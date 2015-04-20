Life Coach Draws On Education, Experience To Help Clients In Baltimore

Amanda Laden is a business and life coach working in Baltimore who has a certificate as a Strategic Intervention Coach from the Robbins-Madanes Training Center. Laden graduated from American University with a B.A. in French, and she has an M.B.A. from the same university. Laden lived and worked abroad before returning to the U.S. to begin her career here.

What inspired you to enter coaching and to start your current coaching business, Refill Your Soul?

“In short, I had an awakening. For many years, I had been following a path for which I no longer felt passion. I was in and out of many businesses, corporate and entrepreneurial, and I suddenly realized that my true calling was to help others create a thriving life and business on their own terms.”

How does your educational background relate to your current role?

“My formal education has given me the foundation to understand the life cycle of businesses which serves my clients, because I can assess business models and how they can operate more efficiently. In addition, my strategic intervention coach training helps me to further understand what drives people and to identify patterns of behavior that can be routinely corrected.”

How has your education helped to further your career and contributed to your success?

“Although I’m grateful I received a formal education, I think, ultimately, my clients hire me because of my experience and my ability to relate to them, to be authentic, and to provide a high level of service. I also believe education does not stop because you have a degree. Continuous education in all forms is what truly matters in order to be successful in life or in business.”

What is some advice you can offer others looking to go into coaching?

“Take action. If you believe you have a skill set which will help others, then find a way to share it. Practice. The more you hone your skills and interact with clients, the more you will learn. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. There is always someone who has done this before, and, hopefully, they will be willing to assist you. Finally, surround yourself with other entrepreneurs.”

Susan Brown originally spent many years in banking/finance before confronting her addictions. She has now been in recovery for 20 years.

Primary interests include metaphysics and energy healing in which she has several certifications. She has written for Examiner.com since 2009 and also writes for Om Times. Sue lives in Baltimore.