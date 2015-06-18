Grocery Store Pulls Maryland-Brewed ‘Sweet Baby Jesus’ From Shelves

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A grocery store chain in Ohio pulled “Sweet Baby Jesus”, a Maryland-based beer, from the shelves after customers complained about the name.
The chocolate peanut-butter porter comes from the DuClaw Brewing Co. in Baltimore.
According to The Plain Dealer, DuClaw founder Dave Benfield said the customers at Heinen’s grocery store are not the first people who have had problems with the name.
He said some people have issues with the word “Jesus” being on the beer.
Although Heinen’s pulled the beer, Jezebel says it’s unlikely that major retailers will as the drink is selling well at other stores.
Kathryn Falls, the marketing director at Heinen’s, told The Plain Dealer the beer being pulled was a non issue and the store had no comment.
