Prince Holds ‘Rally 4 Peace’ Concert At Royal Farms Arena

BALTIMORE (WJZ)–Prince arrived in Baltimore this weekend holding his “Rally 4 Peace” concert following the arrest and death of Freddie Gray.

The sold out concert kicked off at 8:00 p.m. and continued for hours on Sunday night. Concertgoers were asked to wear gray as a tribute to Freddie Gray.

Tracey Leong has more from Royal Farms Arena.

Baltimore erupting in chaos during the Freddie Gray protests–rioters burning down buildings and cars across the city. Some were even caught throwing rocks and bricks at officers.

Now, the city is on a mission for change.

The pop icon released his song titled ‘Baltimore’ on Saturday night which addresses the unrest in Charm City.

The tribute song is inspired by Freddie Gray and the people in the devastated community with lyrics, “Does anybody hear us pray? For Michael Brown or Freddie Gray. Peace is more than the absence of war.”

“I mean he’s the perfect person to do it, Prince, he’s a big icon,” said one concertgoer.

And fans lining up to rally for peace with the musical legend Prince taking center stage.

By throwing his star power behind the movement, fans are hoping his lyrics inspire real change.

“Takes somebody like Prince to stand up, stand up for people’s rights, equal rights for people, it’s something the city needs and the United States of America needs because this has been going on for centuries,” another concertgoer said.

Baltimore’s Soulful Symphony also joining the movement putting on a free concert as part of the one Baltimore initiative.

“Our way of saying hey everyone we are here, we support you, we believe in you, we also want you to pay a little more attention to the arts and what it means to the community,” said Jenean Wise, Soulful Symphony Singer.

The concert including songs of protest, hope, healing and inspiration.

“Music has a way of bringing us together so this is like a place for us to come together and exhale and remember what’s great about Baltimore,” said Darin Atwater, Soulful Symphony Founder.

From Prince to Soulful Symphony, Baltimore is on the path to healing.

A portion of the proceeds for this concert will benefit local Baltimore based youth charities.

Light Rail services were extended to accommodate concertgoers Sunday night.