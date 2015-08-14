UMd. Women’s Basketball Coach Resigns Over Sex Abuse Allegations

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Scandal rocks the University of Maryland’s esteemed Lady Terps. Late Friday, their assistant coach resigns amid allegations he sexually abused a player at his former job.

Christie Ileto with the charges that have the College Park campus reeling.

Bryce McKey joined the Lady Terps in April. This alleged incident happened about a month later. Now the rising star finds himself without a job and facing criminal charges.

Ten days after the University of Maryland announced Bryce McKey would help coach the Lady Terps, he allegedly sexually abused a former Xavier University player inside his Kentucky home.

Court documents reveal his 20-year-old accuser says he inappropriately touched her leg and buttocks, attempting to hug and kiss her before she left the house.

She also claims McKey offered money not to pursue charges.

The accuser’s father recounts what she says happened.

“She says he gave her alcohol,” he said. “He was talking to her, started putting his hands on her, made a move. And later on, he made another move and she told him she wasn’t interested.”

The 29-year-old has now resigned from his post at Maryland.

Head coach Brenda Frese released this statement, saying: “Bryce McKey has resigned from his position as an assistant coach at the University of Maryland. It is best that Bryce tend to his personal matters and step away from coaching at this time.”

Before being tapped to come to College Park, McKey worked his way up, first as a high school coach and then as an assistant coach for Xavier for four seasons — all to lose everything.

“When I first found out, I was kind of shocked,” student Samara Tu said.

Tu says the news only compounds the school’s efforts to combat campus sexual assaults.

“There’s a whole thing of trying to protect students from students with frat life, with Greek life,” she said. “Now we have to worry about protecting students from people in leadership positions, like faculty and coaches.”

A trusted leadership position the accuser’s family says McKey violated.

McKey apparently began recruiting the alleged victim to play for Xavier when she was in grade school.

McKey faces up to 90 days in jail and a $250 fine if convicted. He’s been ordered to stay away from his accuser and Xavier University.