Officer Hit By Rock During Altercation With Teens Near Towson Mall

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The area around Dulaney Valley Road in Towson is briefly blocked off.

Police say a group of teenagers began throwing rocks at officers near the Towson Town Center. It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

At least one officer was hit by a rock, but did not need medical attention.

Dozens of officers responded to the scene. Police say no one was arrested.

Cell phone video appears to show a teen wrestling with an officer, before being brought to the ground.

It’s unclear at this time what started the altercation.

The area has since been reopened.