 says:
      May 24, 2011 at 1:42 pm

      Working as an officer in a large city our calls for service drastically drop on the weekends during the football season. Even bad guys watch football.

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 1:46 pm

      This from a person who does not know the difference between board and bored.

      Reply | Report comment
    66. Matt says:
      May 24, 2011 at 1:52 pm

      speaking of educated, the word is “b-o-r-e-d”.

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 1:56 pm

      There is already proof that crime goes up when the NFL is not playing, look at all the NFL players involved in criminal behavior this off-season.

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 2:06 pm

      Yea!!! Imagine the rampant rise in criminal activity with hundreds of unemployed NFL players with no training camp, practice, scrimmages or season to keep them occupied!! SCARY!!!

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 2:36 pm

      Hmmm, Ray MIGHT be right, considering the brawls that have been happening in fast-food resturants lately…..,

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 3:23 pm

      Ray Lewis is such a moron that he thinks the only things people can find to do on Sunday is watch football. Blackmail does not work on most of us. Maybe its time for Ray to retire.

      More crime? More guns for the police seems like a reasonable response.

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 4:27 pm

      I’m wondering if he means more black people will be stealing stuff brcause there’s no football ??

      Reply | Report comment
    72. Popeye says:
      May 24, 2011 at 4:37 pm

      First ever I heard someone use “educated” and “Ray Lewis”in the same sentence. Amazing!!!

      Reply | Report comment
    73. Ron Langevin says:
      May 24, 2011 at 4:41 pm

      I have several guns and know how to shoot. I can hit a running deer at 100 yards every time and damm sure can shoot a pimp or a louis (murderer) trying to run and holding his pants up. I am waiting to send another one to jail or a box.

      Reply | Report comment
    74. Will says:
      May 24, 2011 at 4:43 pm

      I’m pretty sure that Ray was talking about the likelihood that, left to his own devices during a strike season, he would probably be committing, errr, covering up, a lot of crimes.

      Allegedly

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 4:53 pm

      Like they need an excuse to break the law in Baltimore

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 5:08 pm

      When I read that statement by Mr. Lewis, I assumed he meant the crime rate among NFL players will skyrocket. In all serious though, there probably are some statistics out there either back this up or refute it. Anyone know of such a study? As outrageous as his statement sounds at first glance, there may be some credibility to it, maybe more along the line of sports/entertainment in general.

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 5:14 pm

      I’m sure the two of us can sit down over a beer and figure out a more responsible way of talking.

      Reply | Report comment
    78. DOUG says:
      May 24, 2011 at 7:07 pm

      Is he calling football fans criminals, or is he saying the football players will have more time to get in jail?

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 8:27 pm

      MORE CRIME = MORE EXECUTIONS.

      Reply | Report comment
    80. John says:
      May 24, 2011 at 8:47 pm

      Just like the Romans – BHO will step in and make sure we have gladiators in the coliseums.

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 9:46 pm

      How is it that people get board? I always was taught that a BOARD is something you use to build something. Maybe when someone gets board it’s just like when William Cooper’s daddy beat him. Getting bored is no excuse for criminal behavior. Go grill out with the framily on Sundays or play a dang game. I heard you can find a few for the computer that teach grammar.

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 9:51 pm

      Educated? Does Ray Lewis have a criminal record?

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 25, 2011 at 12:25 am

      Since Peter Gabriel hasn’t toured for years I guess there will be more white collar crime going down until he’s back on the road. Stop the madness! Tour so the crime will stop.

      See how stupid and degenerate this sounds? Almost as lame as Ray Lewis comments that could only come from a mental deficient.

      http://911essentials.com say stop listening to morons

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 25, 2011 at 1:53 am

      It seems as if your trying to sound smart and educated…..it’s bored, not board…..a 2×4 is a board……

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 25, 2011 at 6:10 am

      LOL I am thinking there will be more crime because the players are on the streets able to perpetrate and not training

      Reply | Report comment
    86. Ric says:
      May 25, 2011 at 9:30 am

      I’m not “entertained” at the moment – and the only crime I’m committing is wasting 30 seconds of my life reading William Cooper’s drivel about Ray Lewis’ “educated prediction,” and replying to it. Oh wait…. you mean there’s a 7-11 I could be sticking up instead? Well day-um! I bes git mah lazy azz outchair an do whut a man need ta do dat ain’t gots no entertainment….. seem sane?”

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 25, 2011 at 5:45 pm

      That’s spelled “bored.” A “board” is a plank of wood, like the one that must have hit you in the head and caused you to come to idiot conclusions like this one.

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      November 13, 2011 at 6:19 pm

      He is talking about his self-he killed my newphew and his friend-jason baker and richard lollart. money will get you off in this world but not forever-GOD is the one who will judge. God is the one you have to face. All the people who knew what he did will be judged – Funny how the world will indorse somebody who is evil and even looks it in his commercials-but forgot about the victims. What has this world come too.

      Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 5:02 am

    Criminals are going to be criminals, with, or without football. The only increase I think would be seen is petty stuff, troubled kids getting into mischief. Both sides of this controversey need to get over there greed and get on with it. In my opinion there all grossly overpaid, for what they do, making 50 times what the President of the US does, to say the least. They make more than doctors, lawyers, and hollywood stars for Gods sake, only because the fans around the country are addicted to a stupid game. That kind of money would serve better, for the poor of this country.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. cris says:
      May 24, 2011 at 6:51 am

      look thats the owners fault for paying these guys the way they do. the owner are making billions by rasing pricing all around the stadium so i dont feel bad for them. i could care less if its a season or not.

      Reply | Report comment
      Reply | Report comment
        May 24, 2011 at 8:28 am

        It’s certainly not the owner’s fault, nor the player’s fault. If you want to place blame then look no farther than into the mirror, for as long as we support and watch the sport, WE are paying.

    2. uncle-grumpy says:
      May 24, 2011 at 8:42 am

      And a great big “AMEN” to kevin! When we “stupid people” stop shelling out our hard-earned money for the garbage Holly-weird pumps out, as well as throwing money at grown-up children playing children’s games,maybe guys like Ray Lewis will cease making idiotic statements and find productive employment. Lewis is like one of the other overpaid babies in the NFL crying that there is a strike, he won’t be able to pay for his family’s health care. After all, his contract only paid him $16 million. Boo hoo. Used to be pro athletes behaved like men on and off the field. Now they’re like the “elites” of Holly-weird, somebody needs to tell them what to say so they don’t sound like complete morons.

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 9:36 am

      And exactly what does the POTUS DO?
      BTW, what happens during the off season, is there a crime spree then.

      Pitiful self important leeches.

      Reply | Report comment
      Reply | Report comment
        May 24, 2011 at 11:00 am

        “And exactly what does the POTUS DO?”

        Reads from teleprompters.
        Takes vacations.
        Destroys America.
        etc., etc., etc..

      2. Russ says:
        May 24, 2011 at 12:09 pm

        What Spanky said.

    4. Jake says:
      May 24, 2011 at 10:01 am

      Yeah right George…these players should be payed WAY less for the hits they take. Instead they should take a huge paycut and give it to their owners so they can give it to the needy…since they are so kind hearted and all. I mean, most of these players don’t have needy families, you know…since they come from such well-to-do families. GIVE ME A BREAK…do you even know what the hell you’re talking about???

      Reply | Report comment
      Reply | Report comment
        May 24, 2011 at 11:00 am

        paid not “payed.”

    5. OBAMA = FRAUD says:
      May 24, 2011 at 10:41 am

      You’re right. Many of the criminals prefer Basketball -http://www.BirtherReport.com

      Reply | Report comment
  3. X-Fan says:
    May 24, 2011 at 6:45 am

    I agree with Ray BUCK-KNIFE Lewis, he and his co-players will have more time to committ Murder, DUI’s, Assults, Thefts, and Drug distrubution.

    NFL= National Felony League

    Reply | Report comment
    1. cris says:
      May 24, 2011 at 6:50 am

      and you are the one screaming and hollering for ray lewis and the ravens on sundays. fare weather fans like you we dont need. get a life idiot

      Reply | Report comment
      Reply | Report comment
        May 24, 2011 at 8:25 am

        You know the one about pot meet kettle, right! Well in your case it must be Idiot, meet Idiot!

    2. RufusVonDufus says:
      May 24, 2011 at 8:19 am

      X-Fan, you forgot rapes, pillaging, and many others. Too bad they don’t all overdose and be done with it. Ray Lewis is a trashbag of a person who knows all about killing. He would be in prison except for the NFL.

      Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 7:39 am

    The NFL owners & players are already committing crimes by charging us the prices they do to watch a game. Parking, food, PSL seats, unwanted preseason games. The prices are for greedy owners & to pay a lot of otherwise mediocre players their salaries & retirement fund. They don’t pay mine!…..So, Ray Lewis says there will be more crime because no football? Possibly but the hard criminal will still be out there doing their thing & I think this will mostly be domestic violence, drinking abuses etc due to the people being bored. Either way, I really don’t care. Football is not my God on Sunday.

    Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 8:56 am

      THEN DON”T GO!!!! This is how supply and demand works. They wil charge you the most they can for whatever fills the seats. Ironically you probably feal entitled to go to games as if it is a right so you continue to go and complain about the price…save your breath!

      Reply | Report comment
      Reply | Report comment
        May 24, 2011 at 11:08 am

        You’re forgetting that evil businesses should not be allowed to make any money on things we like. Congress should regulate all businesses because they can do a much better job than free enterprise.

        😉

    2. Spanky says:
      May 24, 2011 at 11:02 am

      It’s clear that Congress needs to more closely regulate football to prevent owners from making too much money. Selected Democrat Senators should have direct lines to the helmets of every QB during every game so they could tell them what plays to run. It’s time The People took control of our national sport!

      [/sarc]

      Reply | Report comment
      1. Russ says:
        May 24, 2011 at 12:12 pm

        And there should be no scores, because fans with disappointed or hurt feelings often justifiably act-out, starting fires, beating up fans of other teams, and other things. Just play to a zero-zero tie and everyone go home happy!

  5. SILLYMAN MICHAELS says:
    May 24, 2011 at 7:47 am

    WHAT KIND OF IDIOT WOULD MAKE A COMMENT LIKE THAT…I’M SORRY
    ITS RAY LEWIS..GO FIGURE ANOTHER CRIMINAL WITH AN ATTITUDE

    Reply | Report comment
  6. Homer says:
    May 24, 2011 at 8:19 am

    I guess crime increases dramatically during non-football seasons?

    Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 11:04 am

      Well, we spectators have curling and badminton to take up the slack during those non-football times..

      Reply | Report comment
  7. Bob says:
    May 24, 2011 at 8:20 am

    Does this mean that he will go out and kill again?

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Jesse says:
      May 24, 2011 at 9:09 am

      Hahaha thats one idea on how to get the lockout canceled! Threaten to kill one person a day untill he gets to play football. Could that be what he is implying?

      Reply | Report comment
    2. Chris says:
      May 24, 2011 at 11:07 am

      I think you’re right. We should keep a close eye on this man.

      Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 8:22 am

    This is all about Free Speech. After all, censorship is everywhere. The gov’t (and their big business cronies) censor free speech, shut down dissent and ban the book “America Deceived II”. Free speech for all.
    Last link (before Google Books bans it also]:
    http://www.iuniverse.com/Bookstore/BookDetail.aspx?BookId=SKU-000190526

    Reply | Report comment
  9. cj says:
    May 24, 2011 at 8:22 am

    I have to agree, with all the free time they will get when they strike, the players of the “national felons league” will wreck havoc on society. Keep these criminals working and off our streets

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 8:23 am

    Sounds to me like Ray has spent every penny he ever earned on; probably on ho’s, drugs, gambling, drinking and any other perversion one can thiink of and knows he cannot afford a couple of months w/o a payday. That’s all right, Ray, you know how to get money without working. There is money in every little quick shop and minimart in Baltimore.

    Reply | Report comment
  11. Joe says:
    May 24, 2011 at 8:26 am

    A silly comment from a man who sees the world through a football “lens.” The reality is it’s not all that important.

    Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 8:34 am

      Well remember this is the guy that SHOT someone at the superbowl in Atlanta and got away with it!!

      Reply | Report comment
      Reply | Report comment
        May 24, 2011 at 8:51 am

        stabbed
        get it right

  12. Htos1 says:
    May 24, 2011 at 8:27 am

    Bwahahahaha!

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 8:28 am

    those thug football players are just one torn ligament from being drug dealers.

    Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 8:33 am

      LOL………… Very true

      Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 8:28 am

    People will just have another excuse as to why it’s someone else’s fault they commit crime. There, fixed it for you, Ray.

    Reply | Report comment
  15. John says:
    May 24, 2011 at 8:29 am

    INstead of pillaging and looting, people could, oh, I don’t know, go to church and thank their God for the many blessings!

    Reply | Report comment
  16. Crazyhorse says:
    May 24, 2011 at 8:30 am

    Ray Lewis, what are you thinking? Did you think before you spoke or is this really you. I guess the crime will increase because of all the football players won’t have anything to do. IThe players and the owners are both at fault here. The game is not what it used to be. There is too much in your face chatting and too much fighting. Not enough respect out there. Can’t believe your stupid remarks – you need to apologize.

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 8:30 am

    Yep, he’s right. If these thug football players are left to wander the streets, they’ll commit crimes wherever they are. I say jail them now to prevent crime! I mean, c’mon. Stop making terrorist threats and start acting like a human being Lewis!

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 8:33 am

    Biden/Lewis 2012!

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 8:33 am

    Well of course if they let the football players run around unattended!!

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 8:33 am

    Just maybe Ray is afraid they will find something else to do!

    Reply | Report comment
  21. Bill says:
    May 24, 2011 at 8:33 am

    Is this geneltman suggesting a relationship between thugs and criminals and the NFL?

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 8:33 am

    Watch real football instead! You know, the one being played by the feet.

    Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 9:06 am

      Okay, that’s enough! Back to Europe with you!

      Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 9:19 am

      I’d rather be a victim of the crime Ray is talking about than have to watch soccer all weekend…

      Reply | Report comment
      1. Deskboy says:
        May 24, 2011 at 7:44 pm

        Or the Canadian Football League. Up next Toronto vs. Montreal, eh? , and on the West Coast, Regina vs. Vancouver this Thursday night online.

  23. Prog.Journalism101 says:
    May 24, 2011 at 8:33 am

    Maybe he is on to something. Look at the crimes he committed when there was NO Lockout!

    I wonder why this fact is neglected (kept from the readers)?????

    Reply | Report comment
  24. WDC says:
    May 24, 2011 at 8:34 am

    It isn’t clear if he means crimes among NFL players or society as a whole becuase we will miss football. If he means players then he is saying that everyone in the NFL is inherently criminal and only football is keeping them from committing crimes. If he means all of society then he is sorely misguided on just how popular football is. Not everyone watches football and not everyone that watches football is going to committ crimes out of boardom this fall.

    Reply | Report comment
  25. Rog says:
    May 24, 2011 at 8:34 am

    Just another treat from a union thug. Ignor him.

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 8:38 am

    So this cretin believes all NFL fans are latent criminals unable to control their criminal tendencies unless placated by watching games? And you fans actually pay your good money to support this type of lunacy?

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 8:39 am

    The crime is already being committed with what they pay these people.

    Reply | Report comment
  28. Pete says:
    May 24, 2011 at 8:41 am

    Pro athletes are WAY overpaid. I’d gladly give up a season or two of football (there are other sports, ya know) to bring this issue into better alignment.

    These players are as lucky as lottery winners. Very few of them would be prosperous in the “real world” – most would be on welfare or in prison, let’s be honest.

    And the owners? They’re proven businessmen, billionaires mostly. Guys with money make money, that’s how capitalism works.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Jake says:
      May 24, 2011 at 9:30 am

      Pete, have you ever taken a hit from a 265 lb…probably not. As for being lucky, get a grip, all of these players are physically superior than 99% of the population. They work very hard for their bodies and their pay. Probably a lot harder than some of the owners who probably inherited their money. AND what does capitalism have to do with this YOU IDIOT?

      Reply | Report comment
  29. tara says:
    May 24, 2011 at 8:42 am

    Crime will increase if you let 46,000 prisoners out of the CA jails. Oh wait the Supreme Court just did that. And there are 3 football team in CA all hell is going to break loose!!

    Reply | Report comment
  30. GMan says:
    May 24, 2011 at 8:42 am

    Clearly a criminal himself, Ray is expressing his behavior and assuming he is the norm. If truth be told and law enforcement were applied to NFL players as it is most citizens, a good number of players would either be banned from the NFL or in jail.

    Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 11:32 am

      This was my thought exactly. His comment speaks volumes about his criminal tendencies. What a twisted point of view.

      Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 8:43 am

    It will just be another excuse for our black brethren….

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 8:43 am

    OK, “let’s raise taxes,” on the players incomes. I would like to propose a 90% special “progressive” income tax rate on all entertainers earning more than $1.5 million. They don’t generally generate jobs themselves (their employers do) and make a lot of money. This would, of course, be the Democratic thing to do and I can’t imagine any professional players, musicians or movie stars who would object. This would ensure that they do their part to save the world and provide the money for the apparent need for more law enforcement (thanks ray). Let us all know if you support the proposition and we will submit it to our legislators immediately, if enough agree.

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 8:44 am

    Of course crime will increase since so many “pro” football players these days come from and have a gangsta mentality. They will encourage and continue to fuel the fire or racism.

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 8:44 am

    $150 for a ticket, $9 for a hotdog, $12 for a beer…how do these “people without jobs” afford to go to a game anyway?

    Reply | Report comment
  35. ED says:
    May 24, 2011 at 8:45 am

    SPOKEN LIKE A TRUE CRIMINAL(ACCESSORY TO MURDER IN ATLANTA)THUG.
    THE AUDACITY OF THIS CAVEMAN TO EVEN SPEAK ON THIS ISSUE.

    Reply | Report comment
  36. Dave says:
    May 24, 2011 at 8:45 am

    Considering the NFL is about 85% black he is probably correct.

    Reply | Report comment
  37. Dave says:
    May 24, 2011 at 8:46 am

    As Charlie Murphy said about Rick James…

    http://www.theghettozone.com/?p=468

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 8:46 am

    Ray Lewis has a point. Another point is that the players, who routinely now get arrested for things like being on the scene of a murder outside a “gentleman’s club,” will have even more time to spend committing (or abetting) violence outside gentleman’s clubs.

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 8:49 am

    HE SHOULD KNOW !

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 8:49 am

    You suppose the police will be asking: did you commit this crime because of this or that and release the statistics?

    I’d love to see that stat, most lie and will prob say: yeah it’s because of the NFL lockout, it had nothing to do with my addiction, or my wife cheating on me, or I’m unemployed, or I’m rising up cause I hate the baby boomers and what they have done to the US.

    Go talk to Francis Fox Piven about how she has been hoping to see something like the Spain protests. They young workers get with the unemployed and student then they have mass protests.

    If there is violence there will be more gang joining them for other reasons. It is called chaos…everyone joins in.

    So yeah, bookem and give a statistical break out Danno.

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 8:49 am

    News Flash, the world does not revolve around the NFL, and if boardum leads to crime, then show them some jail cell. I see this as a wonderful thing… maybe more Americans will be happier as they actually do something stimulating on a Sunday afternoon. I mean stuffing their fat face with grease and beer is cool and all, but about some Play 60 in stead of your recliner could be a good thing…or is that just crazy?!?!?!?!

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 8:49 am

    Let’s face it: He’s probably right. If young black males are not watching games then they’re most likely out engaged in “mishcief.”

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 8:50 am

    Yeh,and a good many of the NFL players are on probation as it is.

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 8:52 am

    What’s Ray Lewis going to do, stab somebody else?

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 8:52 am

    Ray is exactly right. All those football players that would be playing football throughout the season will instead be committing crime instead. Football blogs like profootballtalk keep up with arrests made by players, and they keep a count of days since the last time an NFL player was arrested. In over 7 years of keeping the arrest-o-meter, it has rarely ever seen double digits, and its always worse in the football off season.

    Reply | Report comment
  46. tjc says:
    May 24, 2011 at 8:52 am

    That’s funny! Ray was playing football when he was tied to a murder. Lucky for all of us there was football or he might have murdered more people. Once an idiot…always an idiot!

    Reply | Report comment
  47. Matt says:
    May 24, 2011 at 8:53 am

    When did so many people forget how to spell?
    Is it no longer important?

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 8:56 am

    If fans will be in such a state of despair because of no football, maybe they should look to real athletes who love the game and do it for no money. Go watch and support high school football not the thugs of the NFL…by thugs I mean the owners and players. For too long the owners have sung the same song that cities benefit from having an NFL franchise….in spite of the taxpayer outlay for stadiums, extra police on game days, traffic congestion, etc. It is all BS, we the taxpayers wind up subsidizing much of this….and the ticket holders? Well they are the ones who are really raped by the NFL. It is time America says to hell with it and find something productive to do on Sunday afternoon.

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 8:56 am

    Thank god a black guy said this as he knows firsthand what the blacks will do if they don’t get what they want when they want it. If a white guy had said this he would drummed out of the league and called a racist.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. dennis is fed up in Atlanta says:
      May 24, 2011 at 9:15 am

      No. If a white player had made the same statement he would have been made to go to a love a black man training course and made to be more PC. Remember when that basket ball player made the statement that he hated gays? He was fried on all sports shows and radio talk shows. Ray needs to have his head check for concussions.

      Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 8:56 am

    The supreme court is doing a good job increasing crime anyway so who cares.
    use a gun go to college and live in dorms for free seems to be their motto.

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 8:57 am

    Just Ray talking about what he will be doing if the season is cancelled… you know, skrait stabbin some foos.

    Reply | Report comment
  52. nick says:
    May 24, 2011 at 8:57 am

    lewis should know, since he’s the biggest thug of them all

    Reply | Report comment
  53. gene says:
    May 24, 2011 at 8:58 am

    Moral Decay… That the Progressive lib left has created

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 8:59 am

    so is that what they do in the nigg neighborhoods when they are not betting on footballt games

    Reply | Report comment
  55. ronjon says:
    May 24, 2011 at 8:59 am

    60-70 guys per team trying to make a team, 32 teams, = 2000 guys give or take with nothing to do….1000 of them thugs………… yeah I would say crime will increase, not from the fans, but from the players

    Reply | Report comment
  56. Ed says:
    May 24, 2011 at 9:04 am

    If thats the truth, then why dont we just start arresting all the players. We’ll start with Ray Lewis who has already committed murder.

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 9:04 am

    Well I guess RAY RAY should know, as he wasn’t in the Super Bowl in 2000 and someone in his Posse killed a guy with a knife. So Mack I mean Ray The Knife might be right, or was he just speaking for himself from past experience.

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 9:06 am

    Dude kills 2 people and now he considers himself an expert on what motivates criminals

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 9:08 am

    If anyone should know about violent crime it is Ray Lewis. Remember what happened with him at a Buckhead bar here in Atlanta? What was the crime increase last time these folks had a lock out? I don’t remember any flashing headlines about increased crime because there was no football. We just found other ways to spend time with our families. The one statement he did make that was true. the venders will take a hit if there is no football.

    Reply | Report comment
  60. Kyle says:
    May 24, 2011 at 9:10 am

    If anyone would know he would being that he was involved in a murder investigation 10 years ago.

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 9:10 am

    Author Charles Einstein wrote in “Willie’s Time”, his virtual biography of Mays and that era in baseball as it related to America, televised games reduced crime out in the streets. If the Giants were on TV, more folks were glued to their TV sets instead of out on their stoops or roaming from bar to bar. So, if Lewis was inferring this kind of public distraction will prevent crime, I’d have to say he is correct.

    Reply | Report comment
    1. Jake says:
      May 24, 2011 at 9:39 am

      Jeff, amen to you. You seem to be one of a very few level headed people on this blog. Amazing how people take a persons statement and then show their true colors isn’t it?

      Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 9:10 am

    Preposterous…then let those who commit crimes because of the Numerous Felon League (NFL) does not happen become the stars of the new movie “The Longest Yard” part three. When laws are not obeyed for such pettiness then let the Second Amendment be justified. If there is one.

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 9:11 am

    Ray Lewis made a true statement. Crime during NFL games decreases. Studies have shown an increase in crime during the bye week and during offseason.

    He was referencing society, not the players themselves, despite 63 of the 65 commenters hilariously pointing out that it would be an increase in crime from the players (that sure didn’t get old, let’s get another 50 or so).

    Reply | Report comment
    Reply | Report comment
      May 24, 2011 at 9:18 am

      The problem is too many children look upon sports as a viable goal to strive for instead of academics. The percentage who actually play pro sports compared to those that aspire to do so is very small. Let’s instill academics as a goal in life and not glorify the other goal (basketball or any other pro sport). Or are we only concerned with keeping the people occupied with games as the Romans did so they will not care as society crumbles about them!

      Reply | Report comment
  64. AAA says:
    May 24, 2011 at 9:12 am

    ray lewis talkin about crime and evil, lol! The biggest 2-faced phony on the planet.

    Reply | Report comment
  65. TomS says:
    May 24, 2011 at 9:14 am

    bread & circuses

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 9:15 am

    Hey Ray, nobody cares what you think. Just shup up and play.

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 9:16 am

    of course crime will increase. women will be beaten by drunken husbands and boyfriebds because of no football. football is a ganster sport supported by criminals. football is a disgusting criminal and murderous enterprise.

    Reply | Report comment
  68. Mike says:
    May 24, 2011 at 9:17 am

    Shut it down, people sit on the couch all weekend long watching football. Maybe they will have time for their kids and family. Now that’s a idea!!

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 9:18 am

    Why does it seem that the only decent black people or republicans?

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 9:19 am

    Listen to him. He should know because he will be the first one to offend.

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 9:19 am

    Ray Lewis is nothing but a loud mouth has been. The Ravens had nothing to do during the Super Bowl. Did they go out and commit crimes?

    But on the other hand, I can see where he is coming from. Raven fans are about the WORST I’ve ever seen.

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 9:22 am

    Well, I guess we’re gonna need more bullets then. What he’s saying is that black are going to act like bigger babboons than usual. May be time for a good old fashioned ethnic cleansing.

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 9:26 am

    I think he means football players will be committing more crimes than usual,
    not the fans.

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 9:27 am

    Crime even occurs during the Super Bowl…even murder…oh I forgot…Ray Lewis knows all about that, doesn’t he????

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 9:28 am

    Football games never stop those who are evil from doing bad things… it just changes the time they come out from under their rock to either before or after the game.and I could care less if they hurt themselves on purpose (ie drugs). Society will have one less evil doer if they try and hurt a person who carries a concealed handgun.

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 9:29 am

    DONT HATE ON RAY HATERS GET A LIFE SOFT AS -BOYS BRING OUT YOUR DOLLS

    Reply | Report comment
  77. Kyle says:
    May 24, 2011 at 9:29 am

    this comment coming from someone implicated in someone’s murder

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 9:30 am

    Sounds like he was inciting a riot…

    Reply | Report comment
  79. Tex says:
    May 24, 2011 at 9:31 am

    I would think crime would decrease – fewer drunks running around after the game.

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 9:32 am

    What a certified jerk.

    Reply | Report comment
  81. teaj says:
    May 24, 2011 at 9:32 am

    youths won’t be able to control themselves if they can’t watch they EN EF EL.

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 9:34 am

    Just lockup all the black thugs until they can be sent back to Africa if they can’t behave. Problem solved.

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 9:35 am

    How about going to church on Sunday?

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 9:36 am

    Watch how much crime increases if they take away “our” game. Well, Ray… you still need “us” to buy tickets for the game to even exist. I quit several years ago. I think you’ve priced yourself out of a job. And no amount of extortion is going to change that.

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 9:37 am

    That’s like saying once you outlaw guns that the criminals won’t have access to them. Extortion doesn’t become you Mr. Lewis. I supported you when you were implicated in a murder case, but now suddenly I’m not so much a fan of yours.

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 9:38 am

    Listen, a moron is speaking!

    Reply | Report comment
  87. joe says:
    May 24, 2011 at 9:39 am

    What do you expect coming from an alleged murderer?

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 9:39 am

    I did not read all the comments, so if this is a repeat I am sorry. With all those NFL players on the loose I can understand the validity of Mr Lewis’s comments.

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 9:40 am

    Ray Ray is right. All the felons in the NFL will be on the loose instead of taking out their aggression on each other. Did you hear Plaxico Burris will likely end up with Michael Vick? You can’t make this stuff up.

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 9:40 am

    At least he’s honest. His jive ass gang member bros will be out thievin if they arent on the couch watchin ball. It’s simple mathematics…

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 9:42 am

    actually the grand theft called nfl tickets won’t occur so those statistics will drop!

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 9:42 am

    There is sound and consistent statistical data that shows that the crime rate in many cities drops during the Superbowl. So is it completely rational to ask the question-Would there be a corresponding increase in crime if there were no NFL football? Ray Lewis may be a gangster thug-but he raises a valid point.

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 9:42 am

    A topic Lewis is most likely quite aware and involved in, eh?

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 9:43 am

    GReat Ray Lewis, a, thug who stabbed soembody and got off the hook is giving us lectures on the NFL. He’s the reason I don’t watch ANY professional sport!

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 9:43 am

    Let’s keep the criminals on the field and off the streets!

    Reply | Report comment
  96. Jead says:
    May 24, 2011 at 9:43 am

    People used to go to church on Sunday. Maybe, without football, families will start going again. Watch crime go down.

    Reply | Report comment
  97. liz says:
    May 24, 2011 at 9:44 am

    Crime will go up? Only because the NFL criminals themselves will have nothing to do and will increase crime all by themselves. Sort of a self-fulfilling prophecy, if you will.
    Too bad most are from “da hood”, carry guns, prey on women and in the infamous case of Michael Vick, participate in illegal dog fighting.

    So yes, if the NFL continues its strike, crime will go up because none of the “playas” have anything to do.

    Reply | Report comment
  Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 9:47 am

    Is Ray Lewis saying the players will start robbing stores and mugging and raping people if they can’t play football, or is he saying that football fans are mostly criminals who only pause during games?

  99. Overpaid Crooks says:
    May 24, 2011 at 9:47 am

    He just meant that there will be more felonious NFL athletes on the street with extra time on their hands.

  100. LaneyB says:
    May 24, 2011 at 9:48 am

    I think what Ray meant was that football is a community rallying point, and it produces a solidarity between people. Communal good spirits tend to dampen “evil” doings. Give #52 a break.

  101. manlyva says:
    May 24, 2011 at 9:50 am

    Here is how I will handle a NFL lockout…don’t support the idiots. It used to be that players played because of the love of the game. Now, it is more about what their agent can get for them. The owners are no better…Dan Snyder is the most losingest owner and makes millions on his team. How can that be? Anyway, if there is no NFL season, and I don’t care the reason, there will be more Football in my home, nor will one penny be spent in support of the NFL. Just ask the baseball idiots after their strike…they are still having troubles. I won’t support them either.

  102. JoeHoliday says:
    May 24, 2011 at 9:51 am

    Ray may have to put another cap in someone like the last time he got off for attempted murder.

  103. Randy Davis says:
    May 24, 2011 at 9:51 am

    Maybe he is referring to himself. He was involved in two murders after the Atlanta Superbowl, but the witnesses were afraid to show up to court.

  104. Sugarfoot says:
    May 24, 2011 at 9:52 am

    Is Ray Lewis refering to the crime that NFL players will be commiting?

  105. RetiredFed says:
    May 24, 2011 at 9:52 am

    Hey Ray does this mean you are going to be complicit in the murder of two people again? A thug is a thug is a thug! Buy guns, buy plenty of ammo!

  106. JFast says:
    May 24, 2011 at 9:52 am

    Lets higher more cops and put the criminals in jail. This is a KIDs game!!! Shut down all the so called pro sports.

  107. Brad says:
    May 24, 2011 at 9:53 am

    Is football nothing more than a cryptofascist metaphor for nuclear war?

  108. FedUp! says:
    May 24, 2011 at 9:53 am

    You know he’s talking about his own kind!!!! Freakin’ animals don’t know how to act!!!

  109. Forecheck says:
    May 24, 2011 at 9:54 am

    More crime because the NFL players have nothing to do?

  110. jdog777 says:
    May 24, 2011 at 9:57 am

    No Ray… crime will increase because California is releasing 50k criminals in the streets by order of the Lefties on the SCOTUS. It has nothing to do with football.

  111. Daniel Anderson says:
    May 24, 2011 at 9:57 am

    Stuck on stupid concealed carry will stop alot of that bull—-.

  112. Paul says:
    May 24, 2011 at 9:58 am

    It would appear Mr Lewis realizes him and his fellow players will have more time for raping, robbing and murder than in a normal fall and winter. I won’t miss the steroid punks on the weekends.

  113. Anne says:
    May 24, 2011 at 9:59 am

    Perhaps it takes a criminal to recognize one. Ray Lewis, we all remember your sordid past.

  114. stechatte says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:01 am

    The criminal (play-stealing cheater) is right. “Bud Light and NFL” is America’s version of Bread and Circuses. Take away our gratuitous violent spectacles or our mind-numbing consumables, and we will recognize the boot of our oppressors on our necks. America is no different than any other empire. We’re coddled into believing in this farce called Democracy and/or Constitutional Republic, but we’re ruled by a very few people who make all our rules and abide by none themselves. We work…they confiscate the first four months of our labor. They start wars for their own greed…we fight and die in them. But phew, we have beer and football, so no biggie! Life is grand when you are a well-fed slave.

  115. fl says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:02 am

    So NFL fans are generally criminals?

    1. jb80538 says:
      May 24, 2011 at 1:11 pm

      Maybe the players are.

  116. Michael Weiner says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:04 am

    During the New Orleans Saints 2009 playoff run, crime was down 80% from the previous year in the city of New Orleans. So dont dismiss what he is saying.

  117. mc says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:04 am

    How bout getting a REAL job, Ray? Could you handle that?
    BTW, pull up your pants, people. You look ridiculous.

  118. Iraq Vet says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:05 am

    More crime because the monkey Obama supporters will be bored.

  119. johnmpls says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:06 am

    Biggest increase in crime will be from NFL Players. Jails are cheaper to build than stadiums.

    The good news is that the NBA won’t be on strike. Not sure we could build prisions fast enough.

  120. whatanazzzz says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:07 am

    Ray please stay blood free during your time off.

  121. R P Foster says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:09 am

    Guess it takes a criminal to recognize the possibility of criminal behavior. Mr Lewis skated on murder charges in Atlanta. Also, I think it is a rather inflated view of the importance of the NFL. The world is not going to end if we don’t have a football season

  122. V R says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:12 am

    haha Coming from a man arraigned for double murder! The NFL has become such a classy institution! http://sportsillustrated.cnn.com/football/nfl/features/bloody_monday/news/2000/02/25/part1/

  123. Bob A says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:12 am

    Thats what negro urban terrorists do best.

  124. MC says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:14 am

    I think he’s talking about the players, not the fans.

  125. anonaoman says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:15 am

    Takes a criminal to know a criminal. Hey Ray why did you throw that blood soaked shirt in the dumpster?

  126. TroyG says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:16 am

    Gosh, he might be right. After all, all those Players and Coaches won’t have anything to do. They’ll be out buying drugs, and beating their wives and girlfriends. Yep, I can see his point…..

    One last observation on the article, instead of the article saying he speaks his mind…..it ought to say he speaks his “Alleged Mind”.

  127. Baracka says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:17 am

    Lewis is just another stupid spook

  128. George Dolan says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:17 am

    He is so correct, when you have no outlet, and you have this big vacuum, something has to give…humans need an outlet, to let their energy release…its real social problem…humans created this monster of sports, now you have to feed an addiction to sports…how does one undo it…how does one detach from an addiction, like the alcoholic, or drug addicts…American society is its best creating such ventures, however where are the antidotes…we are an addictive society, based on commercialism, race and culture…we exploit humans like a commodity, we are loosing our value systems…football seems to be a religion in America…like other sports, follow the money…

    1. Jason Burnstein says:
      May 24, 2011 at 10:29 am

      George, You sound like a ghetto fool……

    2. david smith says:
      May 24, 2011 at 10:34 am

      Give me a break, you,re giving us the typical Liberal pretzel logic…he sounds more like Jesse Jackson and Al Sharptan then a NFL linebacker. Since when does the NFL need to race bait to get their way? Does he really mean it? Or, does he think it sounds intellectual since the news media and black caucus uses it as their favorite ploy for sympathy all the time.

  129. KenInIowa says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:18 am

    That is the most absurd statement I have heard in some time. And self serving at that. To think that Football in general, and specifically this man can maintain order in our country, by it’s mere presence? How sad.

  130. Koni says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:20 am

    Come on! Crime won’t increase. But there will be a lot of guys having to check off things on their “Honey Do List.” LOL! There’s always College Football.

  131. No1uKnow says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:22 am

    What a stupid remark, Mr. Lewis. Well then Mr. Lewis, if you and your privilaged millionaire football player union buddies don’t start comprimising then the blood with be on YOUR hands…BELIEVE!

  132. Red says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:23 am

    Yep, he’s right about Baltimore. With all the criminals in that city crime is rampant, ballgame or not. Tough about those poor underpaid NFL players as I know it’s very difficult to get along on annual million dollar salaries.

  133. Andrew j says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:23 am

    Thugs like Ray and the people he is talking about are going to commit crimes regardless if there is football. To blame it on the absence of a sport is plain irresponsible !

  134. Danzigman says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:24 am

    If anyone knows about crime its Ray Lewis….

  135. spRaiderfan says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:24 am

    NFL meet NBA. What’s next, scab games where Ray shows up and stabs people in the stands for not supporting his union negtiations. This is classic rich arguing with the richer at the priceof the people who emlploy them. Us the fans are going to quit paying your salaries and healthcare. That goes from a walk on at spring training to big Jerry Jones’ Gulfstream’s fuel. Sounds alot like politics. Who would have a fight about million dollar union salaries in a recesion like this when the people who pay your bills are abandoning you. Love the game, hate the players. Isn’t that some street cred Ray might understand. Still smells like politcs.

  136. Jason Burnstein says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:25 am

    What an ignoramus ! These overpaid,steroid chomping goons that play professional sports are negative role models for the youth of America. What a looser. !

  137. BigBoa says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:25 am

    Is ANYONE getting tired of the O’Bozo blackmail tactics?

    If THIS stimulus bill isn’t passed IMMEDIATELY,,, doom…… if THAT legislation isn’t passed immediately……. doom…. and NOW? GIVE those spoiled athletes EVERYTHING they demand as thugs…… OR?? ,,,,,,DOOM!!!!!!

    Go to he77………. Let’s take our chances……

  138. Jim 44 says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:26 am

    I have not watched a Pro Football for over 30 years. During that time I have had one speeding ticket. Is that the crime way he was talking about. However when I was watching football I considered it a crime that no one on the team could put more than three words together at one time without the “ you know.” The only place that has more criminals than the NFL is the US House and Senate.

  139. Fnerd Zorba Fribnitz says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:28 am

    So, what kind of crime will Ray Lewis commit if there’s an NFL lockout?

  140. David Smith says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:29 am

    He sounds more like Jesse Jackson and Al Sharptan then a NFL linebacker. Since when does the NFL need to race baiting to get their way? Does he really mean it? Or, does think it sounds intellectual since the news media and black caucus uses it as their favorite ploy for sympathy.

  141. glenp says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:30 am

    after the football season wasn’t RAY LEWIS INVOLVED IN A MURDER IN ATLANTA?? he should know the CRIMINAL ELEMENT

  142. glenp says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:31 am

    well let’s get MIDNIGHT BASKETBALL back in as an URGENT NEED !!!!

    that was an IDEA BEFORE ITS TIME!!!! WE NEED IT NOW!!!

  143. Gregory G. Graham says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:34 am

    What a pathetic statement . Truly our country is doomed .

  144. BigBoa says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:34 am

    Literally MILLIONS of Americans face losing THEIR pitiful little jobs,,,,,, REGULARLY!!

    Let these overpaid gangsta thugs try hitting the unemployment line a time or two,,,,,,,, see what it’s like to be part of the REAL world………. no longer making more per year than most people make in 10 lifetimes……..

    Don’t forget the recent comment by an NFL player once again calling working for the NFL comparable to “slavery”…….. Let them try being slaves to the government like most people…….

  145. jocko says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:37 am

    Oh, I thought all the NFL thugs would be out on the streets doing the crime. He means the fans..oh.

  146. vigvee says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:43 am

    Should be interesting to see how that all turns out.
    http://www.privacy-online.us.tc

  147. atl_dude says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:46 am

    i could not agree more. I’m from Atlanta and i could not imagine how dangerous atlanta would be if alll a sudden all the falcons players where roming the streets unemployed!?! The horror, there would be dog fights, hit and runs, rapes, ect… and this would take place every Sunday. We really need an NFL season to keep these guys off the street.

    …in other news…. 95% of all NFL players are functionally illiterate.

  148. JohnRalph says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:47 am

    If necessary we will sacrifice our children on the altar of the football God, as American Christians we cannot allow the season to be canceled!

  149. Anthony says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:48 am

    His ignorant comments mean that we must entertain the thugs to prevent crime. Real Third World.

  150. spRaiderfan says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:48 am

    Hey keep Lucky my pittbul out of this

  151. Sleazy says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:49 am

    You people really are slow what he’s talking about are the thousands of underemployed people who usually work at the 32 stadiums across the country unskilled under educated young and frustrated. Football is a 40 hour work week for thousands of people you never hear about cleaning up the facility isn’t ray’s job and it doesn’t pay well think how many people are counting on those paychecks, now face the fact that stealing is preferable to starving and realize reality people do not commit crimes of enrichment because they are evil but because they are hungry. Only someone who has never wanted for anything can’t understand that and we all know they are usually also the first victims of a crimewave … The poor and helpless that is so don’t worry you turn is a few more industry failures away

    1. BigBoa says:
      May 24, 2011 at 11:55 pm

      But,,,,but,,,, but wait….

      According to “union” people…. the gangsta playas are supposed to make as much as the owners right? Nevermind that they don’t incur the risk the owners do financially…….

      But then, doesn’t it stand to reason that the people cleaning up the stadiums should make JUST AS MUCH AS THE PLAYERS??????

      AH HAHAHAHAHA!!!!! Bet you won’t see the players striking for THAT anytime soon……

      To he77 with the whole bunch of them,,,,,,,

  152. mongo says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:49 am

    the nfl all felon team

    http://bleacherreport.com/articles/25919-nfl-all-time-felon-team

  153. Bubba says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:51 am

    This shows you why he plays football. With him on the field, he won’t be in Atlanta [look it up]

  154. Rocketman says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:51 am

    On the UP side …
    Maybe Ray’s bros will burn down Detroit – again. It would be an improvement.
    ~(Ä)~

  155. The Uglystck says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:52 am

    Just goes to show you what kind of idiot Ray Lewis really is. No football! Poor baby!!! He is right about one thing. Pro football players (not all) will be on the
    streets increasing crime in their hoods. What a bozo. No wonder the idiot is
    playing football, can’t get a real job in the workforce.

  156. Scott Owen says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:53 am

    Wow, chips, beer, game! How about read, math, science, music, art, garden. A neighborhood game at the park. More to life than a big screen and pro sports. Meanwhile the public is getting closer to the population on the ship in Wall-E.

  157. Bifozz says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:53 am

    Why doesn’t he tell his “bruthers” to do something good, like maybr volunteering, instead of committing a crime? You’re a total jerk.

  158. P Dirt says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:00 am

    Is nobody going to call Ray Lewis out for accusing NFL fans of being a bunch of criminals?

    1. ha ha says:
      May 24, 2011 at 12:10 pm

      Sorry, I think he is just trying to get people to grasp how important putting aside your ego is because these ball players and managers and owners, etc… seem to think that the game is about them and this is where American Football teams and teams like the ones in the UK differ… it is ALL about the fans. If you alienate the fans, you have no job. I say that all the displaced fans should boycott the NFL for messing with the great distraction from the everyday grind football is meant to provide. WITHOUT US YOU HAVE EMPTY POCKETS!

  159. Spencer says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:00 am

    There is a segment of the population (around 12%) that is nothing but a drain on this country – Always has been, always will be.
    I read articles about them and all I can say is – Figgers.

  160. Stephen says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:01 am

    HOW ABOUT GOING TO CHURCH

    That is why God made Sundays… how anyone can deny God and spend ALL days wasting their time watching a meaningless violent sport of criminals beating the snot out of each other is beyond me.

    Must be public school educated.

  161. Fanny Forbes Franklen says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:01 am

    When you turn off your TV these mental deficient thugs magically go away.

    Turn off your TV. — http://911essentials.com

  162. jimmy mean says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:02 am

    Come on who cares, They’s just niggas and they do that all the time” Sooner or later they revert back to the trees.

  163. Don L says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:04 am

    A threat?This is far too close to Jesse and Al’s talk about “Long hot Summer”s ” if we didn’t get what they wanted. Violence has replace rational reason – no matter how subtly disguised.

  164. mark says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:05 am

    Ray Lewis as Crime czar. Police state on the way.

    1. Spanky says:
      May 24, 2011 at 11:09 am

      It’s clear that you need to spend some time in an Obama Re-education camp to get your attitude fixed!

      😉

  165. WeThePeople says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:05 am

    Does this mean that out of work Football players are criminals?

    Perhaps we can send these players to the Border of Mexico to protect our Freedom.
    Perhaps these ‘Out of work Football Players” need to learn a little humility by performing Public Service. No Pay. To protect us from Crime!

  166. CK says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:06 am

    The only increase in crime will be from the out of work thugs who would otherwise be playing football.

    Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 11:07 am

    Last time I was in Baltimore, a street fight broke out between a UPS driver and the driver of a car in broad daylight over a parking space. Could happen anywhere, but it’s such a pretty harbor city, and it was marred very quickly for me.

    Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 11:09 am

    and ray ought to know. if he’s not playing football, he’s out killing people. go get ’em killer!

    Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 11:09 am

    Lewis painted a grim picture across America of people without jobs and nothing to do on Sundays.

    What are people doing now on Sundays without jobs, looting and stealing. Using Ray’s logic football decrases crime, therefore is there more crime in the off season?

  170. James says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:10 am

    At first I thought he ment if he and other’s like him had nothing to do this season there would be more crime. ;OP

    James

  171. Chris says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:10 am

    Perhaps they could go to church on Sunday or volunteer in their community.

  172. Jay Bronie says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:10 am

    ray Lewis, an authority on getting away with murder commenting on crime…
    Hey jerk-weed, I know about 1,000,000 troops that could use a hand and a well deserved break. Instead of show us how tough you are on the football field, grab a rifle and get in on the real fight….

  173. StandingO says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:11 am

    I heard the audio of those statements–he was strident and trying to appeal to somebody’s emotions. Whose emotions? Does he really think people will blame all the “crime” on NFL owners who refuse to empty their pockets to the players? Or was he telling this to his fellow players–to quit being so greedy–and take some social responsibility themselves–and accept the generous compensation they are offered for playing a game? I really couldn’t tell.

    But he’s right on one account. If there’s no season, there will be about 70 potential criminals on the streets on Sundays in each NFL city that would otherwise be suited up on the football field.

  174. Doug says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:13 am

    The criminals won’t be playing football so they will have all that extra time on their hands…of course the crime rate will increase.

    Reply | Report comment
    May 24, 2011 at 11:13 am

    Then Mr. Lewis and all the other players listening to their union reps better get it together. Unions are the bane of society right now instead of being a help to the common worker like they were 100 years ago. Athletes get paid obscene amounts of money these days. Ticket prices are sky high and the average person cannot afford them. So quit yer belly-aching about more money, accept the millions you make that most of us will never achieve in our life time, and work with the owners. Problem solved.

    1. spRaiderfan says:
      May 24, 2011 at 11:19 am

      You hit right on

  176. spRaiderfan says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:14 am

    Hey he wasn’t a muderer, he was aqcuitted. how do you speell I quitted?He was just at the party and forgot to tell anyone about the weapon and the scene he saw. Ooops! Gosh darn! Gee wiz! Get me an esplinade so I can go to another party…

  177. Leslie says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:14 am

    Maybe Ray thinks he will get bored and kill someone else. Or maybe he and Vick can get together and find some dogs to torture . Bunch of losers.

  178. Mitch says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:15 am

    That sounds a bit racist Raymond. No faith in your brotherhood of men? He’s probably more concerned about his side tails BMW payment in Atlanta…

  179. spRaiderfan says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:16 am

    Agian leave my super awsome dog out of this

  180. R Bryan says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:17 am

    He might be right, It takes a criminal to know a criminal.

  181. Yeti says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:17 am

    The crime will spike above expected levels only on Sundays when the NFL players are left to their own devices.

  182. Bob says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:20 am

    If Ray didn’t have football, he’d probably be in prison.

  183. sheilaL says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:21 am

    LEWIS IS RIGHT! HIS PEOPLE WILL GO OUT AND COMMITT MORE CRIMES AND ACTS OF VIOLENCE. IT IS WHAT THEY DO-ASK ANYONE IN LAW ENFORCEMENT! THEY ARE ONE OF THE MAIN RESONS OUR SOCIETY IS IN DECLINE. PER CAPITA THERE ARE MORE BLACKS IN PRISON AND ON WELFARE THAN ANY OTHER GROUP!!

  184. Jetdriver says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:22 am

    Ray may need a new helmet.

  185. ted says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:22 am

    Let me get this straight. Lewis is threatening to go on a crime spree if he is not playing football? I guess he has a few liquor stores lined up already, maybe a little old lady he can knock down and steal her purse.

  186. Danbury says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:24 am

    RACIST NEGRO. He just ain’t edjumacated.

  187. slc says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:27 am

    Slavery was a horrible thing that should never have occourred. If it had never happened we would not have to deal with the Black population that is destroying America from within. They are like a cancer eating away at the very fabric of America! I curse those slave owners that brought this problem to our shores!!!!

  188. Real American says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:27 am

    NFL Players will commit even more crimes if Lockout continues!

  189. lock him up says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:28 am

    Lewis needs to be locked up for enticing criminal activity. Bar fights happen all the time because of football and drunks. Just because there isn’t a game on for Sunday doesn’t mean that there will be more criminal acts committed. What are the statistics to show that and what about during off season?

    Without football on Sunday for a season, maybe families will take the time to spend more time together doing outdoor activities. It would be good for the kids as most of them sit around the house and get fat due to not being active.

    There are so many benefits that can be listed by not having a season of football, this post would be too long to read.

  190. Paul says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:28 am

    The problem with so many pro athletes is they think that there is nothing else going on in the world except what they are doing. A reminder Ray that you did stand trial for murder. A lot of people also use Sundays to do things with their children. How many does he have and where do they live?

  191. nugy says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:30 am

    with people like ray lewis to look up too no wonder there will be crime.ray STFU

  192. ancientemplar says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:31 am

    that’s for sure, these thugs won’t have anybody to beat up on Sunday afternoon sao they’ll beat on the public.

  193. Diogenes says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:31 am

    Let’s face it. Ray is right. Those NFL criminals won’t have anything else to keep them off the streets. Street basketball obviously never helped.

  194. Illini Steve says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:31 am

    I think Ray was referring to himself. Like say, if Ray doesn’t have anything to do, who knows, he might stab someone.

  195. Avery Burns says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:37 am

    I don’t watch millionaires play ball.

  196. Deb says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:37 am

    The price for NFL tickets is rediculously high; now that’s criminal!

  197. southcst1 says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:39 am

    I heard on a sports radio show, don’t remember which one, that crime statistics actually went down during previous strikes. Every category was lower and murder was down 3%. On the other hand, the only crime rate that went up during these periods was within NFL players.

  198. Geepa says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:40 am

    Don’t be killin’ anyone again, Ray!

  199. Wayne Wonder says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:41 am

    this turkey is just andother example of what is wrong with pro football and basketball……..self absorbed..with little concern for others…
    What a stupid statement!

  200. Sara says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:42 am

    I am very confused. So for a 16 week season with 4 weeks of playoffs we will see significantly more crime. It equates to somewhere around 50 days (Th, Sa, Su, Mo) that there will be NFL football played during that season.
    How does Ray-Ray think that playing 50 days out of 153 reduce crime. What about the time during those days when football is not on?

    I bet it would net out. Betting is a crime, Public Intoxication is a crime, scalping tickets is against the law.

    I guess my rationale is not rational. I learn something new everyday.

  201. MIKEM says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:44 am

    Is Ray Lewis concerned about crime increasing by the fans or crime increasing among football players???

  202. TheStomper says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:46 am

    Rays right, without the football season to lure them away from temptation, many NFL players would find themselves committing crimes!

    lol!

  203. Dennis in Ohio says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:48 am

    What a joke. For me, NOT having an NFL season should mean more attending high school and college games where you can see REAL football being played – for the love of the game and for pride. Watching the Bengals, our local loser, I see preening prima-donnas, greedy owners, overpriced food, parking and whatever else they are hawking and players who could care less about the game, their city, their franchise, etc, all living in mansions they own around our city and elsewhere across this great country. Perhaps a loss of season, and paychecks, might open some eyes – not only in the NFL but across the entire professional sports spectrum

  204. Kaboom! says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:53 am

    Given some recent headlines, I think it would be safe to assume a good percentage of the pick up on crime would stem from the criminal activities of idle pro football players.

  205. Art Modell says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:54 am

    That’s it. I’m going back to Cleveland.

  206. Michael says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:54 am

    Shame on WJZ TV for not giving the whole context of the interview. Ray was not talking about the average fan watching the game going out to commit crime because there is a six hour lag time in our Sunday afternoons. He was talking about the independent vendors who make money outside the stadium selling homemade bags of peanuts, water bottles, the 13-18 year old kids in the inner city that help you find a parking space, the people who clean up after the game for $50 bucks, etc. People HE meets and talks to in his offtime. The people you and I probably pass by without giving them a thought as to how they live day to day. WJZ TV has caused this controversy by not doing their job. Shamefull reporting to the whole Eye Team.

  207. G-Dogg says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:55 am

    Crime will only go up if Lewis goes back to murdering people!

  208. Ubadee says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:57 am

    I agree. All the players will be committing crimes at strip clubs.

