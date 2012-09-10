Teen Shot At Md. School Heads Home From Hospital

WJZ IN LONDON: Watch special pre-game and Ravens vs. Jaguars game coverage Sunday at 8 a.m. | Ravens Have First Practice In London | Expert Picks

Daniel Borowy, Perry Hall High School, Perry Hall High School Shooting, Robert Gladden, School Shooting

BALTIMORE (AP) — A 17-year-old boy shot in the cafeteria on the first day of school in Baltimore County is headed home after two weeks in the hospital.

Daniel Borowy says he plans to play with his dog and make tacos. He’ll also watch the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

Borowy, who has Down syndrome, was shot Aug. 27 at Perry Hall High School. He had several surgeries at the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore after suffering a bruised lung and a fractured rib, among other injuries.

His parents, Milton and Rosemary, have been impressed but not surprised by his tolerance for everything that’s happened to him, from physical pain to dealing with so many new faces to the monotony of hospital food.

A 15-year-old fellow student has been charged in the shooting. Robert Gladden is scheduled for a bail review Thursday.

