Ride Operator Found Dead In Trailer At Maryland State Fair

TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — A ride operator at the Maryland State Fair was found slumped over in her trailer after an apparent drug overdose Friday.
Baltimore County police and fire responded to the Timonium Fairgrounds in the 2200 block of York Road for a report of an overdose around 8:48 p.m.
A supervisor found 22-year-old Amanda Leigh Bradley of Wyndmoor, PA unconscious in her trailer after she did not report to her assigned ride.
Bradley was taken to an area hospital where she was declared dead.
Police found items indicating heroin use in Bradley’s trailer.
Her body was taken to the Office of The Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
The woman was employed by Deggeller Attractions.
One Comment
Scary to think that she was supposed to run a ride. I would think you should be on your A game while at work.