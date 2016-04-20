Teens Sentenced To Prison In Brutal On-Tape Beating Of Dundalk Man

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A brutal attack carried out in Dundalk by a group of seven teenagers and young adults nearly cost 61-year-old Richard Fletcher his life last April, and now the final four of those attackers have pleaded guilty to their roles in the incident.

Investigators say Fletcher saw two girls fighting on top of his car. When he went outside to ask them to stop, dozens of teens turned on him. He suffered broken eye sockets, a broken nose, broken ribs and a brain bleed.

A video of the attack led to seven arrests. Three were charged as juveniles. The other four, aged 16 to 21, went to court as adults. All of them faced attempted murder charges, but took plea deals.

On Wednesday, 18-year-old Samtoya Williams and 16-year-old Mya Stewart both pleaded guilty to first-degree assault. Keenan Hollway and Garry Baker Jr., who are 21 and 17, respectively, did the same on Tuesday.

Williams was sentenced to 10 years in prison while Stewart was sentenced to seven years. On Tuesday, Hollway was sentenced to 15 years. Baker is still awaiting sentencing.

