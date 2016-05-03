New Research Links Cell Phones To Health Issues In Children

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For years, we’ve heard of a possible link between cell phone use and cancer. Now, this week, researchers in Baltimore say the evidence is clear, and children are more at risk.

WJZ’s Amy Yensi with more on the disturbing findings.

The studies link cell phones to a slew of health issues in children. That’s why experts say parents and expecting mothers need to be extra careful.

Cell phones are a part of our every day lives and a cause for concern for researchers who see them as a health risk — especially for infants and children.

“The weight of the evidence is clear: cell phones do cause brain cancer,” said Dr. Devras Davis, president, Environmental Health Trust.

Dr. Davis says the young brain absorbs twice as much radiation as an adult.

Doctors and scientists from across the country took on the issue during a pediatric conference at the Baltimore Convention Center. Panelists also found a connection between exposure to cell phone radiation and other health issues.

“There’s a correlation between cell phone use in pregnancy and behavioral problems in their children,” said Dr. Hugh Taylor, Yale School of Medicine.

“These devices are really stressing and straining our family relationships because the average mom or dad will check their phones 60 to 110 times a day,” said Dr. Catherine Steiner-Adair, clinical psychologist.

Doctors say the infant brain — even while in the womb — is especially vulnerable.

“Keep the phone away from the abdomen — especially toward the end of pregnancy,” said Dr. Davis.

Experts say holding your phone even a few inches away can lower the risk. They recommend using headsets, and when you’re not on your phone, to keep it as far away from you as possible.

“So we’re getting like a triple, quadruple whammy between the biological effect, the psychological effects and the brain waves effects,” said Dr. Martha Herbert, pediatric neurologist.

Effects may not be completely avoidable in a high-tech world.

Some researchers say the U.S. is lagging behind other countries when it comes to radiation research and prevention.

The Environmental Health Trust is calling on cell phone manufacturers and wireless providers to help fund research on how to treat and prevent exposure to radiation.