  209. The savage nation says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:57 am

    ron paul said basically the same thing ray said and is continually labeled a racist so that some black people won’t even consider him as a candidate.

  210. Dennis says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:57 am

    Is that Ray “the Thug” Lewis talking…,. you mean the guy who didnt want to say he was from Kathleen, Florida.. Look out Ray’s got a knife, ya that the guy. What a un professional football player we have here. And by the way we have enough jails. Just dont bring thatknife to a gun fight

  211. J_32 says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:57 am

    Multimillionaires fighting multimillionaires. Wow, let the NFL fold up and die.

  212. ps613 says:
    May 24, 2011 at 12:00 pm

    What a d!ck

  213. WORKINMAN says:
    May 24, 2011 at 12:02 pm

    BULLY! BULLY! BULLY! IT’S ONE THING TO BE IGNORANT BUT IT’S A CRIME TO STAY THAT WAY! There’s not enough rooms to build to incarcerate the stupidity that flows form their lips. Dude, EDUCATE YOURSELF! Suit up and show up! All this guy does is encourage the hate on hate crimes that exist. YOU’RE A FOOTBALL player not a philosopher or a preacher. How does the Players Assc. allow this lunatic to speak? CLOSE DOWN THE NFL and all the owners will be fine, on their boats, at the beach drinking pina coladas. Close it down and crime will go up because in 2 years RL will be broke and on the street!

  214. cj says:
    May 24, 2011 at 12:03 pm

    did he mean more crime among the general population or more crime being committed by bored, broke NFLers?

    the latter, i understand, but the NFL preventing crime in general is a bit of a stretch, Ray.

    regular people have more than enough to occupy their time. i know i could find more constructive things to do on a pleasant fall afternoon than stay glued to my TV for 9+hours drinking beer and eating whatever animal i threw on the grill at halftime. not that i’d prefer that, just sayin…

  215. Brett says:
    May 24, 2011 at 12:04 pm

    This coming from a member of the National Felony League!

  216. lamchops says:
    May 24, 2011 at 12:05 pm

    We are the NFL: We suck evil out of Sundays!

  217. Kevin says:
    May 24, 2011 at 12:12 pm

    Yeah it will go up, because murders, rapists and thieves, will not be at practice during the week or playing games on Sunday.

  218. Lars says:
    May 24, 2011 at 12:13 pm

    Lewis is certainly an expert on crime, considering he covered up his first-hand knowledge of the deaths of two people in Atlanta during the 2000 Super Bowl week.

  219. WhoCares says:
    May 24, 2011 at 12:14 pm

    Just think Ray, people might discover they can live without football.

  220. Don says:
    May 24, 2011 at 12:15 pm

    I am sure the members of the National Felons League do know a great deal about crimnal behavior. With all of them out of work and no big paychecks coming in, I agree with Mr Lewis, the players will return to their usual criminal activites. Who needs them or their unjustified sense of self-worth, shut the whole NFL down now and forever.

  221. The Truth says:
    May 24, 2011 at 12:15 pm

    I really hope the NFL has a lockout with other useless sport’s that are all rigged , I feel bad for all sport fanatic’s lol it’s all rigged fella’s – read the fix is in it shed’s some light!

    Reply | Report comment
  222. nequelquepart says:
    May 24, 2011 at 12:19 pm

    Thug! And you wonder why none of us watch professional sports anymore. Just shut your mouth thug and try to respect your country for once.

  223. KETTLES and POTS says:
    May 24, 2011 at 12:19 pm

    Hey Ray hows everything in Atlanta……and do you mean European-American or African-American

  224. Don says:
    May 24, 2011 at 12:21 pm

    No one said he was the brightest bulb in the pack.

  225. mcleod says:
    May 24, 2011 at 12:25 pm

    i do not like watching football, I love playing it, I feel as a watcher of football your just a cheerleader and most guys i know who are die hard watchers were the one in high school wishing they could play

    Reply | Report comment
    1. P. Hertz says:
      May 24, 2011 at 12:48 pm

      and your point it?

  226. peterwoohoo says:
    May 24, 2011 at 12:25 pm

    No wonder Welfare/Medicaid recipients watch the NFL games on a bigger better flat screen TV(than taxpayers) with the complete NFL football package…..besides who will increase in criminal activity?? The Fans or the Players???……… lol

  227. J. Smith says:
    May 24, 2011 at 12:28 pm

    Ray Lewis will be out committing crimes just like he has before, but will walk because of who he is.

  228. James says:
    May 24, 2011 at 12:33 pm

    You heard the uneducated murderer. We MUSt meet all of hthe players demands and have a NFL season or we will all be vicimized. Thank you Ray, you saved all of us. I am so happy you know this to be a fact, because none of the Sociologist, Political Scientist, or Criminolgist were able to see what will happen if there is no NFL.

    1. Terry says:
      May 24, 2011 at 12:44 pm

      Gosh you the mentality of these people. You don’t have a game to watch, well we will just hit the streets and rob you. Oh, how quaint.

  229. Steve says:
    May 24, 2011 at 12:35 pm

    Rich, he was never convicted…do ur research..those witnessess were deemed to be uncrediable in a court of law and the trial was dismissed…nuff said, get over it!

    1. P. Hertz says:
      May 24, 2011 at 12:48 pm

      Doesn’t matter…he didn’t get caught that time. Still more opportunities.

  230. Louis says:
    May 24, 2011 at 12:36 pm

    Doug,
    I am not sure I want to find out what it would be like “WITHOUT” all the jails we currently have, do you?

  231. bmore4life says:
    May 24, 2011 at 12:36 pm

    to all you haters. don’t be jealous of our ray. yall just mad you don’t have a motivational guy like OUR RAY playing for yall. 52 all day, 52 all theway!!!!

    1. P. Hertz says:
      May 24, 2011 at 12:47 pm

      Typical for Baltimore. Bet you think “The Wire” was a positive portrayal.

  232. chas says:
    May 24, 2011 at 12:39 pm

    Wow. Ray Lewis- (who should be in jail) says that if you don’t give the brothers a game to watch- they turn to crime… If a white guy said that- he’d be run out of foodball forever. How is that not a racist statement?

  233. winston Galt says:
    May 24, 2011 at 12:44 pm

    Ray knows a thing or two about crime, since he’s a criminal himself.

  234. P. Hertz says:
    May 24, 2011 at 12:45 pm

    Crime will go up…cause Ray is on the street.

  235. On_Wisconsin says:
    May 24, 2011 at 12:46 pm

    . Maybe Ray Lewis means the NFL players will commit more crimes if they don’t have enough to keep them busy plus they’ll be broke. He should know he’s been the defendant before and I assume again someday. Raven would be better off without him. Do you guys realize the rest of the world laugh’s at you when you wear his jersey or let your children wear it. He’ll always be a thug. Ray Knows Crime. Save face and send your kids to school in Orioles jersey.

  236. Courage says:
    May 24, 2011 at 12:47 pm

    Ray is right! The boys in the hood get restless when they ain’t got no futbol or baksetball to keep them off the street corner stylin an profilin, pimpin an perpetratin an dealin.

  237. Mike Kane says:
    May 24, 2011 at 12:48 pm

    Ray should know all about crime. Remember Atlanta and the Super Bowl.
    I Totally agree with Rich.

  238. Pover T. Pimpin says:
    May 24, 2011 at 12:49 pm

    Don’t worry Ray baby, most of us are willing to step up and shoot the criminals so we’ll do our part to keep it real out there. Word.

  239. P. Hertz says:
    May 24, 2011 at 12:52 pm

    Ray’s just looking out for his future. He’s about done in the NFL. ‘Course this lockout and his comments might just end his career now. So, he’s just warning us to be on the lookout for him since he’ll be bankrupt in a year and will need to make some money. Your money.

  240. jules says:
    May 24, 2011 at 12:53 pm

    Already considering ways to replace your lost revenue, eh?

  241. keith says:
    May 24, 2011 at 12:53 pm

    so crime will increase because all of the black players will have nothing better to do than steal from wh!tey!!

  242. Macksfield says:
    May 24, 2011 at 12:54 pm

    Well little Ray if anyone knows about crime, its you dawwwwwg.
    Come on, do you really think anyone cares what this guy says, he has been hit in the head far too many times. Trust me Ray we can live without NFL football and this is coming from a fan for over 20 years.

  243. Zeneger says:
    May 24, 2011 at 12:59 pm

    Ray Lewis is another ‘great mind’ like Barrack Obama. ‘Great mind’ as in those who excuse the evils of their socialist fascism by claiming racial victim-hood.

  244. Baltimore Resident says:
    May 24, 2011 at 1:01 pm

    Seems that everyone has something to say about Ray Lewis’ comment, but we tend to forget that even our parents START us in little league just to keep us off the streets and DON’T get involved with gangs, drugs and other forms of violence! What exactly is wrong with his comment?

    1. minfxb says:
      May 24, 2011 at 1:19 pm

      Baltimore Resident: So what you are saying is the NFL is another START team designed to keep potential adult hoodlums from doing drugs,, getting involved with gangs, etc., and if the NFL session does not happen, the players will revert to a gangster life form?

    2. Former Footballler says:
      May 24, 2011 at 3:16 pm

      They are adults. They should know better.

  245. Alvin Marcott says:
    May 24, 2011 at 1:07 pm

    Ray Lewis for President!

    1. Former Footballler says:
      May 24, 2011 at 3:15 pm

      Yes he has the dumb Obama mentality…

  246. Mark Carlton says:
    May 24, 2011 at 1:09 pm

    You can take the boy out of the ghetto, but…

  247. Debbies21 says:
    May 24, 2011 at 1:14 pm

    How about something radical they do what you’re supposed to do on Sunday. Go to church, visit family and plan for the coming week

  248. minfxbg says:
    May 24, 2011 at 1:15 pm

    wow…what a moron…guess he is not too observant:
    The country got along just fine when the NHL session was canceled; the US got along just fine during the baseball walkout.
    What makes this assclown think that America is going to care about the NFL circus if they can’t afford the insanely overpriced tickets?

  249. TDollar says:
    May 24, 2011 at 1:16 pm

    Yep. If Ray doesn’t have anything to keep him busy, we’re likely to see another stabbing or two.

  250. Kayhla says:
    May 24, 2011 at 1:27 pm

    Ray Lewis is my favorite football player. Now he is on my list as a well-spoken man of truth. Well said, Ray.

  251. oakley says:
    May 24, 2011 at 1:28 pm

    Ray Lewis ought to know about crime! he came down here to Atlanta and killed some local kids and nothing happened to him

  252. Counter Mypoint says:
    May 24, 2011 at 1:29 pm

    Without jobs to go to, NFL football players will fill their days and nights with crime. What’s a player to do?

  253. Chief Pontiac says:
    May 24, 2011 at 1:39 pm

    So does this mean that the the thugs of the NFL like Ray Lewis are going to go on a looting and murderous rampage if the season is canceled? That would be the only crime that I would see happening. This shows how disconnected this mental midget is. Insulting the very fan base that pays his salary. Hey Ray, maybe you should keep your mouth shut and let people assume you’re an idiot instead of opening it and removing all doubt. All of the other 10 graduates of the U. of Miami, Fla should be very proud of you that you put that degree in Physical (Assault) Education to good use.

  254. sailor says:
    May 24, 2011 at 1:39 pm

    He is correct – there will be more crime on the streets. The responsible players will find other endeavours. But all the criminals that get paid too much in the NFL will have nothing to do – and THEY will be out there committing crimes!!

  255. Gary says:
    May 24, 2011 at 1:40 pm

    Maybe if they cancel the NFL this fall we could all go to church on Sundays

  256. JimCT says:
    May 24, 2011 at 1:44 pm

    What utter nonsense. I defy anyone to find ANY study performed that showed an increase of violence due to the unavailability of football as a spectator sport. The guy is obviously not paid for his keen intellectual analysis and insight.

  257. dunedin says:
    May 24, 2011 at 1:44 pm

    My question is: Who wihose crime rate will go up NFL players?

  258. Bluehorsewildcat says:
    May 24, 2011 at 1:47 pm

    I know who you is–you da one who killed and got off.

    Reply | Report comment
  259. Ken says:
    May 24, 2011 at 1:47 pm

    Without football as a release, Ray may just need to shot up a night club.

  260. A. Nony Mouse says:
    May 24, 2011 at 1:47 pm

    Hmmm. Is the NFL’s Most Valualble Felon making a threat about what havoc he will wreak if he doesn’t get to play his game?

  261. sneakypete says:
    May 24, 2011 at 1:49 pm

    The nice thing about being white in this country is if they stop showing multi-millionaire punks beating each other in the NBA and NFL, we still have NASCAR and plenty of cheap ammununition! Trash culture in this country has really grown since those folks got beat up in the freedom rides of the early 1960’s for this? LOL, there is no brotherhood, sisterhood, or black culture, there’s just ‘ embrace incarceration’.

  262. Redz says:
    May 24, 2011 at 1:50 pm

    More likely, crime will increase because the number of criminal felons playing for the NFL teams will not have anything to do, so they will be out raping, robbing and murdering people, because they are bored and don’t have anything to do.

  263. Ron says:
    May 24, 2011 at 1:52 pm

    Comments from a guy who pleaded guilty to “obstruction of justice” in a murder case he was involved in. A real “pillar” of society.

  264. Only in America says:
    May 24, 2011 at 1:56 pm

    Throw all of the low-life thugs in prison; break the unions; and cancel the NFL season.

  265. Radioman777 says:
    May 24, 2011 at 1:58 pm

    Considering Ray Lewis’ personal history, he might be making a prediction for himself. Nightclubbers beware!

  266. Andrew Stevens says:
    May 24, 2011 at 2:00 pm

    Ray Lewis might be right, but it’s unfortunate that we are so pessimistic about the people of our country. Maybe folks will pick up a second job, volunteer at a charity, play their own backyard football games? Or, whatever happened to spending time at church and with your family on Sundays? There was a time when there were other things to do on Sundays except watching Football…

    Reply | Report comment
  267. JoeAstroturf says:
    May 24, 2011 at 2:01 pm

    Ray I’m a teapartier and Eddie George is my friend ahole.


    Please Check out song called teapartiers I can’t hear you at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cJfboOindCo

    Here’s a verse

    The real teabaggers are Barnie and the safe school czar
    Your kids aren’t safe in a bus or car
    Jennings might not report it if their molested at a bus station
    lets hope he don’t have Nambla take them on vacation

  268. RICHARDBONNET says:
    May 24, 2011 at 2:03 pm

    RAY LEWIS DOES NOT SPEAK FOR THE BLACK COMMUNITY.

  269. King says:
    May 24, 2011 at 2:16 pm

    Oh my… “watch how much evil”…

    All because there is no football on Sundays???

    With a lockout, people might have to go to church, to deal with Evil???

  270. BillyBob117 says:
    May 24, 2011 at 2:19 pm

    So those who do the crimes, because of no football, should be forgiven by Society. Ray just gave minorities the ok to loot and burn.

  271. Texgal1 says:
    May 24, 2011 at 2:25 pm

    Maybe that’s what they do in his ‘hood when they’re bored, but not mine. I love NFL football, but if I need to find something else to do on Sundays in the fall, I expect it will be something wholesome with my family and friends, not committing a crime.

  272. ONTIME says:
    May 24, 2011 at 2:27 pm

    So Ray, now your given to social commentary and I have to guess your basing this on your own first hand experience, No football, no piece or something like that.

    Personally, I would hate to see the season be wasted on silly negatiations between rich people but if it comes to that then maybe i can take the money I saved and go but a new gun to rob gas stations for fun and profit…..don’t give up your fotball career, Ray.

  273. Me says:
    May 24, 2011 at 2:31 pm

    It’s pretty sad that we think we need entertainment to keep adults in line. They are teaching this to kids in school by pushing sports programs. If everyone read a book instead of watching tv we would all be better off! It doesn’t seem like there are many deep thinkers left in this country. People need to read books made of paper, not on a device and ponder life’s purpose. Find God. Help your fellow man. Teach a child how to do something useful and to respect himself, instead of to love money and riot if he doesn’t get it. Work on something instead of going to the gym. We live so unnaturally. I am not spitting environmentalist bs, but talking about what we are actually built for. The human race is meant to work land and work together. Sheesh! Sports should be an afterthought.

  274. yomomma says:
    May 24, 2011 at 2:34 pm

    black and stupid. big surprise

  275. Kathleen says:
    May 24, 2011 at 2:36 pm

    Is this what America has been reduced to: sports players threatening anarchy, illegal aliens creating anarchy by marching through out tax paid streets demanding rights to which they are not entitled and certainly do not deserve, and a Congress that is 99.9% corrupt threatening the demise of our country if we do not allow them to spend a few trillion more.

    And all this time I thought bullying was a tactic used only by children and young adults.

  276. Savage says:
    May 24, 2011 at 2:41 pm

    Idle hands are the devils workshop, so if it’s not cheering for a touchdown, it’s cheering for a beat down. And the folks we are talking about do not resonate to the cheerful community activities that the city officials are talking about. NFL = Less Crime, I don’t have the stats in front of me, but I’m willing to bet Ray is correct.

  277. Jerome says:
    May 24, 2011 at 2:53 pm

    Ray isn’t known for high brain function. He is, however, known for being a punk-a$$ gangster and a thug, and for leaving dead people behind when he and his gang of sycophant hangers-on go out clubbing (and knifing).

    Reply | Report comment
  278. andy says:
    May 24, 2011 at 2:54 pm

    Rich & others, Nothing wrong with the system, it’s the people who run it starting with the Supreme court of a…..holes who make law instead of interpreting it. On the matter of Ray Lewis, if Joe Flacco or another white athlete on any team made this same remark, it would be called racism by all the Blackie porch monkeys.

  279. Calhoun says:
    May 24, 2011 at 3:06 pm

    I think what Ray is referring to is all the convicted and unconvicted felons in the NFL (National Felons League) will be back on the streets.

  280. Former Footballler says:
    May 24, 2011 at 3:09 pm

    So Ray Lewis is saying, if they play no football, who will commit the crimes? Football players themselves? I believe it..

  281. DB says:
    May 24, 2011 at 3:22 pm

    I guess Ray Lewis is gonna stab somebody if the season is cancelled

  282. rob says:
    May 24, 2011 at 3:28 pm

    Considering the dude’s a killer himself, he would know what crime is. It’s time the black man quits blaming others for what happens in his own life….

  283. BluEidDvl says:
    May 24, 2011 at 3:35 pm

    Just more TNB!. Go ahead you mindless drones, keep supporting these worthless savages!..Fools all!.

  284. G-Man says:
    May 24, 2011 at 3:41 pm

    Really??? Crime will go up huh. So does that mean crime rates jump right after the superbowl? Oh wait Mr Lewis weren’t you involved in a shooting or stabbing or something like that. Oh sorry you were cleared, must be nice to hire the bigtime lawyers. No I understand now… YOU will be the one on a crime spree, you know not playing football and all. A little advise Ray, Just shut up and play football!

  285. Andy says:
    May 24, 2011 at 3:45 pm

    “Controversial comments. Ravens star Ray Lewis, *who killed a man and got away with murder,* issues a stern warning. He says if there is no football, crime will increase across the country.”

    There, I fixed it for you.

  286. Ron says:
    May 24, 2011 at 3:48 pm

    I’m not worried, most of the players are not really criminals.

  287. NCMike says:
    May 24, 2011 at 3:53 pm

    Ray Lewis is ignorant to believe that without NFL football, civilized behavior will devolve into crime. Whether it’s football, American Idol, Hollywood garbage, or video games, the elimination of these time-wasting pursuits, would be a spur to human beings to do something constructive, instead of mind-numbing. Try reading a book or going to church, instead of frittering your life away. To claim that the elimination of these childish circuses would result in criminal behavior is an insult to any thinking adult. What a moron!

  288. slg says:
    May 24, 2011 at 4:02 pm

    The fact that these comments are causing such a sensation is rather ridiculous. Contrary to what seems to be popular belief, crime is influenced by all sorts of factors one would prefer to think are irrelevant – including weather (heat actually causes an uptick/ blizzards brought the rate down) and, yes, BOREDOM. There have been a number of scholarly studies on crime/criminology and boredom. Crime may affect us profoundly – but the criminal sometimes acts on the mundane. Ray was speculating and his remarks aren’t foolish – they are his sociological speculation. Those of you who claim to have a more educated point of view, or who continue to malign NFL players’ as a collective group – stay comfortable in your glass houses.

  289. fred says:
    May 24, 2011 at 4:02 pm

    Does he mean HE is going to be committing crimes if he has nothing to do on Sundays?

  290. Will says:
    May 24, 2011 at 4:02 pm

    If it weren’t for football I would be stealing stuff all year long! I’m stealing something right now… Please save us from ourselves NFL!

  291. suzy says:
    May 24, 2011 at 4:03 pm

    With all the problems in the world, who cares about a football game?

  292. Harold E Vincent says:
    May 24, 2011 at 4:11 pm

    Simple solution for that. Take all the money that would be paid to these overwight, overpaid primadonns and hold contests for who can be the stupidest a-holes around.
    What would be the difference except that more people would be getting some exercise?
    Shut down prosports of all kinds for a period of years and maybe reality would intrude into these jerk’s lives.

  293. John K says:
    May 24, 2011 at 4:13 pm

    This comment coming from a thug who, on a Super Bowl weekend, with the NFL’s greatest game upon him to witness, is in the company of those who stab a guy to death. Lewis is lucky and blessed to not only HAVE the life he has, but to CONTINUE to have the life he has. Jerk.

  294. wildbill6996 says:
    May 24, 2011 at 4:14 pm

    Thought they were in the ENTERTAINMENT BUSINESS ????? They quit playing football years ago…….

