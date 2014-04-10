Receptionist Laughs Off Attempted Robber At Bubbles Hair Salon In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ)— A Curtis Bay man is arrested for attempted robbery after being laughed out of a hair salon in Annapolis.

Police say Ryan Michael Trembly, 29, entered the Bubbles Hair Salon at 2564 Solomons Island Road around 5 p.m. Wednesday and announced a robbery.

Trembly is accused of holding his arm and hand under his shirt to imply he had a weapon but never showing or saying he had one.

Well, the receptionist did not take his threats seriously.

The suspect repeated his demands, but the receptionist laughed.

The suspect then created small talk before exiting the building.

A short time later, the receptionist flagged down an officer and reported the incident, saying she saw the suspect enter another nearby business before being picked up by a white Nissan. She was able to provide a partial tag.

Witnesses were able to identify Trembly as the suspect. Officers found him at his mother’s house in the Curtis Bay area.

Trembly was arrested and charged with one count of attempted robbery and one count of theft less than $1,000.

