AAA: Memorial Day Travel Volume Will Be Second-Highest On Record

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Headed on a road trip for the Memorial Day weekend? You are far from alone.

More than 814,000 Maryland residents are expected to travel for the holiday, the most for the Memorial Day long weekend since 2005.

According to AAA Mid-Atlantic, more than 38 million Americans will travel this Memorial Day weekend, an increase of nearly two percent compared to last year’s holiday due to lower gas prices.

“This Memorial Day weekend alone more than 300,000 drivers are expected cross over the Bay Bridge,” said AAA spokesperson Ragina Averella.

Maryland’s current average price for a gallon of gas is $2.26, reflecting a discount of 41 cents over last year at this time.

AAA expects most U.S. drivers will pay the lowest Memorial Day gas prices since 2005.

AAA also estimates that Americans have saved $18 billion on gas so far this year compared to the same period in 2015, and prices are at the lowest levels in 11 years.

Traffic may get particularly tricky in and around the D.C. area, since it is on AAA’s list of the top Memorial Day destinations, coming in third after Orlando and Myrtle Beach.

Travelers are reminded to not text and drive, wear seat belts and take public transportation when you can.

And of course no drinking and driving which safe driving advocates say year after year play a role in road deaths each year.

“30 percent of all traffic deaths on Maryland roadways are still caused by drunk drivers the same percentage 10 years ago so we’re making progress but nobody is waving a victory flag yet,” said officials.

