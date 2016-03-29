WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch For Cecil County Until 6 a.m. MondayCurrent ConditionsDownload The WJZ Weather App

Teen Who Damaged Police Car In Riots Is Sentenced

March 29, 2016 3:29 PM
Demonstrators destroy the windshield of a Baltimore Police car as they protest the death Freddie Gray, an African American man who died of spinal cord injuries in police custody, in Baltimore, Maryland, April 25, 2015. Protesters returned to Baltimore's streets Saturday to vent outrage over the death of Gray on April 12. AFP PHOTO/JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)
Demonstrators destroy the windshield of a Baltimore Police car as they protest the death Freddie Gray, an African American man who died of spinal cord injuries in police custody, in Baltimore, Maryland, April 25, 2015. Protesters returned to Baltimore's streets Saturday to vent outrage over the death of Gray on April 12. AFP PHOTO/JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ)—A teen who smashed a traffic cone through the windshield of a city police car during the riots in April was sentenced today.

19-year-old Allen Bullock, who pleaded guilty last month to charges against him was sentenced to 12 years all but six months suspended. Bullock must serve five years of probation, 400 hours of community service, get his GED and write an apology letter to the Baltimore City Police Department.

RELATED: Family Of Baltimore Teen Accused Of Smashing Police Cruiser Says Bail Unfair

Images show Bullock standing on the hood and damaging the vehicle just two days before riots broke out in the city.

Bullock, who says he was friends with Freddie Gray, was later charged with eight counts of rioting and malicious destruction of property.

“It was crazy, for real. It really happened too fast. I’ve seen a lot in like two days, a day,” said Bullock.

“I think they were trying to make an example. That was just ridiculous,” Bullock’s mother, Bobbie Smallwood, said last year.

Allen Bullock has served time behind bars before–as a juvenile.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Antifa LI (@RefuseFascismNY) says:
    July 23, 2017 at 9:05 am

    ‘Allen Bullock has served time behind bars before–as a juvenile.’
    and how is this salient, or legal, to mention?

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch