Police Identify Student Killed In City School Stabbing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tragic ending for a student who was attacked inside his high school classroom in west Baltimore.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren caught up with the victim’s friends who are mourning his death while the teen suspect remains in jail.

Doctors worked to treat 17-year-old Ananias Jolley since last month when he was stabbed. Sadly, he died in the hospital over the weekend.

Friends put up balloons and wrote messages to Jolley on a pole outside his home, just blocks from the classroom at Renaissance Academy, where police say a fellow student somehow got a knife through metal detectors and attacked him on November 24.

“He was just always happy, full of life,” said Jolley’s friend, Destiny Stewart. “They should have more security and they should be protecting the students.”

Investigators say the suspect, Donte Crawford, who’s also 17, had previous fights with Jolley.

According to charging documents, Crawford was found covered in blood at his home on Vine Street. He remains behind bars and police expect that charges will soon be upgraded from attempted murder.

“We also had a classroom with people who had to witness this so collectively, this is something that is certainly not taken lightly. It’s a tragic set of circumstances all the way around,” said Baltimore City Police Lt. TJ Smith.

The city schools CEO wrote in a new statement, “Although words cannot adequately express our grief over the tragic loss of this young man, we extend our most sincere sympathy and prayers to his family, friends, classmates and every member of the Renaissance Academy community.”

Crawford is being charged as an adult.

Grief counselors are on hand at Renaissance Academy through the week for students and staff.