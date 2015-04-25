Baltimore Mayor: ‘Gave Those Who Wished to Destroy Space to Do That’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After days of peaceful protests in honor of the 25-year-old black West Baltimore man who died in police custody on April 19, demonstrations took a violent turn in Baltimore Saturday.

Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake held a press conference Saturday alongside community and religious leaders and asked for peace as hundreds marched in Baltimore in honor of Freddie Gray.

But when one reporter asked to comment on how Baltimore police responded to the protestors she said she instructed officers to allow protestors to express themselves and that “we also gave those who wished to destroy space to do that as well.”

Here’s her full comment:

“I made it very clear that I work with the police and instructed them to do everything that they could to make sure that the protesters were able to exercise their right to free speech,” Rawlings-Blake said. “It’s a very delicate balancing act. Because while we try to make sure that they were protected from the cars and other things that were going on, we also gave those who wished to destroy space to do that as well. And we worked very hard to keep that balance and to put ourselves in the best position to de-escalate.”

WJZ‘s cameras captured much of the destruction caused by protesters on video:

WATCH: Protester Throws Flaming Trash Can At Police Officers

WATCH: Protesters Smash Out Windows While Roaming Streets

WATCH: Protesters Obliterate Car

WATCH: Protesters Attack Police Car

Baltimore Police say 31 adults and four juveniles were arrested; six officers suffered minor injuries on Saturday.

On Monday, the mayor’s office sent out clarification for Rawlings-Blake’s statement: