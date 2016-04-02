Family Demanding Answers After Police Fire 56 Shots At Father & Son

BALTIMORE (WJZ)—The family of the father and son shot and killed is demanding answers into why the officers shot them and fired so many bullets.

A father and his son are dead after 56 shots fired by police.

For the family of Kimani Johnson and Matthew Wood Jr. the story doesn’t add up.

“56 shots, that’s overkill,” says Mary Scott Harper, of two of Matthew Wood’s children.

She says the 43-year-old was in fear for his life and was trying to protect his family, when three officers spotted the father with two loaded guns in Green Mount West on Thursday.

“He was trying to protect himself and Kimani wasn’t going to let him go by himself,” said Harper.

“Cops get out of their car and engage these killers,” said Police Commissioner Kevin Davis, during a press conference on Friday.

Neither Kimani or Matthew fired a single shot at the three officers who responded to the scene.

The officers were read their Miranda rights after refusing to give statements after the fatal shootings.

The City States Attorney’s Office says that is common practice in police involved shootings.

“It’s always been common practice that if an officer is involved in a police shooting they are given Miranda or Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights,” said State’s Attorney’s Office Spokeswoman Rochelle Ritchie. “The idea that this isn’t common practice is just wrong.”

A claim a fraternal order of police spokesperson called “completely inaccurate.”

Statement from President Gene Ryan regarding recent police-involved shooting investigation pic.twitter.com/g9xFrXQNS6 — Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) April 2, 2016

In a statement released on Saturday, City State’s Attorney’s office spokeswoman Rochelle Ritchie says, “At no point did the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office require or instruct anyone to provide Miranda warnings to the officers, it was a decision made wholly by the Baltimore Police Department in an abundance of caution.”

“He was not this monster that they are portraying him to be,” Harper said.

Kimani Johnson would have celebrated his 19th birthday next Monday. His family has not made funeral arrangements yet.

Only two of the officers fired their weapons, but all three who responded have been placed on administrative leave.