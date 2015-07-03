9-Year-Old Boy Critically Hurt By Mother’s Boyfriend Over Birthday Cake

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A nine-year-old Hagerstown boy is handcuffed and beaten. Police say it was all for eating a piece of birthday cake. Now his mother’s boyfriend is behind bars, held on $1 million bond.

Meghan McCorkell has more on this disturbing story.

That little boy died Sunday after sustaining critical injuries.

Inside a Hagerstown apartment building, police say a nine-year-old boy was beaten nearly to death. The child was in the care of his mother’s boyfriend, Robert Leroy Wilson.

According to court documents, when the boy was caught taking a slice of birthday cake without permission, he was put in handcuffs. Then Wilson allegedly beat the boy until he was unresponsive and stiff.

“To have a nine-year-0ld in a condition that he’s now because an adult literally beat him into that condition is traumatic,” said Capt. Paul Kifer, Hagerstown Police.

Neighbors–visibly shaken at what happened so close by.

“That poor child. God help him that he pulls through and everything’s OK,” said Randy Taylor.

Investigators say the little boy did not get help for hours.

When paramedics were initially called to the apartment, police say the child’s mother met them in the parking lot and told them her son was just congested and didn’t need medical attention.

Four hours later, an ambulance was called back to the scene when the child stopped breathing.

Doctors examining the boy found contusions in various stages of healing–alleged evidence of ongoing abuse.

“From our investigation right now, we’re looking at something a little more long term,” said Capt. Kifer.

Wilson is now behind bars on multiple assault and child abuse charges.

“He’s where he needs to be. And hopefully, he’ll be there for a very long time. There’s no need for any of that. Especially to a child that young. None,” said Taylor.

Police say more people could potentially face charges in the case.

The child suffered head trauma and pulmonary contusions. He died Sunday at a DC hospital.

UPDATE: This story was updated to reflect the boy died from his injuries, as Hagerstown Police confirmed.