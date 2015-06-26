Vegas Insider’s Tony Mejia Recaps the NBA Draft with Scott and Jeremy

Tony Mejia joined the Scott Garceau Show with Jeremy Conn today to recap the 2015 NBA Draft.
Tony was excited, but hesitant about the Wizards first pick, “Kelly Oubre Jr. was a lock lottery pick coming into his freshmen year at Kansas, because of his length and athleticism. He’s a really good looking kid, but he was selfish with the ball, only wanting to play offense, but statistically became one of the best defensive players in the big 12. So there are certainly upsides to this pick.”
Tony was asked whether Pat Connaughton (drafted by the Orioles and Nets) should pursue baseball or basketball first. Tony thinks, “Pat Connaughton should give basketball a shot first. Play out your rookie contract, and if you don’t get a payday, move to baseball. His shelf life will be longer for pitching, but he enjoys basketball more.”
In regards to some second round picks, Tony remarked “I love the Olivier Harlan, Trey Burke and Joseph Young picks” however, “I didn’t like the Lakers second pick (Anthony Brown).”
