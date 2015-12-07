Man Accused Of Setting Co-Worker On Fire Held Without Bail

WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — New developments in a disturbing crime. A Baltimore County man is accused of setting another man on fire. Now that suspect is being held without bail on charges of attempted murder.

Pat Warren reports court documents tell a bizarre story of an altercation between two men, and how a third also became a victim.

One man is behind bars now and two men are hospitalized with severe burns–all the apparent result of a workplace dispute.

Police get a call for a car fire on Pulaski Highway near White Marsh. What they find is a not a car, but two men set on fire with gasoline.

Police have charged 28-year-old Christopher Harrison with attempted murder.

“One victim was burned over 60 percent of his body. The second victim, over 90 percent of his body, to the point that his clothing was completely burned off him,” said Cpl. Shawn Vinson, Baltimore County Police Department.

According to court documents, Christopher Harrison and Shawn Scariazi were out of gas and carrying gasoline from the station back to their car on Route 40.

Victim David Campbell approaches suspect Harrison. The two reportedly had an altercation at work.

Victim David Campbell walks up and punches Harrison in the face. Harrison douses Campbell with gasoline and lights it.

Campbell–on fire and in a panic–bumps into Shawn Scariazi, who was also carrying gas, and sets him on fire.

Burn marks were left in the grass and on the road where the fiery battle took place.

The nature of the conflict between Harrison and Campbell is unclear at this time.

“I don’t know what the issue was, but it obviously went too far,” said Felicia Jerome, resident.

Some drivers along the way stopped to help.

In addition to attempted murder, Harrison is also charged with assault and reckless endangerment.

Harrison has a preliminary hearing December 30.