Get Beer, Wine & Liquor Delivered To Your Door

February 4, 2015 6:28 AM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s cold outside and just like you can easily order a pizza or Chinese to your door with the help of several apps, you can now order booze the same way.

Drizly, an alcohol delivery service, will begin taking orders in Baltimore Thursday.

It’s just a $5 delivery fee and in 40 minutes your favorite beer, wine or liquor will arrive at your door.

You can order through their app or online.

WJZ media partner The Baltimore Sun has more on the company’s founders and who they are partnered with in Baltimore.

  1. Ivy Baker says:
    June 21, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    This is some really cool information about getting alcohol delivered to your home. My sister is going to be getting married soon and it would be nice to have all of the drinks delivered to us before hand. Especially since we are going to be having the wedding in my parent’s backyard. It’s awesome that this service has such a low fee for delivery. https://www.liquor-boy.com/liquor-delivery/

