Ex-Officer Pleads Guilty To Prostitution Charges

BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Baltimore police officer has pleaded guilty to operating a prostitution business.
Lamin Manneh, 32, entered the plea Wednesday in federal court in Baltimore. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison at sentencing on May 8.
Prosecutors say Manneh posted prostitution ads on Internet for two women and rented an apartment and hotel rooms for them.
Authorities say Manneh would wait outside where the sex acts were taking place armed with his police-issued firearm to protect the women.
“Around that same time, another cop in the area was also exposed and arrested for trafficking teens. Lamin Manneh, 32, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty to traveling across state lines and using a telephone and internet to operate a prostitution business using two teens he prostituted out over 300 times.
Read more at http://thefreethoughtproject.com/500-kids-missing-dc-2017-trafficking/#1aprEEI1os6LgMpL.99”
But this article makes him sound like an effing HERO, PROTECTING them, and that they were “women,” instead of teenagers being sex trafficked by a COP, not an “ex cop.” DISGRACEFUL sugar coating by the press!!!!