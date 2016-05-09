Ray Lewis Has Been Reportedly Let Go By ESPN

May 9, 2016 4:58 PM
Filed Under: espn, Monday Night Football, NFL, Ravens, ray lewis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — ESPN’s NFL coverage will look a bit different next year.

The Big Lead is reporting that Cris Carter and Ray Lewis are expected to be on their way out of the building, and that Randy Moss is expected to be on his way in.

The former Baltimore Raven spent his entire 17-year NFL career in Baltimore and following his retirement from the NFL in 2013, Lewis joined ESPN’s team appearing primarily on “Monday Night Countdown.”

The news doesn’t seem to have Lewis too down in the dumps as he tweeted:

