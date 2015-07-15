Bruce Cornblatt Talks “MLB Network Presents: Buck Showalter, A Life in Baseball”

MLB Network Senior Coordinating Producer Bruce Cornblatt dropped by the show to chat with Scott and Jeremy about his newest project “MLB Network Presents: Buck Showalter, A Life in Baseball”.

Bruce gave a quick overview of what they touched on in the documentary, “We go through when he realized he wouldn’t be a major leaguer, what happened in Arizona, what happened with the Yankees, how much he loves Baltimore and Adam Jones. His wife is part of the documentary, Gene Michael, who was with Buck when they found Jeter is part of it.”

“This is a rich story about a person who’s lived their life with dignity and intelligence in baseball, and I got a chance to tell it, and i was glad to do it.”

“He’s an old school guy who’s completely comfortable in this new neighborhood.”

Oriole fan or not, be sure to set your DVR or tune in tonight at 7pm ET on MLB Network for Buck Showalter: A Life In Baseball.

You can listen to the full interview here: