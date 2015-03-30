1 Dead, 2 Injured In Shooting After Gate-Crashing Incident At NSA, Ft. Meade

FORT MEADE, Md. (WJZ) — One man is dead and another critically injured after cashing an SUV into a police vehicle near the gates of the National Security Agency at Fort Meade. Guards opened fire on the two men, who investigators say were inside a stolen SUV.

FBI officials say they do not believe this was an act of terrorism but a bizarre incident that led to a serious security scare.

The smashed pieces of two SUVs litter the road just behind the security gate at the National Security Agency at Fort Meade.

According to federal sources speaking with CBS News, two men dressed as women were inside a dark colored Ford Escape. Investigators say the SUV smashed through a security barrier, then rammed right into an NSA police vehicle. That’s when guards opened fire.

The driver of the SUV was killed. The passenger was also shot. US law enforcement sources identify the passenger as 20-year-old Kevin Fleming of Baltimore. Court records show Fleming has been arrested multiple times, including an assault charge. CBS News has learned Fleming and the other suspect had been on an all-night bender involving drugs and alcohol. A small amount of cocaine was found inside the SUV, which investigators say had been reported stolen right before the crash. Howard County police confirm that car was stolen from a hotel along Route 1 in Jessup.

Sources say the men may have taken a wrong turn into the NSA security gate.

The FBI is now taking the lead in the investigation.

An NSA police officer was also involved in the incident.

In a statement, Fort Meade officials say in part, “We continue to remain vigilant at all of our access control points.”