Get Beer, Wine & Liquor Delivered To Your Door

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s cold outside and just like you can easily order a pizza or Chinese to your door with the help of several apps, you can now order booze the same way.
Drizly, an alcohol delivery service, will begin taking orders in Baltimore Thursday.
It’s just a $5 delivery fee and in 40 minutes your favorite beer, wine or liquor will arrive at your door.
You can order through their app or online.
WJZ media partner The Baltimore Sun has more on the company’s founders and who they are partnered with in Baltimore.
One Comment