  295. John K says:
    May 24, 2011 at 4:17 pm

    BTW, Ray-Ray, even tho’ there won’t be NFL football, there will still be the NCAA, baseball playoffs and World Series, the NHL, the NBA (more likely the appeal of the thugs you stereotype), and even the CFL to occupy peoples’ attention. Moreso, people might — gasp!!! — spend time with family, friends, find new hobbies, et al. in place of your playoff-choking arse. As an NFL fan in general and Seahawk fan in particular, I would enjoy see the NFL implode for a year, if just to see these buffoons try to find a *real* job.

  296. Courage says:
    May 24, 2011 at 4:24 pm

    I did a fact check and found out that Al Capone was NOT convicted of murder either!!
    They were only able to get him on income tax evasion so he was NEVER found guilty of murder in a court of law.

  297. 312capri says:
    May 24, 2011 at 4:35 pm

    Deport them to Mexico

  298. txdfwjdf says:
    May 24, 2011 at 4:35 pm

    Ray Lewis is an IDIOT! Big Surprise…

    He plays in the National Felon’s League and if not for a plea bargain, he’d likely be sitting in prison as a felon convicted as an accessory to murder. Instead, he pleaded down from a charge of accessory to murder to Obstruction of justice by rolling on his peeps. I’ll give Ray this, If anyone knows how mindless fools act with too much time on their hands, it is him. The very same peeps whosa gonna be on da streets beatin and a robbin caus dey got know ball to distract em from dey namal routine ya see.

  299. Brasoo says:
    May 24, 2011 at 4:36 pm

    And Ray Lewis knows a little bit about crime in the off season….

  300. glenp says:
    May 24, 2011 at 4:45 pm

    RAY LEWIS WAS convicted of OBSTRUCTION of a MURDER INVESTIGATION in which he was involved with his THUG PALS

    The guy got his heart cut out and the buffoon for a county prosecutor blew the entire case (Paul Howard) since he couldn’t find his a$$ with either hand. Guess what his heritage is also.
    Go read “THE BELL CURVE” and tell me stupidity doesn’t run in certain groups

  301. EnjoyTheParadox says:
    May 24, 2011 at 4:47 pm

    Hmmmmm…. it’s Sunday. Do I vedge out in front of the bube tube, slack-jawed and drooling, watching football all day and stuff myself with greasy, processed foods? Or do I get together with my homies and go a-gang-bangin’ and a-rapin’ and a-pillagin’?

    And everybody sits and scratches their heads, wondering what happened to America.

  302. JerrP says:
    May 24, 2011 at 4:47 pm

    Lewis should be fined $100,000.00 for those comments.

  303. John Kvasner says:
    May 24, 2011 at 4:52 pm

    Ray Lewis is further evidence that steroid use erodes brain capacity.

  304. Lee says:
    May 24, 2011 at 5:08 pm

    With NFL players loose on the street crime probably will result in more crime. They don’t call it the negro felon league for nothing.

  305. redstaterepub says:
    May 24, 2011 at 5:09 pm

    Ray Lewis is a dirt bag punk who belong in a prison or ghetto. Who cares what he has to say.

  306. Lee says:
    May 24, 2011 at 5:13 pm

    This guy has nothing on the football players at University of Iowa. Two rape a girl, she gets the run around by the school, the guys get a slap on the wrist. Would you believe she had to go to the Office of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action!? Guess what race the football players were and what race the victim was.

  307. ray beyonce says:
    May 24, 2011 at 5:15 pm

    Ray Lewis is making millions of dollars yet he still went out and killed another human being. Why do we care what this buffoon has to say.

  308. Abe Lincoln says:
    May 24, 2011 at 5:24 pm

    “Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak out and remove all doubt.”

  309. Jon in Atlanta says:
    May 24, 2011 at 5:31 pm

    Comments like this from a man who paid his friend to do HIS jail time when he murdered someone on a weekend getaway to Atlanta. Any reason to the the thuggery isn’t going to happen?

  310. Haywood Jablomie says:
    May 24, 2011 at 5:45 pm

    Maybe Stabber Lewis should do us all a favor and convince his cohorts that they are already making enough money and end the strike/lockout now. Please Stabber the nation is counting on you.

  311. misdemeanor says:
    May 24, 2011 at 5:52 pm

    hey dips**t (aka glenP), he’s not a convicted felon you moron….obstruction of justice is misdemeanor, not a felony….if you knew the difference between the two then you’d know that means he’s not a felon…..so before you open up your ignorant uneducated piehole, get your s**t straight so you dont get on a public website and look like a total idiot!!!

    Why are you so jealous of Ray? because he’s talented? makes millions of dollars? because millions of people love him and cheer for him on sunday? Because he made a mistake, did his time and is a changed man who preaches the good word? why Glen, why are you so jealous of Ray?

    1. angel wilson says:
      November 13, 2011 at 6:35 pm

      And you are a stupid fool that must be part of the click. That was my newphew Jason Baker he murdered. I think people know the difference you clown. It was a misdemeanor because the courts were paid off-yo are the one who is ignorant and look stupid the family knows who are you the LAWYER the one who messed with the crime scene. No one is Jelouse of Ray Lewis. WHAT ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT MISTAKE-HE PREACHES HELL THWY ARE YOU STUPD MISDEMEANOR-IT WAS NOT OUR SON OR DAUGHTER OR MOTHER!!!!!

  312. Vinny says:
    May 24, 2011 at 6:27 pm

    The face of the NFL, Ray Lewis, should be rotting in jail, his only saving grace was the “no snitching” culture.

  313. john says:
    May 24, 2011 at 6:35 pm

    all sports beget crimes, why do yo think people riot after sporting events? if their team wins or loses a national championship they burn down buildings,overturn cars,loot liquor stores and such… my solution BAN all sporting events or require all venues to post a 5 million dollar bond to defray the cost of cleaning up after useless bottom feeders that attend these events

  314. jasperddbgghost says:
    May 24, 2011 at 6:46 pm

    I can only think of one type of minority that would make crime shoot up….

    Hmmm……I’m vexed.

  315. Tom C says:
    May 24, 2011 at 6:50 pm

    Football is for idiots, so he might be right

  316. dhbarr says:
    May 24, 2011 at 7:00 pm

    I agree with Ray – and the biggest crime is that a bunch of players making millions of dollars for playing a game are on strike while a large portion of this country is just fighting to make ends meet.

  317. John says:
    May 24, 2011 at 7:05 pm

    If anyone should know about crime, it’s Ray Lewis, the murderer.

  318. the truth says:
    May 24, 2011 at 7:23 pm

    Ray Lewis is a nitwit.

  319. Duhhhh says:
    May 24, 2011 at 7:38 pm

    No, how’s this for a warning: You’ll have to get REAL jobs like everybody else. That’s that means.

  320. JoeDoe says:
    May 24, 2011 at 7:46 pm

    Few in the NFL know better about criminal violence than Ray Lewis.

  321. geronimo says:
    May 24, 2011 at 7:49 pm

    Of course crime will increase. All of the members of the National Felons Leaque won’t be supervised on Sunday.

  322. R.S. Jones says:
    May 24, 2011 at 8:30 pm

    Hey Ray, all that crime you’re talking about happening, is that IN ADDITION to the wave of crime already being perpetrated across the country now by your ” flash mobbin’ ” bruthers and sistahs or does that INCLUDE the crimes being perpetrated across the country now by your bruthers and sistahs?

  323. Blueoyster57 says:
    May 24, 2011 at 9:16 pm

    Lewis is a pure gang punk…….he is the reason the NFL is not called the National Football League……..he is a showboat clown who has ruined the game……..anyone who listens to this pile of trash needs help

  324. george says:
    May 24, 2011 at 9:24 pm

    If there is no pro football on Sundays and Monday night on TV, then I will watch the college games that are moved to replace them.

  325. G says:
    May 24, 2011 at 9:31 pm

    Ray Lewis mouthin’ off makes Charles Barkley look like an “A” student.

  326. Mike says:
    May 24, 2011 at 9:34 pm

    I see that Ray wears his IQ on his jersey.

  327. theblackelvis says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:09 pm

    Why is that Ray? because all your black buddies wont be at home watching FB on sunday. they will be out doing what blacks do best

  328. harry says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:38 pm

    idiot. if we made it through a two month ps3 netwwork halt we can handle yr little foos ball.

  329. Joe Mama says:
    May 24, 2011 at 10:40 pm

    Hey Ray, I guess you know this because it takes one to know one huh?

  330. Kala says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:22 pm

    Lewis ought to know about crime. What nonsense. Does crime go up when it’s not football season. What an idiot.

  331. Meez says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:39 pm

    Oh Noes!!! Whatever will be do with ourselves after the steroid induced idiots stop playing!!! Why cancel for only this year? Let’s try for 5 years and come back and see how things go.

  332. Hahaha says:
    May 24, 2011 at 11:58 pm

    This homie has taken to many hits to the head.Who cares as long as they keep it in the ghetto?

  333. dr_rick says:
    May 25, 2011 at 12:05 am

    It takes a thug to truly know the mind of a thug.

  334. Jonathan Hilton says:
    May 25, 2011 at 12:07 am

    Well only where out of work NFL players hang out..Right Ray??

  335. Bob Wood says:
    May 25, 2011 at 1:38 am

    The worry about an increase in criminal activity is unfounded. The NFL needs to learn from professional soccer. They have made great strides in bringing crime and criminals into the sport of soccer. Now you can take your family to see world class soccer matches and also enjoy crime and criminals all in the same afternoon and at no additional cost to the consumer.

  336. MichaelEdits says:
    May 25, 2011 at 1:48 am

    I can’t find the “controversial comments” in this. I guess your headline generated some clicks, though.

  337. Buduter says:
    May 25, 2011 at 2:30 am

    His comments surprise me none. This is how black people think.

  338. jbspry says:
    May 25, 2011 at 5:46 am

    Ad 45: “Bread and Circuses”.
    AD 2011: “Food Stamps and Football”.
    Reply | Report comment
  339. Ben Gunn says:
    May 25, 2011 at 6:13 am

    LOL I am thinking there will be more crime because the players are on the streets able to perpetrate and not training

  340. MIKE says:
    May 25, 2011 at 6:25 am

    of course there will be more crime FROM THE BLACK COMMUNITY it’s all they know…………..

  341. Courage says:
    May 25, 2011 at 9:23 am

    When the complexion (and character) of the players changed the complexion of sports in America changed.

  342. TiredofProfessionalSports says:
    May 25, 2011 at 11:43 am

    Why? Because these overpaid thugs will be robbing the fans in the streets instead of in the seats. Need to do away with professional sports and start all over. Whatever happened to playing for the love of the sport and getting a living wage instead of raping the communites theare in?

  343. happyharry says:
    May 26, 2011 at 12:14 pm

    Ray just being the dumb n****r that he is.

  344. facebook likes says:
    April 1, 2012 at 1:35 pm

    I’ll right away grab your rss feed as I can’t to find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please allow me know in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.

  345. video games reviews says:
    April 8, 2012 at 6:16 pm

    Terrific work! This is the kind of information that are supposed to be shared across the web. Shame on the search engines for now not positioning this post upper! Come on over and consult with my web site . Thank you =)

