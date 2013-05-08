Police: Greektown Corner Store Was Major Drug Supplier

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An alarming amount of drugs and cash were found inside a Greektown corner store. Police say the store was a major supplier of drugs for all of southeast Baltimore.

Meghan McCorkell has more on the major find.

Four people have been arrested in connection with that drug bust and more arrests could be coming.

Heroin, marijuana, prescription pills, a kilo of crack cocaine and thousands of dollars were found inside a quiet Greektown corner store, which police say was a front for a major drug operation.

“This store really was a major supplier for this neighborhood,” said Major William Davis.

Police call George’s Grocery & Deli a menace to the neighborhood.

“I was like, `What the heck?’ I came to get cigarettes and this is what I seen,” said one patron.

Investigators believe the store on the corner of Rappolla and Fleet streets may have been supplying drugs to dealers all over the southeastern police district.

Neighbors tell WJZ for years they’ve watched a constant stream of cars pull up beside the store to pick up drugs. Police have had the store under surveillance for two years after neighbors tipped them off.

“Had the community not come to us and started telling us about the problems that were going on with this store, we may not have recognized it on its own, on the surface,” Davis said.

The entire operation went down a block away from a school.

“Worried, because my nieces and nephews go to school around here,” said neighbor Kim Johnson. “But you have never knew.”

Some were surprised the store managers could be involved in drugs.

“The mother and father was nice, though; always helped people out. They was always nice to neighborhood kids,” said neighbor Joey Wright.

Investigators hope the raid deals a serious blow to the drug supply in southeast Baltimore.

Police have not yet identified the four people who have been arrested. They credit their strong relationship with the people in Greektown for the information that led to the raid.