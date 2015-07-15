Bruce Cornblatt Talks “MLB Network Presents: Buck Showalter, A Life in Baseball”

July 15, 2015 6:10 PM
Filed Under: adam jones, Balitmore Orioles, Buck Showalter, mlb, MLB Network

MLB Network Senior Coordinating Producer Bruce Cornblatt dropped by the show to chat with Scott and Jeremy about his newest project “MLB Network Presents: Buck Showalter, A Life in Baseball”.

Bruce gave a quick overview of what they touched on in the documentary, “We go through when he realized he wouldn’t be a major leaguer, what happened in Arizona, what happened with the Yankees, how much he loves Baltimore and Adam Jones. His wife is part of the documentary, Gene Michael, who was with Buck when they found Jeter is part of it.”

“This is a rich story about a person who’s lived their life with dignity and intelligence in baseball, and I got a chance to tell it, and i was glad to do it.”

“He’s an old school guy who’s completely comfortable in this new neighborhood.”

Oriole fan or not, be sure to set your DVR or tune in tonight at 7pm ET on MLB Network for Buck Showalter: A Life In Baseball.

Also, be sure to follow Scott and Jeremy on Twitter

Scott Garceau: @ScottGShow1057

Jeremy Conn: @JeremyConn1057

You can listen to the full interview here:

 

More from The Scott Garceau Show With Jeremy Conn
Comments

One Comment

  1. photoprice says:
    July 10, 2017 at 12:56 am

    Dear friend!

    Just look at that amazing stuff I’ve just come across, it’s simply cool. Here, check it out http://russianvodkaroom.com/western.php?6564

    Yours faithfully, Lorraine Dempsey

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch