Hampstead Hill Academy Pre-K Students Get New Learning Space

BALTIMORE (WJZ)—A grand opening for Southeast Baltimore’s youngest learners.
Andrea Fujii reports on new classrooms for Pre-K students that will help the entire school.
It’s not just another day at Hampstead Hill Academy. The 40 plus Pre-K students now have a brand new place to learn.
Four-year-old Alijah loves the new space. His mom says they’re less cramped in these two new classrooms.
“It’s a great working environment,” said Jessica Burns, parent. “It’s very bright. There’s a lot of room, and it’ll be a great addition to the school.”
The two classrooms freed up space in the main building where fifth, sixth and seventh-graders are utilizing the two extra rooms.
The mayor and City Schools CEO Dr. Andres Alonso took a tour of the $1.2 million facilities paid for by about six years of saving by the charter school.
“Studies have found the importance of early childhood education especially pre-kindergarten,” said Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake.
The school is hoping to point these young learners down the right path.
“Pre-K is the start of years to come so you have to start with a great foundation,” Burns said.
Construction of the two new classrooms took less than six months.
