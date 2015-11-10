Police Identify Woman’s Body Found In Catonsville, Charge Suspect

November 10, 2015 10:51 AM
Filed Under: Crime

CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified the body of a woman found in a Catonsville park on Nov. 5.

According to Baltimore County police, the body found in Westview Neighborhood Park is that of 21-year-old Carlita Coleman of the 1200 block of Black Friars Road.

Police determined her death was a homicide and suspect 23-year-old Terrence Omar Newman Jr of the 1000 block of Collwood Road in her death.

Coleman and Newman were acquaintances, police said.

Terrence Omar Newman

Newman was charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

The state medical examiner’s office will still have to determine Coleman’s cause of death.

Anyone with information on the victim, the suspect, or this incident is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

