Ravens Could Unload Fan Favorites In 2016

By Samuel Njoku

The Ravens season is entering its final lap. After the game against Cincinnati the Ravens will enter the offseason with a clear goal in mind. With Baltimore looking to fill holes in the roster, a number of current members may be playing for the last time for the purple and black.

Kyle Arrington, CB

Probability of Release: 99%

The Ravens were hoping that Kyle Arrington could fill the void left by Corey Graham a few years ago. But this year, Arrington was just flat out bad at cornerback. He was routinely beat in coverage and forced Baltimore to look at the practice squad for relief. The Ravens attempted to reduce his number of snaps but there are times when their hands were tied. Secondary will be the primary focal point for Ozzie Newsome when it comes to improving the roster. Don’t expect Arrington to be a part of that. A post June 1 release will save Baltimore $2.1 million in cap space.

Chris Canty, DE

Probability of Release: 90%

Chris Canty’s placement on this list has nothing to do with talent and everything to do with age and cap space. Cutting Canty before June 1 would save Baltimore $2.15 million in 2016. With the huge amount of depth Baltimore has on the defensive front, it would be wise for Baltimore to spend that money elsewhere. The Ravens may duplicate what they did last year when they brought him back for a smaller amount. But Canty may also want to call it quits on what has been a pretty impressive career.



Justin Forsett, RB

Probability of Release: 80%

One of the things pundits worried about with Forsett was his ability to shoulder the load on offense given his small stature. The injury to his arm didn’t help dispel those concerns. Coupled with the emergence of Buck Allen and Terrance West, Baltimore would be wise to save themselves almost $3 million in cap space and part ways with the dynamic running back.

Dennis Pitta, TE

Probability of Release: 70%

Dennis Pitta may end up retiring following this season due to his hip injury. But if Pitta is indeed serious about attempting another comeback, Baltimore may just want to play it smart and pull the cord on this one. Maxx Williams and Crockett Gilmore make up one of the better tight end tandems in the NFL. Pitta’s probability of release would be a lot higher if it made much sense from a financial standpoint. As it stands now, a Pre-June 1 release would only save Baltimore $600,000 and leave $6.6 million in dead money. A post-June 1 release would be more cap friendly with a savings of $5 million, but dead money in the long term could hinder the Ravens from making substantial moves in the future. Brian McFarland of Russell Street Report pointed out that the Ravens only have $208,000 of dead money on the 2016 cap number, so dead money may not be that big of an issue for Baltimore.

Lardarius Webb, CB

Probability of Release: 65%

Webb has struggled in the cornerback position. In fact, this problem spans far beyond the 2015 season. Webb has a hard time covering receivers on the outside. He is much more comfortable as a slot cornerback. The only problem for Baltimore is that he doesn’t get paid as a slot corner. His contract isn’t very cap friendly with $9 million cap number. The Ravens have to decide if his services are worth the price tag. Another reconstruction of his contract could keep him in Baltimore for at least another year.

Eugene Monroe, LT

Probability of Release: 45%

Eugene Monroe hasn’t been able to stay healthy. Because of this, fans have been clamoring for his release. But that seems like a move that goes against everything the Ravens have done in the past. For starters, the financial strain it places on Baltimore is similar to that of Dennis Pitta. The release would also leave a glaring hole at one of the most pivotal positions in the sport. Is Eugene Monroe an elite offensive tackle? Not by a long shot. But he’s better than most give him credit for and his contract all but seals a return in 2016.

Daryl Smith, LB

Probability of Release: 45%

The Ravens are in a similar situation with Daryl Smith as they are with Eugene Monroe in that a release would leave a huge hole at a very important position. Daryl Smith will be 34 when the 2016 season begins. And though he’s definitely lost a step, the Ravens don’t have many options to replace him on the roster. Smith may very well end up being a cap casualty, but Baltimore will need to look outside the city of Baltimore for a replacement.

Terrell Suggs, LB

Probability of Release: 25%

The moment Suggs injured his Achilles tendon, the initial thought was that this was the end of his time in Baltimore. But the Ravens don’t have a pass rusher with the talent of Terrell Suggs. Even if they draft a pass rusher in the first round, the Ravens defense needs #55 in the lineup in order for this secondary to have any chance of success. If Baltimore doesn’t feel that he can fully recover from his injury, they may think of letting him go. But all signs point to a return for T-sizzle.

Returning Free Agents:

Similar to the statements made above, these are just educated guesses based on the Ravens track record. Expect K Justin Tucker, OLB Courtney Upshaw, WR Kamar Aiken, WR Jeremy Butler, ILB Albert McClellan, and RB Terrance West to be among the returning players currently slated to test the open market.

Even though Kelechi Osemele has moved to LT, don’t expect him to return to Baltimore. His price tag will be too high for the Ravens. WR Marlon Brown will likely also be looking for work elsewhere in 2016.



Samuel Njoku was born and raised in Baltimore, MD and is a graduate of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. Samuel has covered the Ravens for Examiner.com since 2010. Prior to 2010, Samuel was an avid blogger and radio personality in Salisbury, MD. Samuel Njoku is a freelance writer covering all things NFL. His work can be found on Examiner.com. You can also follow him on Twitter @Ravens_Examiner.