HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 24: Cal Ripkin Jr. and Kelly Ripkin attend Legendary Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 24, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a relationship that lasted nearly three decades, one of Baltimore’s most high-profile couples is calling it quits.

Jessica Kartalija explains Cal and Kelly Ripken are ending their marriage.

The Ripkens, who were together for nearly three decades, finalized their divorce Thursday morning in Baltimore County.

When Cal Ripken Jr. played his 2,131st consecutive game, his wife Kelly was front and center cheering him on. The Ripkens, known for keeping their private life private, have made their divorce official in a Baltimore County courtroom.

Kelly Ripken’s lawyer, Sanford K. Ain, released a statement, saying:

“Kelly and Cal Ripken were divorced in the Baltimore County Circuit Court this morning. Kelly has been a great mother to two fabulous children and a wonderful, faithful wife for the duration of the parties’ relationship, which lasted more than 30 years. This is a difficult time for her and she asks that her privacy and the privacy of her children be respected. Kelly looks forward to the next chapter in her life, which will be focused on philanthropy and her commitment to promoting women’s health, most currently through ‘A Woman’s Journey’ at Johns Hopkins Medicine.”

Cal’s publicist, John Maroon, isn’t commenting, but confirmed the divorce was finalized.

In the past, Cal has spoken publicly about the support Kelly provided.

“I derived a great deal of comfort every single day, knowing that Kelly was there and that I could go home and know that she would handle things and everything would be OK,” Cal Ripken said.

The Ripkens were married for 29 years, after meeting in a Cockeysville nightclub in the early 80s, and had an exciting life together.

“The invites to the White House, being invited to meet the Prince of Wales — I met Princess Diana — all of these things that came about because of my husband,” Kelly Ripken said.

Cal is reportedly living in Annapolis.

Kelly’s attorney says the couple has been separated for one year, and the divorce process has been going on for quite some time.

The Ripkens married in 1987 and have two children in their 20s.

Cal Ripken is 55 and owns the Aberdeen Ironbirds minor league baseball team.

Kelly’s attorney says she is focusing on her philanthropic work at Johns Hopkins Hospital.