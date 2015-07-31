45 Homicides In July Becomes Baltimore’s Deadliest Since 1972

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The deadliest month in more than four decades. Forty-five homicides for the month of July in Baltimore.

Tracey Leong explains how leaders are working to make the streets safer.

The surge in homicides and violent crimes has city and community leaders on high alert–desperate for change.

Homicides in Baltimore rise to 45 in July–a gruesome statistic, making it the deadliest on record since 1972.

“This is ridiculous. People are just dying for nonsense stuff,” said Rhonda Miller.

July is the second time this year killings have spiked above 40, with the month of May totaling 41.

“I don’t want my baby out here. Something might happen to her by somebody else’s default,” said Miller.

Rhonda Miller lives near Springhill Avenue, where a 59-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest and leg Friday morning.

“It’s not even meaningful anymore. People are dying today and you’re like that’s just another statistic and you just keep it moving,” said Miller.

Memorials are becoming an all too familiar sight in Baltimore. Reverend Keith Bailey says the way to end this bloodshed is to come together.

“Get out here on the streets and help. The police can’t do it all. The mayor can’t do it all. The community has to come together on one accord,” he said.

Reverend Bailey says the crime and violence has only intensified since April’s riots.

“The streets have taken over a lot of our young people. So there’s a lot of violence out here because they are being led the wrong way,” he said.

The mayor and our city’s top cop are taking action, hosting public safety forums addressing the crisis.

“In order to build trust, you have to have communication. In order to have a strong working relationship, you have to have communication. And that’s what this is about–being in communication, hearing directly from the residents we serve,” Mayor Rawlings-Blake said.

“Follow up and execution. And I promise you’ll see that from the Baltimore City Police Department,” said Interim Commissioner Kevin Davis, Baltimore Police Department.

With July being the deadliest month on record since 1972, the total amount of homicides for 2015 comes to 189.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stopppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.