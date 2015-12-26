Officer Hit By Rock During Altercation With Teens Near Towson Mall

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The area around Dulaney Valley Road in Towson is briefly blocked off.
Police say a group of teenagers began throwing rocks at officers near the Towson Town Center. It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night.
At least one officer was hit by a rock, but did not need medical attention.
Dozens of officers responded to the scene. Police say no one was arrested.
Cell phone video appears to show a teen wrestling with an officer, before being brought to the ground.
It’s unclear at this time what started the altercation.
The area has since been reopened.
One Comment