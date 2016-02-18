Loved Ones Remember Young Newlyweds Killed In Valentine’s Crash

EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — A gruesome head-on crash in Anne Arundel County cuts down a young newlywed couple. It happened on Valentine’s Day.

Gigi Barnett has reaction from family and friends, who say the pair was just getting started.

Just like their proposal, this past Valentine’s Day was supposed to be a special one for Daniel and Kayla Amos. The couple was celebrating six months of marriage.

“Dan was incredibly loyal. She was very fun, and just, you couldn’t help but smile when you were around her,” a friend said.

But around 4:30 p.m., down Solomons Island Road in Anne Arundel County, another car crossed the line and hit the Amoses head-on, suddenly ending their journey of life and love.

“They were traveling southbound when a Toyota Camry was traveling northbound, struck them head-on, and the impact of that drove them to the shoulder,” said Lt. Ryan Frashure, Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Daniel died on the spot, Kayla the next day. Their family and friends, especially those from their church, are heartbroken.

At 20 and 21-years-old, they were inseparable and just starting out.

“I wanted to hold Dan’s kids. I wanted Dan to be the best man at my wedding. I wanted him to be there for all that,” a friend said.

Police say early reports show alcohol or drugs did not play a part in the wreck.

“It’s not clear what exactly the other driver was doing. She could have been coming from work after working a 17 to 18 shift. We don’t know,” said Lt. Frashure.

Police say deadly accidents like the one that killed the Amoses are treated like homicide investigations. They can take up to a year to solve.

“The only reason we can have peace and be settled in our spirit is that we know that Dan and Kayla are in heaven and we’re going to get to see them again one day,” a friend said.

Police say 27-year-old Lauren Scott of Edgewater was behind the wheel of the car that struck the Amoses. She is still under care at Shock Trauma.

Police are waiting until Scott is discharged to investigate exactly what went wrong.