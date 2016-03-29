Teen Who Damaged Police Car In Riots Is Sentenced

BALTIMORE (WJZ)—A teen who smashed a traffic cone through the windshield of a city police car during the riots in April was sentenced today.
19-year-old Allen Bullock, who pleaded guilty last month to charges against him was sentenced to 12 years all but six months suspended. Bullock must serve five years of probation, 400 hours of community service, get his GED and write an apology letter to the Baltimore City Police Department.
Images show Bullock standing on the hood and damaging the vehicle just two days before riots broke out in the city.
Bullock, who says he was friends with Freddie Gray, was later charged with eight counts of rioting and malicious destruction of property.
“It was crazy, for real. It really happened too fast. I’ve seen a lot in like two days, a day,” said Bullock.
“I think they were trying to make an example. That was just ridiculous,” Bullock’s mother, Bobbie Smallwood, said last year.
Allen Bullock has served time behind bars before–as a juvenile.
‘Allen Bullock has served time behind bars before–as a juvenile.’
and how is this salient, or legal, to mention?