2 Firefighters, 1 Civilian Shot In Temple Hills; 1 Firefighter Has Died

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Two firefighters have been shot in Temple Hills Friday night.

Ava-joye Burnett has more.

The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Sharon Road. A Temple Hills resident called firefighters because they were concerned about their neighbor. When they arrived on the scene, they were shot. At least one of the firefighters was shot more than once.

Volunteer firefighter Kevin Swain was airlifted to Shock Trauma. Authorities say Swain has critical injuries and is currently in surgery. A second firefighter, identified as John Ulmschneider, was airlifted to Southern Maryland Hospital where he later died of his injuries.

“After several rounds of fire and they realized it was public safety, that’s when the confrontation ended,” an official said.

A civilian was also shot, apparently in the shoulder. That civilian is the neighbor who called for the check welfare.

The suspect is in custody. There are no additional suspects.

