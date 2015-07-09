Beyoncé, Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran & Coldplay Will Play Free Global Citizen Festival

By Shannon Carlin, Radio.com

Beyoncé is playing a show in New York City this fall, and you could get in for free by just giving a bit of your time.

The 2015 Global Citizen Festival, which looks to end extreme poverty all over the world, will take place Sept. 26 in New York Central Park and feature Queen Bey, Coldplay, Pearl Jam and Ed Sheeran.

Related: Australians Constructing 68-Story Tower Dedicated to Beyoncé

Impressed by the lineup? You have Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to thank, who is the festival’s curator now and for the next 15 years. The New York show will be his first and clearly, he’s taking his job seriously, calling in the big guns for the eclectic fest.

Read more about the upcoming Global Citizen Festival on Radio.com